June 2017 Stock Considerations

Where is 2017 going? I can't believe we're already knocking on the door of summer. I guess the older we get the faster time seems to fly by. That point just illustrates to me the importance of staying invested in the market no matter what crazy headlines are being written nor what events transpire around the world. Time is the one finite commodity that we can never get more of, so why not always keep your money in the trusted hands of stellar dividend paying stocks and use that time to your compounding advantage?

With the month of June already underway, it is time, once again, to outline my potential stock buys for the month. With the markets still at all-time highs, these choices are seemingly becoming more and more difficult to come by, but despite these lofty levels, there are still some individual names that are trading at good to decent levels.

First up is a name I bought a few months ago and am considering once again, Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI). JCI is a solid long-term dividend paying industrial that has been lagging a bit post its Adient plc (NASDAQ:ADNT) spin off and continues to look decent to me at current levels.

Similarly, several other dividend stalwarts seem to have been falling on harder times as of late as their stock prices declined considerably, driving their yields to attractive levels once again. Those names include, in no particular order, Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) and General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). I have bought both names in May and will continue to watch these laggards in June.

Finally, I am looking at the health REITs once again. It's been a while since I added to any of my current holdings and HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) is starting to look OK to me once again. Basically, anything under a $30 price could potentially trigger a buy.

Of course, new names that I'm not formally considering may pop up on my radar suddenly because of a near-term price swoon which I more often than not take advantage of. I'll gladly buy into a "flash sale" courtesy of Mr. Market.

What do you think about my stock picks for the month of June? Are any of the names above on your potential buy list too? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long JCI, ADNT, HRL, GIS, HCP