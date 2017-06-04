Alphabet: A High-Quality Stock To Hold For The Long Term

Even considering the risks, I´m planning to hold on to Alphabet stock over years to come.

The stock looks as strong as ever when looking at business quality, financial performance, and valuation,

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) stock is the biggest position in my personal portfolio. I first bought the stock in 2009, and I never sold a single share since then. Returns have been remarkably strong over the past several years, with Alphabet stock outperforming most market indexes and delivering generous juicy gains, while currently trading near historical highs.

But past performance is no guarantee of future returns. In this kinds of situations, investors need to wonder if the company can continue outperforming or if the best is already in the past for Alphabet.

Spoiler alert: When looking at key aspects such as fundamental quality, financial performance, and valuation, Alphabet looks well positioned to continue delivering attractive returns over years to come.

A top-quality business

In 2015 the company formerly known as Google changed its name and corporate structure to better reflect its current business model. Alphabet is now a combination of two different segments, with Google providing most of the revenues and cash flows, and "other bets" including a combination of several different ventures and projects in areas with amazing potential for growth over the long term.

Google is the global leader in online advertising. The brand is so powerful that many consumers use the term "Googling" for information as a synonym for online search. Associating the company's brand with the name of the product or service is a privilege that only the most powerful brands in business history have enjoyed. Google owns seven different platforms and services with over one billion monthly users each, those are: Google Search, Android, Maps, Chrome, YouTube, Google Play, and Gmail.

The following chart from Statista offers some impressive figures showing how powerful and ubiquitous Google is.

According to data from Internet Trends 2017, online advertising is on track to surpassing TV advertising in the coming months, and Google is the global king in such a promising growth industry.

Management said in the most recent earnings conference call that Google Cloud is one of the fastest-growing businesses across Alphabet, and the most sizeable headcount growth last quarter was precisely in Cloud, indicating that Alphabet is aggressively betting on this business.

Over one billion hours of video content are watched on YouTube daily, and the company has recently launched YouTube TV, which offers live TV from major broadcast and cable networks, a cloud-based DVR without storage limits, and streaming on all devices. The service has already launched in five cities, and according to management "the positive feedback from customers has been really incredible". Online video is a booming market, and YouTube puts Google in a position of strength to capitalize on such a massive opportunity.

The bigger the company's platforms, the more information Google collects from users, which allows the company to improve the quality of its services and generate more revenue from them.

Google is leveraging machine learning and AI to improve its products, with a recent example being the launch of parking predictions in Google Maps. A bigger Google is also a stronger business from a strategic perspective, the company has already reached a gargantuan scale, and it continues growing at full speed.

The other bets segment includes several different businesses with little economic visibility in the short term, but tremendous potential for growth in the years and decades ahead. Among other futuristic technologies, this segment includes investments in areas such as self-driving cars, high-speed internet, outer space exploration, and life extension

It's hard to tell what kind of economic potential these ventures could have in the future, and many of them could easily turn out to be money-burners. Nevertheless, when seen as a diversified portfolio of disruptive projects in areas with explosive potential, the possibilities are clearly exciting for investors in Alphabet over a long term time horizon.

Rock-solid financial performance

Financial performance is nothing short of amazing. Alphabet has increased revenue at a compounded rate of nearly 24% per year in the last decade, and the business is still growing at an impressive speed considering its size. Total revenue reached $24.75 billion last quarter, growing by 22% annually in U.S. dollars and 24% in constant-currency terms.

The company is also remarkably profitable, Alphabet retained 27% of revenue as operating profit during the first quarter of 2017. Operating cash flow reached $9.5 billion, growing 23% versus the same quarter in the prior year. Free cash flow amounted to over $7 billion during the quarter, or 28% of revenue.

Alphabet is sitting on more than $92.4 billion in cash and liquid investments on its balance sheet. This formidable cash hoard provides plenty of flexibility to invest in all kinds of growth projects and acquisitions. Perhaps even more interesting, the company could materially boost its share repurchase program, which could be a smart way to return capital to shareholders.

Reasonable valuation

I wouldn't say that Alphabet stock is dirt-cheap, but valuation is not excessive considering the company's strengths. Alphabet's price to free cash flow ratio currently stands at nearly 25, which is roughly in line with historical values for the company over the past five years.

Also, the following table compares Alphabet versus other successful online advertising players such as Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) and Chinese search engine Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU). Comparing price to earnings, forward price to earnings, and price to earnings growth, Alphabet doesn't look overpriced at all.

Company P/E Fwd. P/E PEG Alphabet 31.86 24.4 1.7 Facebook 37.96 25.3 1.5 Baidu 49.25 24.1 15.7

Like Warren Buffett said: "It's far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price", and Alphabet does seem like a wonderful company trading at a fair price to me.

The bottom line

No investment, especially in the stock market, is immune to risk. Tech stocks have delivered impressive gains over the past several years, and chances are that sooner or latter the market as a whole and the sector in particular could experience a pullback.

If that happens, long-term investors may want to consider the possibility of adding some Alphabet stock at attractive prices as opposed to selling in a downturn, but you still need to be prepared for the possibility of increased volatility going forward.

Also, online advertising is an always dynamic and changing industry. This means investors should closely monitor the competitive dynamics in the sector, as well as the potential threat of new technologies. Facebook is successfully gaining ground in the business, and ad-blocking technologies could hurt industry players in the future. Besides, there is always a considerable regulatory risk for a company dealing with massive amounts of information, and user-generated data.

That being said, successful investing is not about avoiding all risks, but embracing the right risks for the right reasons when the potential for gains is attractive enough. Considering business quality, financial figures, and valuation, upside potential in Alphabet stock should more than compensate for the risks over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GOOG, GOOGL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.