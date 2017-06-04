Is It Time To Change Our Opinion On Precious Metals?

Longer term we remain very positive on precious metals, but in the short-term we are turning bearish as we see a gold and silver pull-back.

Asian demand for gold and silver has cooled down and with weak Western bullion sales, we think this is a significant bearish short-term catalyst.

The biggest upcoming event for gold and silver may be ex-FBI director Jim Comey's testimony to the US Congress but we expect no bombshells here.

The latest Commitment of Traders (COT) report showed another week that speculative gold traders added to their long positions with shorts remaining essentially unchanged. In silver, we saw another week of large short-covering as longs essentially remained the same, which may suggest less confidence in silver by longs as they're really not jumping in.

Last week's major event for precious metals was the release of the Nonfarm Payrolls report, which was a huge miss and caused PM's to jump. Not much on the economic schedule this week with the big event being the Fed meeting announcement on June 14th. Without real expected news this week, we think we will start seeing traders position themselves for the Fed meeting.

We will get more into some of these details but before that let us give investors a quick overview into the COT report for those who are not familiar with it.

About the COT Report

The COT report is issued by the CFTC every Friday, to provide market participants a breakdown of each Tuesday's open interest for markets in which 20 or more traders hold positions equal to or above the reporting levels established by the CFTC. In plain English, this is a report that shows what positions major traders are taking in a number of financial and commodity markets.

Though there is never one report or tool that can give you certainty about where prices are headed in the future, the COT report does allow the small investors a way to see what larger traders are doing and to possibly position their positions accordingly. For example, if there is a large managed money short interest in gold, that is often an indicator that a rally may be coming because the market is overly pessimistic and saturated with shorts - so you may want to take a long position.

The big disadvantage to the COT report is that it is issued on Friday but only contains Tuesday's data - so there is a three-day lag between the report and the actual positioning of traders. This is an eternity by short-term investing standards, and by the time the new report is issued it has already missed a large amount of trading activity.

There are many ways to read the COT report, and there are many analysts that focus specifically on this report (we are not one of them) so we won't claim to be the exports on it. What we focus on in this report is the "Managed Money" positions and total open interest as it gives us an idea of how much interest there is in the gold market and how the short-term players are positioned.

This Week's Gold COT Report

Last week's huge increase in speculative longs was followed by another increase this week as they increased their positions by 13,959 contracts. Short did very little this week as they were essentially unchanged with a 48 contract increase on the week.

Moving on, the net position of all gold traders can be seen below:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red-line represents the net speculative gold positions of money managers (the biggest category of speculative trader), and as investors can see, we saw the net position of speculative traders increase by about 14,000 contracts to 132,000 net speculative long contracts. Based on the last 10 years' worth of data, gold is currently around the average level of trader positioning and thus from a COT perspective gold neither looks overbought or oversold.

As for silver, the action week's action looked like the following:

Source: GoldChartsRUS

The red line which represents the net speculative positions of money managers, showed an increase in the net-long silver speculator position as their total net position rose by around 12,000 contracts to a net speculative long position of 42,000 contracts.

As we said last week, most of the move in silver from the COT report has been short covering as longs only slightly increased their positions on the week.

Source: CFTC

Short covering without long positional increases suggest less of a bullish view on silver based on fundamentals, but rather, more of a lack of a bearish view. That closely matches our view as we don't see strong fundamental reasons to own silver with coin sales plummeting and industrial use expected to decline. In our view, the big reason to own silver is because its correlated to gold and thus should move up with gold - and that may be what we are seeing in COT trader positioning.

Our Take and What This Means for Investors

No big economic reports this week means a lack of tradable "known" catalysts. The only big event we see is former FBI director Jim Comey's testimony to the US Congress on June 8th, which we do not expect to have too much of an impact on markets - though it seems that you never know anymore with US politics these days.

After an increase this week in precious metals, we are seeing some weakness in demand in China and India as premiums fall. With bullion sales fairly weak, Asian demand is one of the big supports of the gold and silver markets and thus we think it is time to be cautious on precious metals.

Thus, we are changing our short-term views on gold and silver from Neutral to Neutral-Bearish as we expect a bit of a pull-back here after a multi-week rally.

For investors who have done well in this recent PM rally, we think it's wise to some profits off the table as we are concerned about the weakness in physical demand from Asia, while ETF holdings remain at or near all-time highs in gold and silver. It seems prudent to start taking profits on gold and silver positions (SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV), Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV), and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Trust ETF, etc).

While profit-taking applies to short-term traders, we think longer term traders have no reason to be alarmed and we expect to see much higher gold and silver prices in the future.

As always we'd love to here investor thoughts, so please let us know in the comments below what your opinion is on the short-term picture for gold and silver - bullish, bearish, or neutral for the upcoming week.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SGOL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.