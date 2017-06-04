Citigroup: Expect Another Big Dividend Hike To Move Stock

The large financial appears best positioned to hike the capital return this year, providing a catalyst for the cheap stock.

Despite obvious value and still trading below book value, Citigroup (NYSE:C) has struggled to move beyond $62. The large financial hasn't been hit by the general weakness in the sector, though one shouldn't see that as reason for the stock to not rally.

The upcoming Fed's Comprehensive Capital Analysis & Review (CCAR) release on June 28 is a potential catalyst for the stock, backing a big part of my long-standing investment thesis. The ability of the bank to return large amounts of capital to shareholders highlights the value of the stock.

Last year, Citigroup got $10.4 billion approved for capital returns that included a hike in the quarterly dividend to $0.16 per share from $0.05 per share. Goldman Sachs recently suggested that Citigroup was best positioned amongst the large-cap banks for increasing capital return levels, providing a catalyst for the stock and one reason that the bank has held up better in the recent sell-off.

A prime example of how the value equation has changed with Citigroup is the net payout yields that measure these capital returns in relation to the respective market cap. In comparison to the other large financials like Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC), Citigroup now has the largest net payout yield that combines the dividend yield and net stock buyback yield.

C Net Common Payout Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

In the span of three years, Citigroup has gone from the lowest yield to the highest in the group. The crucial point being that the undervalued financial already has the largest yield in the group, and Goldman Sachs expects Citigroup to provide the biggest hike in capital returns.

As Citigroup has rallied back closer to tangible book value that ended Q1 at $65.94 per share, a large dividend hike might be better received by the market. Despite the logic of buying stock below book value, the market prefers and rewards larger dividends.

The ability to pay a dividend is currently a hallmark of strength in the sector. JPMorgan is viewed as the sector leader, and investors still flock back to Wells Fargo for the 2.9% yield despite the scandal.

C Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

At the last CCAR, Citi hiked the dividend 220% to $0.16 per quarter. The stock traded below $40 prior to the release, showing the market liked the move to hike the dividend. Another big dividend hike could move the stock again.

The key investor takeaway is that Citigroup has the highest net payout yield in the group, signaling the best value in the large-cap financial group. A big hike in the capital returns at the end of the month will provide another catalyst for the stock.

