What Is Happening In Credit Markets Is Signaling An Upcoming Recession

A tightening Federal Reserve on top of all this doesn't signal a reverse from the current downward trend anytime soon.

Slowing growth worldwide is making already fragile economies more worrisome. Servicing pre-existing loans during slower/declining growth becomes much more difficult.

With auto loan and student loan delinquencies rising, this will further curtail new loans as banks tighten standards.

In the last 30 years, C&I loan origination declines have occurred during recessions.

Since 1990, every time commercial & industrial loan originations from banks begin to decline, a recession follows.

Does falling loan originations cause an economic slowdown, or is it that an economic slowdown causes falling loan originations? This is the classic "Chicken or the Egg" dilemma. But either way, the results are the same: a recession occurs.

It has happened each time. And it undoubtedly will again...

Note: Shaded Lines Signify Recessions

But why does this situation of falling loans even matter? Simple. Because credit and debt are created in pairs. For example, Joe goes to the bank and borrows $100,000.

He now has a debt of $100,000 but also has $100,000 to spend as credit for himself. He goes out and blows his money on a car and various consumer goods, which increases the economy's consumption. Finally, over some time, he will hopefully pay that debt off. Causing both the credit and debt to disappear.

So one thing we know is that taking out a loan is inflationary (expansionary). Paying back debt is deflationary (contractionary).

And in the post-2008 economy, the central banks globally are desperately pushing for more loan creation. They need more Joes borrowing and consuming to fuel economic growth. But Joes aren't borrowing anymore...

And business loan demand is also falling.

It's important to comment that corporations tend to use debt for repurchasing their own stock. If industrial loans are in decline - what does that mean for the stock market?

We can assume it isn't good. And what about economic growth in a time it is needed most of all to justify new future loans? Or even service the overload of loans currently outstanding?

Well, the growth the economy needs isn't coming... Actually, it's in decline.

The Bank of Japan, the U.S. Federal Reserve, and the European Central Bank have all pushed interest rates to 0% and even negative after 2008. But since last year, coinciding when the Federal Reserve began raising rates, commercial and industrial loan originations have been flat, even declining...

This scares the central banks to their cores that even with near-record low rates, loan demand is falling. And if lowering the rates is the answer to incentives people to borrow, what can they do now? Rates are already near rock-bottom.

In hindsight, since 2009, we can say that the central banks had borrowed future consumption and growth to fuel present consumption and growth.

So, what are we left with today?

A student loan bubble that's a looming crisis...

An imploding auto-loan bubble with rising delinquencies...

Stagnant wages that can't keep up with rising costs...

And all this during worldwide declining growth...

Now, how do we turn economic theories into something practical?

If only we were able to predict if or when a recession would plague us - untold riches would be obvious. But we don't. That is why taking an unorthodox approach to constructing a portfolio for the scenario I laid out is prudent.

The Barbell Strategy

I recommend building a "rainy day" portfolio. Do this through buying Treasury bonds, gold and silver, large cap dividend stocks, and holding cash in 85-90% of the portfolio - the relatively safe stuff. Then by using the 10-15% to purchase long-dated (1-2 year) PUT options that are at least 30-40% "out of the money" on the other side - the risky stuff.

These puts should include a mix of Ford (NYSE:F), Avis Car Rentals (NASDAQ:CAR), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) and other highly leveraged, recession-sensitive stocks/indexes of your choice. I am personally overweight auto-related put options because I am convinced there is a ludicrous car bubble as I have written about from an investigation in Scottsdale, AZ.

This strategy gives the investor 1-2 years peace of mind if suddenly the recession hits. This makes the investor "Anti-Fragile", a term coined by the quant trading philosopher Nassim Taleb. This allows you to gain from disorder instead of being crushed.

Just like insurance, these options may expire worthless (or you sell them at a discount as time goes on). This would be ideal as a crisis didn't take place. But this post-recession cycle is at its limits - it has been nine years since 2008. A tightening Fed, slowing global economies and over indebtedness are here. My assumptions are there are more downside economic catalysts coming than upside.

Again, could the declining commercial and industrial loan origination indicator be giving us a heads up, as it previously has?

As an investor, it's hard to ignore.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CAR, F, TSLA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.