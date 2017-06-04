3 Best-Ranked MassMutual Mutual Funds For Great Returns

Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Company or MassMutual, along with its subsidiaries including OppenheimerFunds, manages a significant number of mutual funds across different categories, including both equity and fixed-income funds. MassMutual uses a multi-manager approach to offer services including life policies, money management and retirement planning to its clients throughout the globe. The company was founded in 1851 and is considered one of the leading asset managers by virtue of managing around $675 billion of assets along with its affiliates.

Below we share with you three top-ranked MassMutual mutual funds. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MassMutual funds.

MassMutual Premier Balanced Fund (MUTF:MBLDX)seeks a high rate of return. MBLDX invests a major portion of its assets in U.S. equity securities and invests 30% to 50% of its assets in fixed income securities. The fund may also invest almost 30% of its assets in money market instruments. MassMutual Premier Balanced Fund has returned 12.4% in the last one-year period.

William Awad is one of the fund managers of MBLDX since 2005.

MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund I (MUTF:MEFZX)invests the lion's share of its assets in a broad portfolio of common stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies with above-average growth potential for the long run. MEFZX seeks appreciation of capital for the long run. MassMutual Select Mid Cap Growth Fund has returned 17.3% in the last one-year period.

As of March 2017, MEFZX held 195 issues, with 1.81% of its assets invested in Teleflex Inc. (NYSE:TFX)

MassMutual Premier Global Fund (MUTF:MGFSX)seeks capital growth for the long run. MGFSX heavily invests in common stocks issued by companies that are based in the U.S. as well as in non-U.S. countries. The fund may invest in non-U.S. securities without limit that include American Depositary Receipts. Although the fund can invest in any country, including developing countries, it prefers to invest in developed markets like the United States, Western European countries and Japan. MassMutual Premier Global Fund has returned 24% in the last one-year period.

MGFSX has an expense ratio of 0.95% compared with the category average of 1.21%.

