Macy's Dividend Is Not Looking Fashionable

Macy's (NYSE:M) is stuck between a rock and a hard place: young people who are not shopping very much at brick and mortar stores for clothes, and a consumer shift to deep-discount stores. Those trends are putting heavy pressure on the company's sales, profits and dividends. Macy's is in a major restructuring mode of closing nearly 10% of stores, laying off employees at every level of the company, and starting its own discount brand. Our article will discuss the issues confronting Macy's.

Some of Macy's top competitors include Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Kohl's (NYSE:KSS), Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), and Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), all of which recently posted good earnings. The discount retailers have been the ones on a roll. Macy's is also dipping its toes into the discount waters by opening its own discount stores called Macy's Backstage as a way to draw in more customers.

The plan for Macy's Backstage is to be located inside of existing Macy's stores to bring in the value shopper who has not been shopping at Macy's and will hopefully also buy some higher-priced items. Having the deep-discount stores inside of their full-priced stores is a big gamble to cannibalize higher margin clothing. Clothing and other household items will be sold up to 80% off. As of first quarter 2017, seven Backstage stores have been opened at nearly 212,000 square feet. Macy's is allocating nearly 30,000 square feet for each Backstage store. Macy's does not report how the Backstage stores have been performing. On Yelp.com, Backstage reviews are averaging a rating of 3.5 stars out of five.

Dividend Ups and Downs

Macy's is trying to rebuild their dividend credibility. Just after having to cut their dividend 8 years ago by 46.2% during the Great Recession, Macy's is again looking at dividend trouble. The cause may be different this time, but the results could be the same. Macy's has a short dividend history of 14 years, beginning in 2003. Macy's was having fantastic dividend growth averaging 62.8% from 2004-2006, until the Great Recession slammed the brakes on that. Altogether the dividend was cut 61.9% from $0.525 to $0.20.

In 2011, dividend growth returned with a vengeance averaging yearly growth of 44.3% from 2011-2016. It looks like dividend growth is coming to a halt again. Even before dividend growth slowed to 2.4% for 2017, diluted earnings per share has not risen since 2014. In a concerning sign, the dividend was not raised for the upcoming July 3rd, 2017 dividend payment. The dividend of $0.3775 will be paid for the fifth consecutive quarter.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Will diluted earnings per share make a rebound?

Since diluted earnings per share peaked in 2014 at $4.22, diluted EPS has fallen by 52.8% to $1.99 for fiscal year 2016. In 2015, diluted EPS was $3.22. Like most other retail shopping stores, Macy's earnings are highly seasonal with pretty much all their profits earned in their 4th quarter, which runs from November - January. Their highly prized fourth quarter has not been looking good for the past two years, which peaked at $2.26 per diluted share in their fiscal year 2015.

Fiscal 2017 1st quarter is off to a slow start, with diluted EPS down 37.8% to $0.23 from $0.37 year over year. For the next two quarters we will see if store closings continue to hurt sales and profits. The upcoming holiday season will be very important for Macy's long term health.

The dividend freeze is not a sign of confidence that profits will be increasing for the foreseeable future, and the times ahead will be very challenging. Macy's opened 27 stores and closed 66 stores in 2016 and will be closing nearly 34 more stores over the next few years. On January 4, 2017, the company announced company-wide job reductions of 6,200 employees. In March, Macy's new CEO, Jeff Gennette, a 34-year employee of Macy's. took over for former CEO Terry Lundgren. Lundgren said in February:

While 2016 was not the year we expected, we made significant progress on key initiatives that are starting to bear fruit. These include continued improvement in our digital platforms, the rollout of our new approach to fine jewelry and women’s shoes, an increase in exclusive merchandise and the refinement of our clearance and off-price strategy. We also took a big step forward in rightsizing our physical footprint and restructuring our entire organization. The combination of these initiatives will help us gain market share, return to growth and drive enhanced value for our shareholders over time.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Dividend Payout Ratio is growing higher

The fiscal year 2016 holiday shopping period was the saving grace for Macy's dividend. The first three quarters of the year produce very little in earnings per share. It would be great if the new CEO could figure a way to return to consistent earnings all year long. Paying out 755% to 1,258% of profits during a quarter makes it even harder to keep cash on the balance sheet, to keep debt low, and to rely on just one quarter of the year to prevent from spending all or more of company profits just on the dividend payment.

