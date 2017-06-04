Canadian Western Bank: Energy Firms' Upside, Canadian Bank Balance Sheet

The past three years have been a rough ride down for Canadian Western Bank (OTCPK:CBWBF) shareholders. Once the most expensive bank in Canada; it is now being valued as the cheapest. This is no surprise considering the crash in oil prices and the related slowdowns in the western Canadian economies of Alberta and Saskatchewan. As an investor targeting capital preservation; I am very weary of investing directly in energy firms. I am not convinced that an oil and natural gas supply glut will lessen, nor if energy firms will ever thrive again… I have instead looked for value in the adjacent sectors in western Canada, real estate and banks in particular. Canadian Western Bank just surprised investors again with another vibrant quarterly result. Beyond this, the bank has lost almost 20% of it's value in the past couple months. Not only is this correction unfounded, it presents what may be the only opportunity in the coming years to buy CWB on sale.

As some of my followers may know, in my article regarding Boardwalk REIT, my favourite thing about it was the ability to buy one of the best REITs in Canada on fire sale. It has an amazing balance sheet, a great dividend and much of the up side offered by a bump in energy prices as energy firms, without the downside. CWB offers the exact same proposition. They were both the best performing bank/REIT in Canada pre energy crash and had taking steps to prepare for the downturn when it would inevitably occur.

Diversification

Canadian Western Bank is working hard to diversify itself away from the oil tied market of Alberta. In mid 2016, they completed the acquisition of GE's franchise finance business, with the bulk of its loans coming from Ontario. In March 2016 CWB closed the acquisition of Maxium financial group, who provides financing to the service industry in again, mostly Ontario.

With Canadian Western Bank losing a whopping 50% from its peak (in it's defense some of that was forex), the financial results must look horrible, right? Well not particularly. What I was particularly impressed by was the diversification CWB is making into Eastern Canada, including a 42% rise in loans outstanding in Ontario. Earnings growth is beginning to return to the company. EPS of C$.59 beat analyst expectations, a 44% uptick from a year ago. Energy related losses are beginning to subside and loan growth outside the province is strong.

Alberta has gone from representing over half of CWB's loans a decade ago to roughly 1/3rd today. A medium term objected for CWB is to be 30/30/30 BC/Alberta/Ontario.

Bear Case

Canadian Western Bank's share price has been hammered as of late since the fall of Home Capital Group, a Canadian subprime lender. Recently, a Motley Fool writer wrote an under 600 word article in how CWB is a very similar company to Home Capital Group (OTC:HMCBF). Not only is his conclusion flawed, his premise is glaringly incorrect. To quote the author:

"One thing which has stood out to me specifically with the balance sheet of alternative lenders such as Home Capital and Equitable, and now Canadian Western Bank, is the existence of unrealistically low loan-loss provisions. I have written about these loan-loss provisions ad nauseam for both Home Capital and Equitable; however, it appears that Canadian Western Bank is playing a very similar game. In the bank's Q2 2017 financial statements, it notes that impaired loans totaled 0.62% of total loans this past quarter, yet the company has posted an average loan-loss provision of 0.26%, or 26 basis points on a year-to-date basis. In the earnings release, the lender noted, "management expects periodic further increases in the balance of impaired loans across the portfolio," while stating "the full-year provision is expected to fall toward the lower end of a range between 25 and 35 basis points. "The math just doesn't add up."

Let me take this author through ECON 101. Financial institutions are highly levered. They require a depositor base from which they can relend money at higher interest rates, the spread is where they make money. What occurred at Home Capital Group is called a bank run, due to lack of faith given HCG's fraudulent activity. Its woes do not have anything to due with the quality of the mortgage book. A bank run is when deposits are quickly pulled from under an institutions legs. Home Capital's 'High Interest Saving Accounts' deposit base went from over C$2 billion to under C$150 million today.

Has Canadian Western Bank had a bank run? Of course not. In fact quite the opposite. To quote the bank's Q2 report;

"Stable deposits, with strong, 9% growth of relationship-based branch-raised funding including a very strong 15% increase in lower-cost demand and notice deposits."

When the deposit base for Home Capital collapsed, they were forced to borrow money bearing over a 10% interest rate (20% on the first C$1 billion), this interest rate is obviously not sustainable when taking lending money out at a much lower rate. Canadian Western's borrowing cost decreased. The piece cites a "loan to value" of 68% as somehow being terrifying. He conveniently missed mentioning that every Canadian bank has a similar ratio for uninsured mortgages… To somehow equate Canadian Western to a subprime lender because under %10 of its loan book is in uninsured mortgages (similar to every Canadian Bank), makes no sense. Bad mortgages are not what sunk Home Capital, it was a run on the bank. On top of this CWB is down almost 20% since the Home Capital collapse. I have taken this opportunity to pick up more shares.

Valuation

Canadian Western once traded as the most expensive of the Canadian banks. Why wouldn't it. They posted the best EPS growth, the best dividend growth and by far the best capital appreciation. So what is baffling to me is why all that is thrown out the door now that they hit a rough western economy. Western Canadian downturns are cyclical, did investors not know another one would happen? So as I did with Boardwalk previously, let's look at what you are buying today and what opportunity it presents going forward. Book value sits at $23.77. Meaning you pay barely over book. The cheapest of the 'Big 5', CIBC (NYSE:CM) trades at 1.7. CIBC has posted less than half the capital gains of Canadian Western since 1999 (177% vs 414% excluding forex).

Assuming things don't get better in Alberta. What do you have? You'll soon have a bank with 1/3rd of its exposure to the region. It trades at 10x FY 2017 projected earnings and has resumed EPS growth. On top of this Canadian Western holds some assets you typically don't see within a bank. National Leasing for example provides CWB with an fast growing equipment leasing business, based in Manitoba. Having a fantastic, fast growing business attached to a bank's balance sheet is fantastic.

Below is Canadian Western's stock compared to Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG). As I said in the introduction, CWB offers much of the upside without the downside of oil and gas firms. CWB actually outperformed most oil companies during boom times, and held up MUCH better through this downturn... I myself am not willing to risk my conservative portfolio in oil and gas names, but I'm happy to enjoy some of the upside to it.

Conclusion

Canadian Western Bank offers a compelling long term play. Not only has is posted superior results over the years (even considering the recent underperformance). It trades at a book value of 30% cheaper than the next cheapest Canadian bank, yet has posted better returns. If you want the upisde of an Alberta rebound while being able to sleep at night, consider CWB! Right now you can pick up shares at a meaninful discount with no material change in operations.