Macy's Earnings Are A Black Box

It's common knowledge that the brick and mortar retail sector is experiencing significant problems and Macy's (NYSE:M) is not immune. However, we believe that Macy's is much more of a black box than other retail stores due to its huge consumer credit business. In fact, it appears that Macy's is no longer really a retail company and is now more a consumer finance company. We find it troubling that Macy's makes very little data about its credit program available to investors.

Earnings are Being Driven by Consumer Finance

Let's start with the biggest issue first, Macy's earnings are increasingly being driven by its consumer finance operations. Indeed, in the table below we can see that earnings from its credit card operations have grown from just 28% of operating income in 2014 to over half by 2016!

The concerning part of this is that Macy's sold most of its credit portfolio to Citibank and thus discloses very little information about the portfolio. Yet, the amount Macy's earns from its credit operations are subject to the performance of the portfolio. From the company's latest 10-K "Following the sale of most of the Company's credit accounts and related receivables to Citibank, the Company shares in the economic performance of the credit card program with CitiBank."

How can investors make any bet about what that "economic performance" will be if they don't know anything about the program. We don't know how many people are signing up for cards, what their credit scores are, what the delinquency rates are. Basically, everything investors would want to judge the health of the program isn't available. We can glean some information from the aforementioned credit portfolio agreement as well as Citi's financial documents. So how healthy is Macy's credit program?

From the credit portfolio agreement we found that the account opening process generally uses a standard data driven process which doesn't seem alarming.

"New account applications are processed through a segmentation strategy that includes the use of [redacted] to determine the final approval of the product type the customer will be eligible to select or receive. "High side" overrides may occur if [redacted]."

We find a mention of "high side" overrides, meaning rejecting applicants whose credit scores are above the cut off mark but no mention of "low side" overrides. We would generally be more concerned if there was an emphasis on "low side" overrides and approving otherwise denied applicants.

We also noticed that all cards offered through the program charge interest rates of prime plus 21.25%. This is pretty much at the upper end of the interest rate range for all credit cards. Bankrate.com shows the current average credit card rate is around 16.5%. The interest rate on Macy's cards is more in line with what you would see for cards for subprime cards.

All in all the document seems to point to a mixed bag. The credit approval process seems relatively standard but risk profile, inferred from the interest rates, of the people using the cards may be less than ideal.

What Can we Learn from Citibank?

Looking at Citibank's filings, we can find out a bit more information about the program. Citi accounts for its co-branded cards under the "Citi retail services segment" in its North America GCB segment. While it does aggregate all of its co-branded cards businesses together the Macy's business is at least big enough to deserve a mention as an example relationship in Citi's 10-K.

"North America GCB provides traditional retail banking, including commercial banking, and its Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services card products to retail customers and small to mid-size businesses, as applicable, in the U.S. North America GCB's U.S. cards product portfolio includes its proprietary portfolio (including the Citi Double Cash, Thank You and Value cards) and co-branded cards (including, among others, American Airlines and Costco) within Citi-branded cards as well as its co-brand and private label relationships (including, among others, Sears, The Home Depot, Macy's and Best Buy) within Citi retail services."

Looking at Citi's data we do not find anything too concerning. While delinquency and default rates have started to trend up over the last quarter one data point does not a trend make.



(Graphic taken from Citi's 10-K. 90 days past due in light blue, all non current loans in dark blue)

We also don't see any change at all in the distribution of FICO scores for the total portfolio "while Citi retail services' FICO distribution has remained stable." Given that Macy's business is apparently large enough to warrant mentioning as an example we would expect that if there were any significant deterioration in its credit portfolio it would be called out by Citi specifically. Indeed, Citi specifically called out its acquisition of Costco's credit portfolio as a reason for improved credit performance in it's co-branded segment.

Summary

There doesn't appear to be any immediate risks in Macy's credit portfolio. However, the key word is "appear" without better data it is just impossible for investors to know exactly how the credit portfolio is performing. Given that credit operations now account for over half of Macy's earnings it's absolutely critical for investors to have a good understanding of what is going on yet there just isn't any good data. Macy's has basically transformed itself from a retail company to a black box consumer finance operation. We would highly recommend that investors avoid the company until Macy's provides more information on how it generates over half of its earnings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.