General Electric: Immelt's Hot Seat

The calls for a firing of General Electric (NYSE:GE) CEO Jeff Immelt will grow louder by 2018. Activist investor Trian Partners owns a hefty stake and has for a couple years and shares have been virtually flat since then.

Trian gave Immelt and General Electric some breathing room earlier this year after the company tied management bonuses to earnings. At the same time, the company lowered its earnings expectations again. But as I mentioned, even the revised (lowered) profit estimates will be tough for General Electric to meet.

The big goal, to hit $2 a share in earnings per share for 2018.

Wall Street analysts (the 16 following the company) expect 2018 EPS to come in at $1.88 a share, down from $1.91 three months ago. The big question is: does Trian give Immelt a full year and a half to figure things out and try to hit $2 in earnings per share? The one silver lining that could save Immelt's job between now and then would be a recovery in the oil and gas market.

Barring that, another quarter or two of underwhelming results, on top of the already weak earnings performance we've seen the past few quarters, and we'd officially put Immelt on the 'hot seat.' General Electric needs a new CEO with a focus on efficient operations and cost cuts, versus General Electric's long-dated thesis of growth by acquisitions. The recent 'walkback' of 2018 targets should be a wake up call for Trian. The fund suggested General Electric could earn upwards of $2.33 a share with sales growth and cost cuts. We're a long, long, way from that today. The energy commodity volatility is also a overhang, impacting what's become General Electric's core businesses - power generation, transportation and oil and gas. Then there's the industrial business, which is facing 'tough' equipment pricing. General Electric is facing it from all angles it appears.

Timing.

Trian pushed, quietly, for Immelt's firing earlier this year. Immelt has ran General Electric for 16 years and it's becoming clearer that it's time for a change in this new operating environment for the conglomerate. General Electric will post 2Q earnings on July 21, so we'll get some additional color on the cost cutting plan then.

Still, I believe that Immelt will be able to stick around through 2017. After all, he can be credited with some big portfolio changes and maybe they'll pay off with a hyper focus on execution. But look for General Electric shares to continue to underperform into 2018. Then, as we approach the 2018 annual shareholder meeting next April, Trian will likely increase its pressure to push Immelt out.

