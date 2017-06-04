Quad/Graphics Looks For A Strong Footing As Industry Shifts

The printing industry is in the midst of enormous changes and Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) is right in the middle of it. To survive this industry transition, it may have move more aggressively into digital services, further optimize its workflow, continue its strategy of industry consolidation and aggressively expand overseas.

The company generated approximately 86% of its revenue in 2016 from its printing operations. The greater use of digital technologies in both marketing and publishing has led to a decrease in demand for printed material. The recession of 2009 has also had a negative impact on the demand for printed materials and many customers see digital technologies as a cheaper substitute for print. Publishers are responding to these changes by moving to an on-demand, short-run model for printed materials such as books.

Short-Run, On-Demand Print Is On The Rise

(Source: FujiFilm)

Digital technologies, especially in marketing, offer a way to easily track the return on investment (ROI). But print media is not going to disappear. People still love seeing products in beautifully illustrated catalogs. There's a growing body of evidence that print books may aid in better retention and comprehension of information. So, print books and catalogs may never disappear. Quad has been making progress on this front by optimizing workflow to reduce overall production and distribution costs. It has been transforming its print platform from conventional web offset presses to state-of-art digital presses that can help it produce direct mail, books, and commercial products faster and more cost effectively. Quad has also been investing in modern information technology and has created a customer-facing system called Smartools that allows customers to get seamless, real-time information on their orders and greater interactivity with the organization.

In 2015, Quad bought Nellymoser - a mobile marketing agency, and BlueSoho - a creative and production boutique, to form BlueSoho. It was a way for Quad to transform itself into a full-service Omni-channel marketing company. BlueSoho helps Quad bridge the gap between the physical print world and the digital one. It brings together services such as full-service photo and video, creative services, media planning and placement, and insights and analytics under one roof. In 2016, to further strengthen its marketing services, it made a minority investment in Rise Interactive. Rise provides various digital marketing services such as helping with paid search, SEO, and analytics for customer targeting and marketing measurement. Quad's ambition in transforming itself into a marketing company puts it in direct competition against the largest print player in the U.S. - R.R. Donnelley (NASDAQ:RRD). In my article on R.R. Donnelley, I had mentioned that digital marketing is a fast changing world with many large and small companies vying to be relevant in that space. In a research report on the U.S. Advertising and Marketing Services Industry by Dun & Bradstreet, the top 50 companies in that industry generate only 40% of the revenue. So, Quad may have to continue making aggressive investments in its current digital products while looking out for investment opportunities in up and coming digital marketing companies.

Quad/Graphics generates approximately 90% of its revenue from United States Print and Related services segment. It generated close to 9% of its total revenue from its international operations. In comparison, R.R. Donnelley generates nearly 30% of its revenue from its international operations. To show further revenue growth and reduce the risk of exposure to the U.S. market, Quad may have to aggressively expand in Europe. Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR), a European company looking to become a large player in the mass customization market, is aggressively expanding its presence in the U.S. by promoting its Vistaprint brand to gain market share.

According to the 2016 IBISWorld industry report, the U.S. commercial printing industry is comprised of 49,000 companies. The report also states that the four largest printing companies account for only 13.5% of the total commercial print industry annual revenue in the U.S. and Quad/Graphics is the second largest. Given this level of extreme competition, coupled with under utilization of capacity and increased pricing pressure, it is inevitable that there will be more consolidation in the print industry. Quad will have to continue playing a large role in consolidating the industry if it wishes to remain a top player.

In essence, Quad would have to continue making the digital transformation of its internal operations to streamline its workflow and increase productivity, work on acquiring more players in the print industry to increase market share and reduce competition, expand internationally, and grow its digital marketing business. Quad may have no choice but to invest on all these priorities to stay dominant.

