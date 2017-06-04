Don't worry about missing the boat; there will be another one along soon.

Welcome to another edition of 'Elroy's Elliott Wave Weekly'. The aim is to review possible scenarios in various markets using Elliott Wave, fractals, and other technical analysis.

Equities

I won't try and wriggle out of last week's call. The S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) did not make a sharp decline and I was clearly wrong.

It looks we are indeed in wave 5, or to be more specific, wave v of 3.

The wave 3 target is in the 2490s. Personally I won't chase it higher as there is still a small chance we are in a corrective sequence and I prefer to buy pullbacks in an uptrend. There is no-one twisting my arm to buy up here and plenty other markets to trade.

Even so, I'm kicking myself for not buying what was a nice confluence of supports at the 2346 low.

Easy in hindsight, but buying pullbacks at support in an uptrend should always be our aim.

I still have one eye on the 1998-2000 Dow Jones (Private:DJI) comparison, which tells us there could be a drop later in the summer and we'll get another chance to buy.

I wouldn't try to time every twist and turn with this comparison - and I certainly won't be trying shorts at this time - but if there is a decline like the one shown I would buy it at around 20,000.

Precious Metals

Gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) put in a decent rally on Friday and is back near the long term trendline.

The gap fill from April 21st created by the French election is $1284 so there's a fair bit of resistance ahead. With a rate hike nearly a certainty on 14th June, it is usual for gold to sell off into the event.

Actually this is a repetition I first speculated on at the December '16 lows, and I wonder if it is now a bit obvious. Very few people anticipated a repetition on the the second or third hikes, but now we are on the fourth, there are many more eyes on this.

But rather than get caught up trying to second guess our second guesses, the set-up is quite simple: stay long versus the May low.

The gold miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) is still consolidating and correcting its first move higher from the May low.

I can't be certain of the move lower for wave 2, but I'm merely showing it could dip to $21.50 and if it does it will be an opportunity to buy.

There are several ways to count the rally in silver (NYSEARCA:SLV). And while none of them look very clean and clear, they can be counted impulsively, which fits the bigger picture view of a large recovery.

Actually I prefer the count below, but the differences are pretty subtle and the outcome is the same; silver is going higher.

Oil (NYSEARCA:USO)

Oil bounced and made a lower low as expected. The structure of the decline last week suggests there should be one more low to around $46.5 where wave C = wave A.

If oil bounces back to $50 without making a lower low first then it is likely still in the wave B corrective sequence and will drop again.

Either way, it looks like a further decline into the $45-$46.5 area is a buying opportunity.

Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Thanks to the readers who woke me up when gas hit $3. I didn't expect it to happen so fast.

Here is an updated fractal showing why I made that call and what kind of upside move we can expect.

With that in mind, perhaps it's not necessary to fret over every few cents and recognize the bigger picture: gas is a buy under $3.

And for anyone who is doubtful if fractals can work, here is the original comparison from my November 4th article which has caught every major move in gas since that date.

It doesn't guarantee it will also catch the next move, but so far so good; it's been an amazing run.

The Dollar (NYSEARCA:UUP)

$96.50 eventually gave way after a few attempts and the dollar has a lot of options to decline further.

The next area of interest is $95.50, which I expect will line up with EURUSD (NYSEARCA:FXE) at the 1.138-1.14 target given last week. With the ECB meeting on Thursday, there may be a brief spike to targets before some profit taking.

Bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT)

When I try to zoom into TLT and get too accurate it has a habit of tripping me up. Best to look at the bigger picture view, which is still playing out perfectly since this fractal from early December 2016.

There are bound to be pullbacks and little scares, but the destination is perhaps the most important part and I still think this is 130.

I also wonder if the rally is loosely following gold's recovery. The two markets are closely related and with TLT bottoming months after gold, it seems to be following the same choppy recovery sequence with a slight lag.

Indeed, if TLT were to follow the above 'map', it would decline with gold and they would both price in a rate hike into the Fed meeting as they usually do.

Conclusions

Equities are breaking higher and the S&P500 may target the 2490 area. However, I still believe there will be another opportunity to buy in the 2300s again, even if that only happens in late summer.

Precious metals continue to recover from the May lows. There may be a dip to price in a June rate hike, but the path is still likely higher as long as the May lows hold.

Oil looks a buy below $46.50.

Natural gas has finally pulled back and anywhere under $3 is a good level to buy for a move above $4. The prefect entry is $2.93 but the market does not always give us exactly what we want.

The dollar looks like it should head to $95.50 before bouncing back to $97.

TLT may dip with gold, but the bigger picture view still points higher.

All the best for next week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long UNG calls and NG futures, long EURUSD, long SPX Jun puts and long various stocks.