Yahoo Dutch Tender Offer - To Participate Or Not To Participate

Yahoo designed this tender offer for large institutional holders that will have to liquidate their holdings as a function of Yahoo being eliminated from the S&P 500.

Yahoo shareholders have an additional vehicle to sell their shares, if they are so inclined, in the company's $3 billion tender offer.

Yahoo (NASDAQ:YHOO) announced on May 16 that the company will buy back up to $3 billion of their shares through a tender offer to provide liquidity to stockholders looking to sell the stock ahead of the company's pending deal with Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), set to close in the next week or two.

Yahoo's dedicated website to this offer can be found here.

The expiration date for the Dutch auction is set for June 13, and they've based the seller's offer range based on a factional value of Alibaba's (NYSE:BABA) value, from .370 - .420. Making the decision to participate, or not to participate, becomes murky for typical individual shareholders since, based on YHOO's June 1 closing price of $50.65, the high range of the offering could be valued at $51.83, providing a premium of 2.3% over the day's closing price.

The Offering Table provided by Yahoo at their dedicated website for their June 2017 Dutch auction tender offer.

However, in Yahoo's statement "What is the purpose of the Offer?", it is clear that this tender offer is not for the typical individual Yahoo shareholder.

The purpose of the Offer is to provide liquidity to a potentially significant number of our stockholders that will be forced to sell their Shares at or prior to the closing of the Sale Transaction. The Shares currently are a component of the S&P 500 and other indices. We believe it is likely that the Shares will be removed from the S&P 500 and other indices effective upon completion of the Sale Transaction because, among other reasons, once the Company is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the "1940 Act") as a closed-end investment company, which the Company will be required to do following the completion of the Sale Transaction, it will no longer satisfy the qualifications for inclusion in such indices. As a result, index funds that are required to track the performance of the S&P 500 and such other indices would be required to sell their Shares on or around the closing date of the Sale Transaction. In addition, certain other stockholders, including investment companies and companies controlled by them, will be precluded from holding Shares or otherwise will be subject to restrictions on holding Shares once we become an investment company and this could lead to additional selling pressure on or around the closing date of the Sale Transaction.

Insider ownership consists of 7.87% of YHOO shares owned by insiders, and an additional 70.60% of YHOO shares owned by institutions and mutual funds, held across 792 institutions. Granted, the company said that company insiders will not tender any shares in the buyback.

Top Insiders as listed by Yahoo Finance .

But here is where the picture becomes clearer. To be sure, with YHOO's average daily volume of 7.3 million shares, or $365MM traded daily, and a limited short window to trade, institutional holders and mutual fund holders will likely have liquidity problems.

The Top 10 institutional holders range from the smallest, Citigroup (NYSE:C) (14,315,655 shares) to the largest, TCI Fund Management Ltd (86,224,273).

Top Institutional Holders as listed by Yahoo Finance .

And the Top 10 mutual fund holders range from the smallest, First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FDN) (3,595,412 shares) to the largest, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund (MUTF:VTSMX) (18,179,988 shares). A look at the mutual fund holders is more interesting in light of the fact that YHOO (AABA) shares will need to be eliminated from the Standard & Poor's 500 - causing selling action amongst a significant group of YHOO shareholders. Just among the top ten list, 32,293,305 shares are represented by S&P 500 index funds, or 4.4X the average daily volume.

Top Mutual Fund Holders as listed by Yahoo Finance .

Shares continue to move with the value of Chinese e-commerce company Alibaba, of which it owns 15%. Typical individual investors, those that I would classify with holding sizes of 1 - 20,000 shares, have a risk set that I have outlined in my original article, "Well Yahoo, At Over $50/share, What Do We Do With You Now?" written on May 22. These risks include individual stock risk, management execution risk, selling pressure from delisting from the Standard & Poor's, deal risk with the Verizon deal, and a murky outlook on the new AABA's ability to create tax efficiencies in the liquidation of their BABA shares and Japan Yahoo shares.

And on the flip side, to be sure, there are plenty of Yahoo bulls still out there, including Jim Cramer, as reported by Seeking Alpha on 5/31/17.

"It can still go higher. It's a sum of the parts situation. It's really kind of like a mutual fund now, but it's undervalued versus what its parts are worth. You can hold on to it."

However, for the typical YHOO individual shareholder, we do not carry risks having to do with lack of liquidity, which I am almost sure is who will take advantage of this tender offer.

My Conclusion: I'll continue to analyze YHOO shares and the place they, and their options, have in my portfolio, as I outlined in last week's article, "How to Play the Yahoo - Verizon - Alibaba - Altaba Drama for Less than $1,000 with Options." If I decide to sell over the next week or two, and feel that my decision to sell is not time sensitive, I may offer my YHOO shares at the high end of the auction range, since this would provide a premium over current YHOO trading prices. But I won't be holding my breath that any shares will be bought back at the high end of the offer, leaving me to then sell in the open market if I wish.

Current YHOO shareholders must decide if they want to maintain their ownership in YHOO shares - which should be a separate analysis from this tender offer. If you decide it's time to sell your shares outright, not taking commission into account, you will likely be better off selling on the open market rather than participating in the company's tender offer. However, if your decision is not time sensitive, then you may want to also put in a minimum offer at the high end of the range and see where it goes.

