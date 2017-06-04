Carnage In Energy Land And What Stocks We Like

We break down some of the names we like into risk categories.

Note: This market update was first posted to HFI Research subscribers on May 30. See here for more info.

WTI (NYSEARCA:USO) finished the day slightly lower, but the pain was felt across energy stocks with big declines in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) as it finished 2.80% lower. Names in the Bakken were hit especially hard with Whiting Petroleum (WLL), Oasis Petroleum (OAS), and Continental Resources (CLR) down on average over 6%.

The technical break below $33 (or the previous technical low) resulted in further selling across the sector. Stop losses were likely triggered, and negative momentum begets additional negative momentum.

It's safe to say that energy is not well loved at the moment. To add salt to the wound, the relative performance of energy stocks to the S&P 500 is once again approaching 2016 lows as shown below:

As the chart above illustrates, energy stocks are once again approaching bargain levels seen in 2016.

Here's another view when we compare it to WTI:

The wide divergence started at the beginning of 2017 and has carried the negative momentum through the first five months of this year.

While last year's sell-off in energy stocks was attributed to the forced selling in high-yield securities, this year's sell-off has not been reflected in high yield as shown below:

Because the sell-off is not fueled by credit, it's more of a sentiment shift for investors as shown in the chart below:

Notice the price discrepancies between energy stocks in the first 5 months of 2015 versus the first 5 months of 2017?

In 2015, the narrative at the time was for oil markets to quickly rebalance, but further overproduction from OPEC resulted in much higher storage builds in the first half of 2015 that we are still trying to draw away today.

While the complete opposite in 2017 is happening as global crude storage is rebalancing on pace, investors are finding the narrative to be lower for longer and the oil market rebalancing to last longer than expected.

The stark shift in sentiment has resulted in many individual energy names underperforming in the first half of 2017.

Why is the consensus so bearish?

The real answer is: we don't know. But as energy stock holders ourselves, the lackluster price action (no interest in buying volume) and the breakdown in correlation between energy and oil have resulted in the negative sentiment manifesting upon itself. Negativity is begetting negativity, and even convinced bulls like ourselves are starting to lose sight of the light at the end of the tunnel.

What are the stocks we think are the best buys today?

We will categorize them into three categories: high risk, medium risk, and low risk.

High Risk (WLL, Chesapeake Energy (CHK), Southwestern Energy (SWN), Crescent Point Energy (CPG), Spartan Energy (OTCPK:PTORF), Cardinal Energy (OTC:CRLFF), California Resources (CRC), Jones Energy (JONE), Approach Resources (AREX), Comstock Resources (CRK))

Medium Risk (Gear Energy (OTC:GENGF), CLR, OAS, Penn West Petroleum (PWE), Birchcliff Energy (OTCPK:BIREF), RangeResources (RRC), Painted Pony Energy (OTCPK:PDPYF), Bellatrix Exploration (BXE))

Low Risk (Tourmaline Oil (OTCPK:TRMLF), Antero Resources (AR), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), Raging River Exploration (OTC:RRENF), Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF), EOG Resources (EOG), Rice Energy (RICE), Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV))

Conclusion

These are some of the names we would add depending on your risk appetite. Please ask any questions you may have below.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAV, AR, AREX, BIREF, BXE, CHK, CRC, GENGF, JONE, PDPYF, PEYUF, RRC, RRENF.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.