Dividend Stock Yields 8%, Looks Oversold - Turnaround Buying Opportunity

It has the lowest Net Debt/EBITDA ratio we've uncovered in the high dividend stock universe.

It just had its best quarter in a year, due to prices improving in its industry - management also increased its pricing forecast for 2017.

Opportunity: It looks oversold and is less than 5% above its 52-week low, and over 13% below analysts' consensus price target.

This stock yields 8.25%, with trailing coverage of 1.11x, but it already started rebounding in Q1 '17, at 1.18x.

Looking for bargains in the high dividend stocks bargain bin? Try taking a look at Ciner Resources LP (NYSE:CINR), a basic materials stock we've owned for about three years. It has risen 39% since we wrote our first article about it, back in May 2014.

Lately, however, CINR hasn't gotten much support from the market - it's currently just 4.75% above its 52-week low:

CINR also looks oversold on its stochastic chart:

(Source: finviz)

Profile: CINR is part of the Ciner Enterprises Group - it owns and manages Ciner Wyoming LLC - one of the world's largest and lowest cost producers of natural soda ash, a commodity that is used in many types of glass, soaps, detergents, paper and pulp, in addition to other categories.

(Source: CINR Q1 '17 Presentation)

Opportunity: We think that CINR presents an attractive opportunity at its current price level of around $27.50, based upon its 8%-plus yield, its improving industry environment, and its low debt load, among other factors.

It's now 5.45% below analysts' lowest price target of $29.00 and 13.64% below analysts' consensus target of $31.25:

Why is it so beaten up? Because earnings lagged in the previous two quarters - until Q1 '17, when it turned in much better growth figures.

Q4 '16 was its most disappointing quarter, due to "unique operational issues that drove production levels well below our expectations. Extreme weather conditions, which led to lower on-stream time for our production units and we lost a significant amount of ore production for a 10-day period due to temporary operational modifications we were required to make by MSHA." (Source: CINR Q4 release)

The company has been engaging in a de-bottlenecking plan, which started to bear some fruit in 2016, as its sales volume increased by 3% for the year, in spite of the 10-day layoff in Q4 '16. This also helped to offset CINR's other problem: soda ash prices, which fell in 2016.

However, as management noted on the Q1 '17 earnings call, international soda ash prices began picking up in Q4 '16 and carried into Q1 '17, with some additional tailwinds that should keep them stabilized and possibly higher for the rest of 2017:

Chinese export prices peaked in February at the highest level since all the way back to mid-2012. Since then, they've begun to normalize to around $230 to $240 per ton but this still represents pricing levels well above what we experienced in 2016. In addition, an announcement recently made by the Chinese soda ash association called for a 10% reduction in production level from 60 days from mid-April through mid-June as well as calls for lower inventory and capacity across the industry. At the same time, apparent demand for soda ash in China is up 14% and their exports are down 37% as both flat and containable ash market demand has gotten off to a strong start to the year. We believe all of this should set a positive back drop for further price escalation as the year progresses. (emphasis ours)

Risks: Is this a case of "be greedy when others are fearful"? Looking at these cumulative trailing figures, it's easy to see why CINR has trailed the market in 2017: nearly flat revenue, falling net income, EBITDA, DCF, and Distribution Coverage/Unit.

Shipping cost risk - "Most soda ash is sold inclusive of transportation costs, which make up a substantial portion of the total delivered cost to the customer. As a result, our business and financial results are sensitive to increases in rail freight, trucking and ocean vessel rates." (Source: CINR annual report '16 - form 10K)

However, CINR's parent, the Ciner Group, owns a fleet of 26 vessels, so there should be an advantage in shipping for them.

There's commodity price risk here - we saw how lower prices impacted CINR's performance in Q3 and Q4 '16. However, management said on the Q1 '17 earnings call that prices will be stronger in 2017, based upon Q1 '17's rise: "International prices increased by approximately 15% in the quarter, well ahead of our previous outlook. So we've updated our guidance to a 3% to 5% increase for the year." (emphasis ours)

Here's the mix of CINR's geographical sales from Q1 '17 - international comprised 61%, with prices rising 15%, while domestic was 39%, with flat prices:

(Source: Q1 '17 10Q)

However, management's previous 2017 guidance, (given on the Q4 '17 release), shows domestic prices as being flat to down 3%:

In 2016, domestic sales prices were down 4.8%, with Domestic $ sales being roughly flat vs. 2015, to $192.6M, (down -0.7%). So management was able to overcome lower pricing with more volume - sales volume grew 4.3%.

With a 2017 forecast of domestic prices being flat to down 3%, vs. down 4.8% in 2016, domestic sales should pick up in 2017.

Competitive risks - This is one of CINR's strong points - it has a strong cost advantage over its competitors. Its Trona-based production is 1/2 to 3/4 cheaper than synthetic production, which makes CINR the low-cost leader in this industry.

(Source: CINR Q1 '17 Presentation)

Then there's also rising demand in the world, as emerging nations increase their consumption of end products that soda ash is used in. Look at the huge disparity in per capita consumption in the US, vs. these other regions. Granted, 2.1% CAGR isn't a mind-blowing growth number, but the demand should keep growing in the future:

(Source: CINR Q1 '17 Presentation)

Distributions: Management has held the quarterly payout steady at $.567 since April 2016. The next ex-dividend date should be around 7/27/17.

You can track CINR's price and yield in the Basic Materials section of our High Dividend Stocks By Sector Tables.

The distribution coverage troughed in Q4 2016 but bounced back strongly in 2017, to 1.18x. Given the stronger 2017 outlook, it should continue to stay strong in the coming quarters:

Options: There are no call or put options available for CINR, but you can see details for over 20 other income-producing trades in our free Covered Calls Table and our Cash Secured Puts Table.

Valuations: Compared to broad industry averages, CINR's P/E and Price/Sales look cheaper. In a more general sense, you could also argue that its low P/E is very attractive vs. the average P/E of 23.94 for S&P 500 firms, or vs. the Russell Small Cap Index's P/E of 81.46. It also has one of the lower EV/EBITDA valuations we've seen in awhile.

Financials: You want low debt leverage in your high dividend stocks? How about these stats: Debt/Equity of .39, and better still, a basic materials stock yielding over 8%, with a Net Debt/EBITDA ratio below 1, at only .75.

This is the lowest ratio we've unearthed for this metric in the high dividend universe.

Debt & Liquidity: "As of 3/31/17, we had cash and cash equivalents of $11.4 million. In addition, we have approximately $91 million ($200 million, less $89 million outstanding and less standby letters of credit of $20 million) of remaining capacity under our revolving credit facilities." (Source: CINR Q1 '17 release)

(Source: CINR Q1 '17 Presentation)

With its strong balance sheet, CINR's management shouldn't have any problems refinancing its credit facility, which expires in July 2018:

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Summary: We feel that CINR, in spite of its recent short-term issues, represents a good long-term investment for income investors, in light of its attractive distribution yield, its improving industry environment, and its very low debt leverage.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and isn't intended as individual investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CINR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.