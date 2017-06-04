Some Really Great Oil Data

Oil prices gyrated toward the end of this last week after news broke from the EIA (Energy Information Administration) that crude oil stocks fell quite a bit. In addition to this data, a slew of other interesting news accompanied it that should prove, on the whole, bullish for oil investors. In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what it means for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

Inventories plummeted

*Created by Author

According to the EIA, crude oil stocks took quite a dive during the week, falling by 6.4 million barrels from 516.3 million barrels down to 509.9 million barrels. Sadly, this is lower than the 8.7 million barrel decline estimated by the API (American Petroleum Institute) a day earlier, but the decline is still significant in size and is far larger than the 3 million barrel drop forecasted by analysts. In the graph above, you can see trend that crude stocks have taken over the past 52 weeks and, in the graph below, you can see the same graph but adjusted to show the movements on a week-to-week basis.

*Created by Author

It should be said, however, that crude stocks weren't the only category to improve during the week. According to the EIA's estimates, motor gasoline stocks declined by 2.9 million barrels down to 237 million. The "Other" category of petroleum products declined by 0.6 million barrels to 284.5 million. The only other drop came from residual fuel, which ticked down by 0.2 million barrels to 38.6 million barrels now.

Even though these drops were nice to see, there were some areas that worsened for the week. Take, for instance, distillate fuel stocks, which rose by 0.4 million barrels to 146.7 million barrels. Kerosene-type jet fuel stocks doubled that gain at 0.8 million barrels, climbing to 44.2 million. Meanwhile, propane/propylene stocks jumped by 3.4 million barrels to 47.1 million, and fuel ethanol stocks inched up by 0.1 million barrels to 22.8 million. Despite these increases, however, total crude plus petroleum product stocks still fell by 5.2 million barrels, dropping from 1.3362 billion barrels down to 1.331 billion barrels.

A look at production and demand

*Created by Author

During the week, we saw production continue to grow. If the EIA's estimates are correct, domestic output came in at 9.342 million barrels per day. This represents an increase of 22 thousand barrels per day over the course of the past week (or 154 thousand barrels per week). In the graph above, you can see the trend that domestic output has taken over the past 52 weeks and you can also see, in the graph below, the same data but shown differently so you can more easily distinguish between weekly fluctuations.

*Created by Author

Although the production picture was the same, we did see some interesting demand data that was unexpected. During the week, motor gasoline demand came in at 9.822 million barrels per day. This is above the 9.704 million barrels per day seen a week earlier and is well above the 9.716 million barrels per day averaged a year ago. It had been assumed recently that motor gasoline demand would stay weaker this year and it still is on a four-week average basis (it's down 0.7% year-over-year that way), but this may be the start of a turnaround in it. Meanwhile, the four-week average figure for distillate fuel stayed fairly strong, coming in at 4.185 million barrels per day, 3% higher than the 4.064 million barrels per day seen a year earlier.

A surge in the rig count

Also during the week, we did see some bad news regarding the rig count. According to Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI), the US oil rig count managed to rise by 11 units, climbing to 733. This represents a large increase over the 325 units seen in operation the same time last year. Meanwhile, in Canada, the oil rig count jumped 11 units to 51. This is materially higher than the 13 units seen in operation this time a year earlier.

More robust demand is nice to see

In the past, I've written articles where I covered weekly and year-to-date demand figures for motor gasoline and distillate fuel. My conclusion was that demand for the former has been weaker this year but that we may be seeing some firming. Meanwhile, I had shown that distillate fuel demand had been incredibly strong but that we've been seeing a gradual weakening there that could, in theory, act as an offset to production cuts from OPEC and some non-OPEC nations.

*Created by Author

Well, in the graph above, you can see that we are now beginning to see some definite firming in the motor gasoline space. Admittedly, even though the past two weeks worth of data have been bullish, we still have a ways to go before demand is higher on an aggregate basis year-over-year, but the trend is nice to see. In the graph below, you can see the same kind of update for distillate fuel demand. Despite my earlier concerns, and while we are seeing some narrowing of the spread between distillate fuel this year compared to last year, the picture is still fine. Of course, only time will tell if this will continue.

*Created by Author

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, it's undeniable that the drop in inventories (driven in part by exports growing from 625 thousand barrels per day in the prior week to 1.303 million barrels per day now), combined with demand figures, is proving to be bullish for investors. Rising US production may eventually pose a problem but, so long as demand remains rebust, OPEC and non-OPEC nations continue to address the glut, and we see all of this reflected in falling inventories, the bullish case for investors is still intact.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LGCY, AREX, WLL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own LGCYO and LGCY