The dividend payout ratio for 2017 first quarter was 69% higher than it was from the same period last year. For the next two quarters, the dividend payout ratio is looking to be extremely high as well. Probably not as high as the 2016, second and third quarters respectively, but north of 100%.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Share repurchases are slowing down

Since the beginning of fiscal year 2015, Macy's has reduced the number of diluted shares outstanding from 346.5 million shares to the current 306.9 million diluted shares outstanding. When profits were better in fiscal year 2015, Macy's saw a reduction of 31.7 million fewer shares outstanding. With fiscal year 2016, with earnings not as good, only 5.7 million shares were reduced. As profits are being challenged, look for buybacks to be greatly reduced. As of January 28, 2017, the company had authorization to repurchase up to $1.716 billion of common stock. It will be interesting to see if Macy's will or can complete these buyback without adding more debt or having to raise equity. A majority of the share buybacks occur during the 4th quarter when Macy's has the most profit available.

With buybacks being reduced and fewer shares outstanding, the dividend paid to investors in 2017 should be slightly less than the $459 million paid out for fiscal year 2016. We don't see the dividend being raised in 2017. The new CEO will be busy trying to turn the business around, and the current dividend freeze or a dividend cut is much more likely to happen.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

First Quarter Net Income is off to a slow start

Last fiscal year in 2016, the 2nd quarter and 3rd quarter did nothing to help increase net income. During the 2016 2nd quarter, the cost of store closings ate away $154 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, and $3.0 million, or $0.02 per diluted share, relating to the company's defined benefit retirement plans. For the 2016 3rd quarter, additional cost of store closings were $68 million, or $0.20 per diluted share, and $37 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, relating to the company's defined benefit retirement plans. Store closings and other costs took away $137 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, for the 2016 4th quarter.

With fewer stores and net sales being down 7.5% from 1st quarter 2016, fiscal year 2017 is off to a slow start of $71 million in net income. The $71 million in net income is a 38.8% drop year over year. The company currently has $1.201 billion in cash and cash equivalents to help get them to the critical 4th quarter where most their profit is made. It looks like they are keeping more cash on hand as a safety net. The rest of the year is going to be challenging for the company to adjust to changing consumer shopping habits.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Net profit margin is getting smaller

During fiscal year 2015, and 2016, Macy's holiday shopping quarter is much more profitable than any other quarter. Macy's has been able to profit $0.06 for every $1.00 dollar in net sales. The 2015 holiday shopping quarter net profit margin was 200% higher than its 2015 third quarter net profit margin of $0.02. During the fourth quarter Macy's brings in nearly $3.2 billion in additional sales.

Two out of the last four quarters have seen such small net income that the net profit margin reads $0.00. The second and third quarter of 2016 net profit margin was actually $0.00001 and $0.003, respectively. With more store closings planned over the next couple of years, look for more restructuring cost to dampen profits and lower sales.

Source: Dividend Risk Metrics

Risk to Macy's

Consumer shopping habits could continue to shift more of their spending to deep discount clothing retailers. Trying to be a deep-discount and a upscale retailer could cause consumers to lean towards the deep-discount side of the business and lower profit margins. With a majority of sales and profits coming in the second half of the year, plus the need for more inventory and seasonal employees to handle to the extra holiday demand, a disappointing holiday season would impair the company.

Conclusion

We believe Macy's has its hands full to get customers back into its stores. Trying to be both a deep-discount and luxury retailer inside the same store is a unproven business model. The dividend is frozen and is in danger as profits are being challenged. Profits at the company have fallen since fiscal year 2015, and 2017 is looking to be the same. We believe an investment in Macy's should only be done from those who have a high tolerance for risk has the dividend could be cut if the rest of 2017 does not go well.

Authors note: Thank you very much for reading my article. Please click "follow me" on the top of this page if you are interested in receiving more dividend related articles from me. It's our mission to keep investors informed on a company's dividend strength or weakness. Your feedback is greatly appreciated.