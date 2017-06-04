3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: June 4, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things," a digest devoted to helping you understand the goings-on in the world of biotech and pharma. With ASCO in full swing, and the most exciting data yet to come, it's getting crazy around here!

So let's jump in!

Lilly's CDK4/6 now have a known median progression-free survival

It's been known for a while now that CDK4/6 inhibitors like Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) palbociclib and Novartis's (NYSE:NVS) ribociclib produce rather substantial improvements in features like progression-free survival when added to hormone therapy for estrogen receptor-positive metastatic breast cancer.

The third entry in this space is Eli Lilly's (NYSE:LLY) abemaciclib, which has previously demonstrated a significant improvement in progression-free survival when you add it to endocrine therapy. However, at the time of the first data readout, the median for the abemaciclib arm was not reached.

On June 3, 2017, data were updated at ASCO regarding the MONARCH 2 study, which assessed fulvestrant plus abemaciclib versus fulvestrant alone in first-line treatment for metastatic, ER-positive breast cancer. And these findings reaffirmed the strong benefit for patients. The median progression-free survival was 16.4 months and 9.3 months for the treatment and control arms, respectively.

Furthermore, no significant new safety signals were observed.

Looking forward: This update to MONARCH 2 does two important things. First, it strongly reaffirms the idea that CDK4/6 inhibition is an important treatment strategy that offers real benefit to patients. Second, abemaciclib shows clear differences from its counterparts in terms of toxicity, trading the bone marrow toxicity (and subsequent neutropenia) for an increase in gastrointestinal distress. So if and when abemaciclib becomes approved, it will enter as a rather distinct entity from existing CDK4/6 inhibitors, providing more choices for clinicians and patients.

Loxo and Array partnership pays dividends in TRK-related tumors

Loxo Oncology (NASDAQ:LOXO) has partnered with Array Biopharma (NASDAQ:ARRY) in developing larotrectinib, the first inhibitor directed against tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) for tumors that harbor a genomic aberration conferring unchecked activation of TRK.

This agent has previously received breakthrough therapy designation for NTRK-related tumors by the FDA. At ASCO 2017, a late-breaking abstract gave us some more reasons why it deserves that status.

An integrated dataset from three different studies in solid tumors involving larotrectinib was presented. Of the 46 patients enrolled to date, 78% achieved an objective response, and that included in a wide variety of tumors, such as lung cancer, various forms of sarcoma, and colorectal cancer. Tolerability was also manageable, with 11% needing to discontinue therapy due to adverse events.

Looking forward: These findings are highly encouraging for the broad management of TRK-related tumors, as the study ignored tissue type and patient age as criteria for enrollment. In the context of Merck's (NYSE:MRK) recent approval for pembrolizumab for any tumor harboring mismatch repair deficiency (MMRd), we now know it's possible LOXO and ARRY can possibly get a very, very broad label that is not dependent on the site of the cancer. And these data bode very well for patients with difficult-to-treat tumors.

AbbVie inching forward in PARP inhibition for lung cancer

At ASCO 2017, we've already seen that AbbVie's (NYSE:ABBV) entry in the PARP inhibitor space, veliparib, was unable to improve outcomes for women in the neoadjuvant setting. At this point, veliparib could certainly use a win of any kind.

ABBV has also presented top-line findings from a dose-defining, early-stage clinical trial involving veliparib in combination with chemotherapy in small cell lung cancer (SCLC) and other solid tumors.

Because this is a combination study with platinum-based chemotherapy, it is very important to pay attention to the toxicity, since PARP inhibition can compound hematologic toxicity of chemotherapies.

Thankfully, the combination was tolerated well enough, though continuous dosing of veliparib led to "unacceptable" dose interruptions. Unsurprisingly, decreased neutrophils and anemia were the most common high-grade adverse events, as has been pretty typical of PARP inhibitors so far. The study authors noted that responses have been seen, and the phase 2 trial for SCLC continues to enroll patients.

Looking forward: It's early days, but these findings suggest that veliparib could have some preliminary activity with acceptable toxicity overall as long as patients are not given veliparib continuously. They achieved the objective determining the phase 2 dose, and it will be very interesting to continue to watch as veliparib develops in lung cancer therapy.

