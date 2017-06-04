A Sixth Way To Beat The Market

Quality is a more abstract concept than some of the other factor tilts, and future work will examine how best to capture the structural alpha historically available from this tilt.

Using data that stretches back more than 50 years, we can see a pronounced outperformance by companies that generate above-average returns on equity.

We collectively spend a ton of time and energy doing bottoms-up fundamental research of companies, seeking to glean an insight underappreciated by other market participants. Many have proved unsuccessful in their efforts to capture alpha in this manner. What if I told you that one simple historical looking metric could predict forward returns over long-time intervals?

That is exactly what we find in an analysis of Dartmouth professor Kenneth French's expansive market dataset. The table below shows NYSE, Nasdaq, and AMEX-listed stocks grouped into quintiles by this sole metric. The results are striking. Returns rise monotonically when we move from the quintiles the metric disfavors (left) to the ones it favors (right).

What is this golden metric? The quintiles above are formed based on a simple profitability metric. The U.S. stock market is grouped by annual revenues minus cost of goods sold (COGS), interest expense, and selling, general, and administrative expenses (SG&A) divided by book equity for the last fiscal year. Owning stocks with higher realized operating profitability has generated outsized forward absolute and risk-adjusted returns.

In my "5 Ways to Beat the Market" series, I have shown five buy-and-hold factor tilts - size, value, low volatility, consistent dividend growth, and equal-weighting - that have produced market-beating long-run returns. Where does this profitability/quality metric fit in the family of smart beta factor tilts? It could be considered a cousin of value. The difference is that value typically means buying average or below-average companies at a discount to intrinsic value, whereas buying companies with strong trailing returns on equity is more akin to buying high-quality assets without paying a premium price that leads to lower forward returns.

If this sounds like familiar advice, it echoes a popular axiom of Warren Buffett, famed head of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B). Buffett has stated that "it is far better to buy a wonderful business at a fair price than to buy a fair business at a wonderful price." In past articles, I have discussed academic research showing that Berkshire Hathaway's astounding long-run success has been generated by adding leverage to low volatility businesses. The triple whammy of Buffett's prescient decision to eschew discounted average companies and buy great businesses, his ability to employ low cost leverage given Berkshire's strong credit ratings and insurance float, and a vehicle that allowed him to run a leveraged investment portfolio of high-quality companies without the risk of margin calls has made him the most successful investor of our time. Quality-based investing may then also be related to low volatility investing in addition to its relationship to value investing.

In Berkshire's 2014 Annual Shareholder Letter, he noted that he was looking to make sizeable acquisitions of companies that demonstrated consistent earnings power, and earned good returns on equity with little or no debt. The selection criteria for the S&P 500 Quality Index (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) mirror Buffett's acquisition criteria. Index constituents are scored on factors that include return on equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Good returns, low leverage, and consistent growth are the criteria for this quality-tilted portfolio and the Oracle of Omaha. It should come as no surprise then that the S&P 500 Quality Index has meaningfully outperformed the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) historically, besting the market benchmark by 372 bps per annum with lower variability of returns.

That is striking outperformance, but I must note that the S&P 500 Quality Index has only been around since July 2014, so the remainder of this performance is backcasted. While some would scoff that this result is simply data mining, I would counter that we see similar outperformance in the longer and broader French dataset. Quality is harder to define than the other factor tilts I have discussed. Size, value, volatility, dividend growth, and equal weighting all lend themselves more readily to index and portfolio construction.

In future articles, I will examine funds that seek to capture the structural alpha from a quality tilt. We will examine the constituents that form these funds, look at their current valuations versus the broader market, and note how successful they have been at capturing this quality tilt historically.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term, risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPY, SPHQ.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.