How To Get 6% Discount On Gold And Silver, 12% On Miners And A 10% Dividend

This series of articles does not aim to predict where precious metal prices will go, but to show investors where they can get more value for their money.

Gold price has been in a mid-term bullish channel since December and in a short-term bullish trend for 3 weeks. It is approaching the $1300 area, a strong resistance level where reversals have happened several times since January 2015.

Gold price weekly chart (finviz.com)

The short interest of commercial hedgers is getting close to its value at 3 of these reversals, but it may go higher. The commitment of precious metals insiders matters, with a note of caution: their strategy may change and the COT report is published once a week. The real short interest may be larger than we think.

The short interest of commercial hedgers in silver seems to be staying low relative to recent history, which may be a sign that they don't expect a reversal in the coming days. Platinum tells a similar story. However, the same note of caution applies.

Silver Commitment of Traders, weekly chart (finviz.com)

I don't know if it is a good time to buy precious metals as an investment, but there is no bad time to accumulate small amounts as an insurance. For this purpose, some closed-end funds are an alternative to GLD, SLV, PPLT and PALL The next table shows discounts, premiums, and real metal allocated for some Canadian funds on 6/1/2017.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Annual Fees Central Fund of Canada CEF -6.7% 0.32% Sprott Physical Gold Trust PHYS -0.51% 0.35% Sprott Physical Silver Trust PSLV -0.35% 0.45% Sprott Physical Platinum & Palladium Trust SPPP -1.85% 1.17%

*complement is in certificates and cash assets.

Premiums and discounts are calculated with the price of the latest LBMA fixing (12:00 p.m. for silver, 3:00 p.m. for gold).

The CEF discount is providing a safety margin of 6.7%, down about 1 percentage point since my last monthly update. I don't recommend a long-short arbitrage trade. Borrowing and margin costs may erase expected gains if the trade lasts too long. CEF has traded at a premium between 2009 and May 2011, and has been at a discount between 3% and 12% most of the time since then.

Investors preferring stocks and incomes may consider GAMCO Funds. Leverage and option strategies add some risks compared to a gold mining ETF like GDX, but they also provide high dividend yields. Holdings are mainly in mining but also in oil and gas. ASA is another closed-end fund in precious metal companies.

Tickers +Premium -Discount Dividend Yield Annual Fees Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust GGN +2.69% 10.51% 1.26% Natural Resources Gold & Income Trust GNT -1.54% 8.47% 1.36% ASA Gold&Precious Metals ASA -11.93% 0.33% 1.26%

ASA has the best discount. GGN has the best dividend yield, but it has a premium now, and the yield is based on option strategies: it may be put at risk, like for GNT.

GGN has a low leveraging ratio (close to 1.1); GNT and ASA are not leveraged.

The top holdings of ASA are Randgold Resources (NASDAQ:GOLD), Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:ABX), Newcrest Mining Ltd, Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM), Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM), Goldcorp Inc (NYSE:GG), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Franco-Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Cia de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE:BVN). This group represents about 60% of the net asset value. ASA allows to hold shares of these companies and other ones with a 11.9% discount.

