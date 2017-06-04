The 5 Unstoppable Titans Of Tech

We will discuss these virtuous cycles and try to assess which of these companies benefit most.

These companies benefit in various degrees from virtuous cycles, some of which they share, providing them with a near unassailable position.

As technology stocks power higher, much of this is driven by the five titans of tech.

The rise of big tech seems inexorable, and it's nicely captured in the following figure from The Economist:

The combined market capitalization of the big five tech companies, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), is nearly $3 trillion, a staggering figure, and up at least 8x since March 2009.

We will argue that this is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, not likely as linearly as in the first half of the year, but they will rise as they are propelled forward by various degrees of virtuous cycles. We will also try to assess which of the five has the most powerful propulsion.

In variable degrees, these companies share increasing returns in their business models (economies of scale and scope and network effects), which seems the biggest for Amazon and Facebook and more moderate for Apple and Microsoft. These differences account for a good deal of the valuation differences.

Amazon's economies of scope in its retail business are particularly difficult to dislodge. Different categories of goods and services can be added to its existing electronic platform and warehouse and delivery infrastructure with ease. It can further fortify this with stuff like Amazon Prime, the Echo, and wafer-thin margins

Facebook's position is equally unassailable, benefiting from network effects and increasing returns in data collection that create a virtuous cycle (or various ones). Its share in the ad market is steadily rising. From The Street:

Facebook is expected to have slightly less than 20% of the U.S. digital ad market, taking share as its display ad sales (i.e. news feed, video and banner ads) grow 32.1% to $16.3 billion. The social media giant is expected to claim 39.1% of the display ad market, after being previously forecast to claim 34.5% of the market in 2016.

Google has an unassailable position in search, which is the main driver of its ad revenue. Marvel at the following. From Business Insider (our emphasis):

Google and Facebook together accounted for an astounding 99% of revenue growth from digital advertising in the US last year, according to an analysis of IAB estimates by Pivotal Research senior analyst Brian Wieser on Wednesday.

Then, there is this, from eMarketer (our emphasis):

Google will maintain its dominance and account for 40.7% of US digital ad revenues in 2017-more than double Facebook's share. eMarketer expects Google's share of the search market to grow 16.1% to $28.55 billion in 2017. The search giant will claim roughly 78% of total US search ad revenues this year.

Here is one way they did that, the move to mobile-enabled Google and Facebook to leverage the popularity of their apps and function as gatekeepers, according to The Street:

As many others have pointed out, the rise of the smartphone (and to a lesser extent, the tablet) has turned a handful of tech giants into digital gatekeepers to a degree that they never were when the PC reigned supreme. The shift in online activity from web browsers to mobile apps distributed through a pair of giant app stores, and the massive share of smartphone usage claimed by a handful of apps, has given Apple, Alphabet/Google and Facebook an incredible amount of influence over the digital content that consumers in much of the world end up seeing every day. Over the last couple of years, another shoe has begun to drop: Two of those "gatekeepers," Google and Facebook, have been leveraging the incredible popularity of their mobile apps/services, along with their data, to rapidly take share from smaller online ad players. The trend doesn't show any signs of letting up... Google, previously forecast to control 30.9% of the global digital ad market in 2016, is expected to claim 40.7% of the U.S. market in 2017.

The other two companies, Apple and Microsoft, enjoy less of these unassailable market positions. Yes, Apple's phones (its main source of revenue and profits) are fantastic sellers that rake in much of the industry's profits, but if the next model isn't so well received, the company could stand to lose much of that.

Apple does have other growing income sources, from services for instance, but it will take some time for these to compensate for any loss of the iPhone gloss, if that should happen.

Microsoft is perhaps the "weakest" (relative to the other four companies discussed here). Its dominant positions (PC operating systems and productivity software) are in stagnant markets at best and seem more contestable.

Of course, Microsoft isn't sitting still, and it's making efforts to fortify its position through innovations such as Windows on ARM-based chips and the newly introduced Surface laptop, a supposed competitor to Chromebooks, running a Windows 10S operating system.

And, of course, it has followed Amazon into cloud computing, where it can hope to leverage its strong position in the enterprise market, but at the moment, Microsoft's Azure is still quite a way from Amazon's cloud business.

Amazon, of course, had a head start because it had a large IT infrastructure to handle all the data necessary for its e-commerce business and then opened it up for third parties. The rest is history, as they say.

How are these basics reflected in margins?

Well, the undisputed winner is Facebook, with Microsoft and Alphabet (Google) following with some distance, and Apple and Amazon last. This isn't that surprising; the first three are software companies while Amazon and Apple are largely hardware businesses.

Again, Facebook is way ahead of the others while Amazon's operating margins are paltry. This isn't surprising but part of its strategy which heavily favors volume and expansion over margins.

Looking at revenue growth, once again Facebook trumps the others by a considerable margin.

