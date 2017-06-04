Impact Investing And The Growing Longevity Market

The senior market is one of the fastest growing sectors where investors can make an impact with their investment.

If you've made any investments at all in the past few decades, you know about socially-responsible investing. The trend started early on by allowing people to put their money where their heart is - for instance, in mutual funds that did not include tobacco, guns, or products tested on animals. Those types of investments allowed us to sleep better at night while reaping the benefits of maintaining a diverse portfolio. In fact, the trend has become so popular that "money invested with a conscience" in the United States totaled nearly $9 trillion last year - nearly a quarter of all investments made through professional managers.

Over the years, impact investing has evolved from socially conscious mutual funds to include virtually any type of investment aimed at any number of social issues, from energy to the environment to poverty alleviation. One of the most promising - and perhaps most often overlooked - of these investments is the Longevity Market.

All of us are likely investing for longevity when it comes to our own portfolios - trying to ensure that we have comfortable health, finances, and social lives by the time we hit retirement age. But the Longevity Market takes that concept to a whole new level by investing in technology, products, and housing that try to recreate those conditions for all seniors. It's a way of taking care of those in our country who will at some point have trouble taking care of themselves.

Why Invest in Seniors?

For one: they're our parents, grandparents, and loved ones. From a caring perspective, creating healthful future for those we care about will always feel like a good choice.

Still, if investing in a market that will soon age out of the marketplace seems counterintuitive, consider this: Baby boomers have more discretionary income than any other age group in America. And with 75 million people over the age of 50 in the country, they also account for 40 percent of consumer demand. What's more, from healthcare to pharmaceuticals and wearable technology, more and more new products - and housing communities - are being geared to this age group, which is living longer and enjoying a higher quality of life than previous generations. In other words: Move over, Millennials. When it comes to investments, the senior population is where it's at.

It can be overwhelming trying to research the numerous investment opportunities available in the longevity space. Direct venture capital investments in biotech and anti-aging technologies can be especially complex and risky. But there are numerous easy ways to get involved in this promising impact investment space. Below, I'll share my top three.

1) Senior Housing & Private Equity Funds

With 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 every single day, senior housing has grown to become a

$300 billion asset class-one that is need-based and recession-resistant. In fact, senior housing continues to outperform other commercial asset classes with returns of 16.1%, 17,0% and 15.3% over a one, three and five-year period, according to CBRE's mid-year 2016 update on senior housing. (Returns for multifamily were just 12.0%, 10.9% and 11.9% respectively.)

One of the easiest ways to invest in senior housing is through a private equity fund, where experienced fund managers invest directly in a diverse range of senior housing and healthcare projects on behalf of the investors themselves. A form of "alternative investment," private equity funds pool investor dollars into a large "pot" of capital and invest in either a single project or multiple projects. Projects may vary by size, location, and type.

2) Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) and Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

If you're more comfortable with traditional publicly traded funds, there are a number of options available in the senior marketspace. Healthcare-focused REITs like Sabra Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) are similar to private equity funds in that they invest primarily in healthcare real estate while remaining more susceptible to market forces. Other ETFs, such as Global X Longevity Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:LNGR), help to extend the quality of life through a more diverse range of investments in anti-aging, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and senior housing. The global anti-aging products and therapies market is expected to hit nearly $240 billion by 2022, so the options for diversification are great. And because they are publicly traded, they have a low investment threshold and are easy to buy and sell as needed.

3) AARP's Age Strong Bonds

AARP's Age Strong initiative makes it easy to invest in aging-focused projects and organizations at an incredibly low price point - just $20 online or $1,000 direct. Investors can choose investment terms from 1 to 15 years, and interest rates range up to 4 percent, depending on term. Age Strong aims to invest $70 million in organizations that provide services like healthy meals, affordable housing and job training to older, low-income people. Although it offers the lowest potential returns, it is an incredibly simple, low-risk way to make a real impact for our nation's seniors.

Investing in our senior population is one of the most promising segments of impact investing, and options are available for every level of investor, depending on minimum investment and risk comfort level. It's never been easier to support the longevity of the ones we love.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

Business relationship disclosure: Jessica Stonefield works with Senior Living Fund, one of the private equity firms mentioned in this article.