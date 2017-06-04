Going Forward With Prospect Capital

PSEC is a going concern that will endure even if their payout is reduced again.

PSEC is currently selling at a 15% discount to book value. I expect that discount to narrow.

PSEC is still a good high-income stock, but not a great choice for capital appreciation or total return going forward.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) is a favorite target of writers and commenters on SA. I think it's fair to say that the majority of them paint PSEC in a negative light, not without some justification. Over its entire history, PSEC's total return has been paltry and disappointing.

That was then, this is now. Even after its recent decline from the mid-$9s to around $8, PSEC's share price is up 54% from its low in February 2016, and it sports a total return of 80%, dividends included.

Looking ahead, PSEC remains a viable choice for some decent income AND the occasional winning trade. Put-selling is also a possibility if you want to pick up a little cash from PSEC without buying shares of stock.

I understand the concerns of PSEC's detractors. As a Business Development Company or BDC, PSEC must pay out 90% of its taxable income to shareholders to avoid paying federal income tax on all of its taxable income. These days, PSEC's taxable income is not high enough to continue to support its current monthly dividend of $0.0833 ($1.00 per year). PSEC has reported EPS of only 92 cents over the past four quarters combined. PSEC-bashers are jostling each other to pinpoint when the inevitable (according to them) dividend cut will occur, and how much it will be. But they presume that PSEC's income will never increase in the future.

Some facts:

- Since its birth, PSEC has paid nearly $16 per share in dividends (through its August 2017 distributions);

- PSEC insiders own nearly 7% of PSEC's float, around 20 million shares, and have never sold a single share;

- PSEC stock is currently selling at a 15% discount to its book value.

Say what you want about PSEC's management, but I have a hard time believing they'll happily settle for permanently reduced income going forward.

The trade-off for buy-and-hold investors in an income stock like PSEC is that they potentially forego a great deal of capital appreciation in return for steady monthly income, sort of like what we used to do when we put our money in savings deposits for 5% interest, guaranteed, way back when. On the other hand, I'd wager there are very few PSEC stalwarts that don't wish they'd put their money in PSEC competitor Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) instead. If only...

MAIN has been the income investor's dream: A steady, GROWING monthly payout, annual SPECIAL dividends, PLUS around 150% capital appreciation over its lifetime. PSEC has had to cut its payout twice, and its share price is down 47% over its lifetime. Ouch!

But MAIN's growth hasn't been all up, up and away. MAIN's share price was down about 20% between January 2014 and February 2016, and is up only about 10% in the past 3.5 years, while it yielded 7% or less.

Going forward, there is still opportunity in PSEC, perhaps more so than in MAIN right now.

A new position in PSEC comes with a 12% yield today. Hypothetically, if PSEC were to cut its payout to what I feel is a sustainable level, say, 7 cents a month or 84 cents a year, there would probably be a sell-off that might see the share price in the $5 - $6 range again.

But, how likely is that? Do you see PSEC's management, holding all their shares, as eager to take a 30% haircut on those holdings? I don't. I know that many of their shares were acquired for much less than the current price, and that such a haircut would not materially affect the pampered existence of PSEC's very wealthy insider shareholders. Still, I think they'd prefer to maintain or increase the value of those holdings.

Yet, if such a scenario came to pass, wouldn't you see that as an opportunity? If you could buy a stock at, say $6, with a payout of 84 cents a year (a 14% yield), a reasonable expectation that the payout is sustainable, and an additional reasonable expectation of some price appreciation of, perhaps, 15 - 25%, why wouldn't you? I would.

And I did, more or less. I bought PSEC last year around its lows, sold near its latest high, around $9.50, then recently bought back in for 15% less. I don't see PSEC getting back up to $9.50, but I do see it getting back to perhaps $8.75. And, in anticipation of the potential payout reduction, I'm keeping some powder dry to take advantage of the opportunity that will present itself if, and/or when, that happens.

Let's say you buy in today at around $8, they cut the monthly dividend to 7 cents in September, the share price goes to $6, so you double your holdings. At that point, you're down 14% in market value, but your total investment is still yielding 12%, and as the market realizes that the dividend is sustainable, the share price will recover.

Sound like a tough way to make money? OK. If you believe the dividend is going down, just wait until it happens and jump in after the sell-off.

MAIN, on the other hand, is selling for 170% of its book value and over 11x sales, yields under 6% and is trading near its all-time high. How much higher is MAIN's share price going from here? You tell me.

Both stocks have done very well over the past 16 months, but PSEC has provided the better total return when the payout is factored in.

Don't forget the puts. I made some money selling $5 strike PSEC puts that expired January 2017. I have an open, currently profitable position in $5 strike puts expiring January 2018, and I just sold some $5 strike puts expiring January 2019.

I don't, for a second, believe PSEC's share price will decline 37.5% over the next year-and-a-half. But, if it does, and the shares are assigned to me, I get a high-yielding stock on which I can also sell covered calls.

Selling puts allows you to profit from PSEC without being a shareholder. In a margin account, PSEC is treated as a marginable stock, and my broker requires only 20% margin to sell naked PSEC options. That means on a $5 strike put, my broker duns my buying power only $100 to cover potential assignment of 100 shares at $5 per share.

If you were to sell $5 strike January 2019 puts today, and the share price should approach $5 near the expiration date, you can still, more than likely, buy the puts back for a profit if you don't want to be assigned the shares.

Selling puts expiring in subsequent calendar years comes with the small bonus of not having to report profits as income until the year after the puts expire. And, if you sell cash-covered puts in a taxable retirement account (as opposed to selling naked puts in a margin account), any profits on those are neither reported nor taxed directly. You only pay income tax on your retirement account withdrawals.

Over its entire existence as a publicly-traded company, PSEC's total return has been laughable, albeit positive. But, during that time, there have been good times to get in, like September 2005 or February 2016, and good times to get out, like July 2007 or April 2017. Let's face it: The buy-and-hold, rock-solid 12% yielder that will provide unwavering income and let you sleep soundly for your entire 30+-year retirement, or any multi-decade period, is as ubiquitous as the unicorn. So quit looking for it.

As always, best of luck in all your investing and trading endeavors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSEC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I'm also short PSEC $5 puts expiring January 2018 and January 2019.