However, if one looks at cash flow from operations, then there is a clear winner, and it's not Facebook but Apple.

Looking at the valuation, considering the above, it won't be a surprise that Facebook once again comes on top.

For all the hype about Amazon being overvalued, three times sales don't seem all that excessive to us.

Common increasing returns

While each of these companies has their own specific increasing return models working, they also have a few in common. Together, these make their positions really very difficult to assail, hence the attractiveness to shareholders.

Premium valuation

Strong cash generation

Buy up the competition

The strong cash generation gives these companies options. For starters, it could be spent cementing the company's position or acquiring and/or developing new growth opportunities like Google's Moonshots. And indeed, they do invest quite a bit more than in the past. From The Economist:

The five tech firms together put $100bn last year into research and development and capital spending, three times more than half a decade ago.

However:

In order for the firms to spend all of the cash flow they are on track to retain, annual investment would need to rise to almost $300bn by 2020. That is over twice what the global venture-capital industry spends each year. It is 51 times the annual cash burned up by Netflix, Uber and Tesla, three firms famous for being cash hungry. And it is 37 times the average annual amount of cash the five firms have in total spent on acquisitions to gain new technologies and products, such as Facebook's $19bn purchase of WhatsApp, a messaging service in 2014, or Google's $3.1bn acquisition of DoubleClick, an advertising firm, in 2007.

Hmm, excess cash, what to do with it? Of course, give it back to shareholders, paying dividends and/or buying back shares. This of course makes the shares even more attractive for shareholders. As it happens, only Microsoft (1.56%) and Apple (2.52%) pay a dividend, but all have stock buyback programs.

Of these buyback programs, the one from Amazon ($5B) isn't actually active, and why should it. Even without any buybacks, the stock is surging, and considering its thin operating margins, cash is better spent elsewhere.

Microsoft has a $40B buyback program, Facebook a $6B program, Google, well, that is Alphabet, the parent company, has a $7B share buyback program. The biggest by far is of course Apple, which has a whopping $300B(!) share buyback program, of which $211.2B is already executed.

And all the stuff they can do with the generated cash; either cement their existing positions, enter new growth opportunities, and/or give it back to shareholders, likely increasing the value of the stock even further.

These shares command some premium valuations that make life easier at the top, although not nearly in equal matter for all of these five companies.

For starters, having such richly valued shares makes it a lot easier to attract the best and the brightest with big compensation packages consisting of stock options and share-based compensation. If necessary, the buybacks can deal with the ensuing dilution.

Rich valuations also help enormously for big acquisitions, whether they are buying up competition, acquiring new capabilities and technologies, or buying into new growth markets; they have plenty of monopoly money to pay for it.

It can also ease some of the Wall Street quarterly pressures. For instance, Amazon can get away with wafer-thin margins in its e-commerce business, helping it to beat competition because its shares do not get punished for it, creating yet another virtuous cycle.

Moonshots

While there are negative sides to such dominant positions (indeed, we discussed a few here and here), there are also positive sides. In the past, we had great labs, like Bell Labs and Xerox PARC, which originated many of the innovations.

In times where shareholder capitalism is dominant, the patient capital can be wanted for these activities, but companies generating lots of excess cash and having near unassailable market positions can embark on longer-term more fundamental research which many companies have abandoned.

Moonshots or skunkworks give companies option value. Much of the projects are high risk, high returns, and not all will pay off. But if one of these projects does pay off, the returns are likely to be large, like Amazon morphing into a third-party cloud computing platform, or perhaps Google developing its tensor chip.

For companies that generate more cash than they have use for, this seems like an excellent way to spend it. Even if projects fail, there are lessons to be learned as it closes off a once promising technology path, or it might teach researchers something useful for other projects.

Conclusion

What these tech titans share (in various degrees) is a near unassailable core position because of company-specific increasing returns, and also a few virtuous cycles operating in all of them in a similar way, as we discussed above.

In principle, Apple's position seems the most contestable to us, and while this stands in marked contrast to its cash generation, it is reflected in the valuation. Apple is the company that can least afford to get sloppy in execution.

At the other end are Facebook, Amazon, and Google. These companies benefit from network effects and enjoy such dominant position in their field that it's difficult to imagine what could unseat them, even if execution becomes less than perfect.

The same holds for Microsoft, with the proviso that the market isn't growing. Amazon is powered by large economies of scope and a virtuous cycle of secular growth absolving it from generating margins on its e-commerce business nor profits for shareholders, which allows it to undercut competitors and boost the secular growth further.

Given the enormous valuation, the markets seem to think that Facebook is the most unassailable of the five, and there is a good deal to be said for that.

On the other hand, we think Amazon is equally unassailable, but it trades on the lowest multiple. The reason for that is the low profitability (nearly all coming from its cloud business), but that is actually part of what makes the company so unassailable in e-commerce.

