Today's Employment Situation Report indicated that in May, net non-farm payrolls increased by 138,000 jobs overall, with the private non-farm payrolls sub-component adding 147,000 jobs while the civilian unemployment rate declined to 4.3% over the same period.

Net private sector jobs increased 0.12% since last month, climbing 1.77% above the level seen a year ago and climbing 6.77% above the peak level of employment seen in December 2007 prior to the Great Recession.