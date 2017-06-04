I Want To Own More Of These Quality Dividend Paying Companies

One of the great joys I have as an investor is trying to figure out what stocks to purchase. My wife, who very much understands the need to save for retirement, laughs at me, but I really enjoy figuring out which stock to purchase. As I assemble our monthly shopping list, I always take the big picture view of our portfolio. I look at individual position and sector sizes when creating a shopping list. I also factor in the dividend growth streaks as well as yield. The most recent raise is important as is the average raise over the past 5 years. Recent earnings announcements are also considered.

As I've stated many times in my posts, I'm really looking to grow our smaller holdings into positions of size. We own 37 companies and some of them are on the smaller size. For now, I'm not looking to add any new positions and will instead focus on adding to those already under management.

Last month's shopping list included Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) and PepsiCo (NYSE:PEP). After purchasing Pepsi last month, we can cross that off the shopping list for now. We should be able to make two purchases this month in our dividend growth portfolio. I am keeping Apple and Dominion on the list for June as they are positions I would like to add to. In addition, the following stocks are also on the list for purchase.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 2.59% 14 15.80% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $302 $236.90 $269 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 22.8 15.6 Under $272

I have commented numerous times here on Seeking Alpha about how I very much wanted to own shares of Lockheed Martin, which is the world's largest defense contractor. The desire to own this stock stems from the fact that the world has always been a dangerous place and will mostly like to continue to be so. Besides being a behemoth of a defense company, Lockheed Martin also makes a point of donating to both Republicans and Democrats in Congress ( click here for donations). No member of Congress wants to look weak on defense and because a politician's first priority is to make sure they are reelected, very few would be tempted to argue for a decrease in military spending. Just imagine the ads that would be ran against them in the next election! Trump is advocating for an increase in military spend in his 2018 budget of almost a half a trillion dollars. Other parts of his budget proposal are very unpopular, so who knows if these amounts will actually take place. If they were implemented, however, Lockheed would be in a good position to gain a large share of this increase.

The company announced first quarter earnings on 4/25/2017. Earnings per share missed by 18 cents and revenue missed by 170 million. However, revenue did grow 6.7% year over year. That is pretty solid growth, but not as good as past quarters. Lockheed Martin also lowered its 2017 outlook for earnings per share from $12.25-$12.55 to $12.15-$12.45. This slight guide down caused the stock to drop the day of their earnings release. Since then, the stock is up just 2.7%. This somewhat disappointing earnings news has caused somewhat of a pause in the upward trajectory of the stock. On May 20th it was announced that Lockheed Martin would be among the big winners in Saudi Arabia arms deal. The country expressed its intent to buy more than $28 billion worth of the Lockheed Martin's products, including air and missile defense systems, combat ships and aircraft. That's a big order.

F.A.S.T. Graphs gives a current PE ratio of 22.6. Compared to the 5-year average price to earnings ratio of 15.6, the stock is 31% overvalued. S&P Capital gives a one-year price target of $302 per share, making the stock 7.48% undervalued based on the Wednesday's closing price of $280.98. S&P Capital says current fair value is $236.90, which would make the stock 15.7% overvalued. Morningstar lists fair value as $269 or 4.26% overvalued based on the recent close. Average these numbers out and I find shares of Lockheed Martin to be 10.86% overvalued. Normally, I would only be willing to pay 5% over what I think is fair value, but Lockheed Martin has a pretty strong dividend track record and because I am trying to build up this position, I would be fine buying shares right around here. We bought our first shares of the defense company on 1/30/2017, so we have had some nice gains since then. I would very much like to add to the position. I didn't mind overpaying for the stock when I bought it back in January and wouldn't mind doing so again. I was willing to over pay about 8.5% for our original batch of shares and am looking to get in around that number once more. Under $272 and I would definitely add.

Nike (NYSE:NKE)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 1.36% 15 15.60% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $64 $54.90 $58 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 21.9 24.3 Under $67

Nike, the largest apparel and footwear company in the world, is one of the low yielding stocks that I believe dividend income investors shouldn't overlook. The stock might not yield as much as a consumer staple or utility stock, but the company has offered investors pretty nice dividend growth over the years. According to the David Fish's U.S. Champions spreadsheet, Nike's average dividend growth rate over the past 3, 5, and 10-year periods has been 15.1%, 15.6% and 14.7%. That is remarkably consistent growth. The company gave investors a 12.5% increase last November for the 1/3/2017 dividend payment. A tad lower than the averages I cited, but not all that far off.

F.A.S.T. Graphs gives a current PE of 20.8. That is 16.83% below the 5-year average PE of 24.3. S&P Capital has a 1-year price target of $64 and a fair value of $54.90. This means that Nike is 20.78% and 3.60% undervalued, respectively, based on the recent closing price of $52.99 on 5/31/2017. Morningstar lists fair value as $58, meaning shares of Nike are 9.45% undervalued. Average all of these numbers out and I find shares to be 12.67% undervalued. Nike is one of the few stocks that I follow where all of my measurements show potential upside. In fact, I have it as one of the most undervalued stocks that we own. The stock would have to climb to $67 to be too far overvalued for me to consider for purchase.

We initiated our position in Nike on 1/13/2017 at a price of $52.41. Being one of our smallest positions, I would like the opportunity to add to the company. Nike should release their 4th quarter earnings report sometime near the end of June, which would be about the time we would make our second purchase of the month.

V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Current Yield # Years div growth 5 Year Div Growth Rate 3.12% 44 18.60% S&P Capital 12-month price target S&P Capital Fair Value Morningstar Fair Value $56 $50.20 $64 F.A.S.T Graphs Current PE F.A.S.T Graphs 5 Year Avg PE Price Target 17.7 19 Under $62

V.F. Corp, the maker of North Face apparel and Wrangler jeans, released earnings at the end of April and posted an in-line earnings per share number but a 2% drop in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2016. Since this time, shares are down 7.16%. Shares are down almost 14% in the last year. The company has actually missed on revenue estimates the last 4 quarters and 6 out of the last 7 quarters. Not the best performance, but there might be some good news in the latest earnings announcement. Talking heads keep talking about the death of brick and motor stores and how online shopping is becoming a fixture for many shoppers. In the most recent quarter, V.F. Corp's digital business was up 25%. Direct-to-consumer grew 6% when compared to the first quarter of 2016. Direct-to consumer now accounts for 29% of V.F. Corp's revenue. Vans, The North Face and Timberland, the company's three biggest brands, grew at a combined rate of 4%. China growth came in at 10% and international business grew 5% overall. Looking past the headline numbers of the report and you can find some positive takeaways.

Management made a point of saying that some of their business was impacted because of bankruptcies of retailers, but that this impact would be felt mostly in the first half of 2017. By the end of the year, they should return to growth. I think some investors think that anything retail is dead in the water and are missing the forest for the trees. The company was first established in 1899 and has seen many changes throughout its long history. In addition, V.F. Corp has been raising dividends for the past 44 years. There aren't that many companies that can experience the ups and downs of different economic cycles and keep on raising their dividend payments. That type of stability and security is something I seek when buying stock. In addition, the average annual dividend raise over the past 5 years is almost 19%. Let's examine V.F. Corp's valuation.

F.A.S.T. Graphs lists the current price to earnings ratio at 17.7. Their 5-year average PE is 19, meaning shares are 7.34% undervalued. S&P Capital sees a 1-year price target of $56, which would mean shares bought at the close of the most recent trading day at $53.80 would offer upside potential of 4.09%. S&P's fair value comes in at $50.20, which would have shares trading at a premium of almost 7%. Morningstar is much more bullish, listing fair value as $64, offering upside of just under 19%. Average these numbers out and I find shares to be 5.93% undervalued. With more than 4 decades of dividend growth, I would be willing to pay 5% over fair value. Any price under $62 and I consider V.F. Corp a buy.

We purchased a second round of shares in V.F. Corp on 2/21/2017 at $52.32. Shares aren't too far off from this level, so I would have no problem adding more to our holdings.

Conclusion

As I said last month, we are trying to bulk up our smaller positions in our portfolio. Last month we added to our Pepsi position. Up for purchase this month includes two stocks that we considered last month, Apple and Dominion Energy, as well as Lockheed Martin, Nike and V.F. Corporation. What do you think of our shopping list? Which of these stocks would you add to? Feel free to leave a comment.