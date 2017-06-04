Shortify Shopify - Management Pivot

After many months of research and analysis on e-commerce platforms, the competitive landscape, and Shopify's (NYSE:SHOP) executive management, my investment thesis on SHOP's overvaluation and a shorting candidate remains solid.

While I understand that many investors don't short, please utilize my analysis as a guide to your investing activities and properly allocate capital based on your risk tolerances and financial condition.

For the record, I admire what CEO Tobi Lutke has accomplished as co-founder of Shopify. He has created an incredible tool for SMBs. I believe his leadership and vision will allow for continued success in this industry.

The big BUT is that while CEO Lutke is seemingly candid and focused on the company's mission, he is vigilantly focused on building an e-commerce platform from the bottom-up for SMBs. The success is evident with incredible growth in merchant additions in 2015 and 2016. They are trending up and capturing market share. Capturing new merchants will in turn capture more market share, the leading indicator for a company's dominance.

My suspicions of a slowing growth rate in merchant additions look to be confirmed in the latest pivot by executive management. If you remember, I was extremely critical of executive management's revenue recognition practices on merchant solutions and moving merchant processing chargebacks down to G&A.

I made the bold statement that executive management (more so on CFO Russ Jones) is earning a reputation of misleading investors and dressing up results.

After careful analysis of the information and tone of the conference calls, CFO Russ Jones is at it again.

Pivoting Away from KPI - Merchant Additions

It is telling when management highlights specific metrics when they complement it and stops when they do not. After only seven reporting quarters, executive management has decided that this quarterly milestone, which was a bulleted point previously, is a longer, important metric for the investing community.

This is alarming because Shopify is valued on the premise of market share growth. The CFO has suggested it has caused confusion and we should focus our attention to MRR and GMV growth. MRR is an important metric, but lumping in subscription fees that range from $25 to $40,000 monthly actually creates more confusion on Shopify's progress.

Low-Hanging Fruit Picked?

This major pivot only creates more questions and more confusion. The investor must evaluate if Shopify has signaled that the low-hanging fruit for merchant additions has been harvested. Has competition increased significantly in the SMB market? Is a dramatically slower growth rate in merchant additions on the horizon?

Let's throw Our Hefty Purse at Shopify Plus

In the past couple of conference calls, there has been a large amount of attention on Shopify Plus. Shopify Plus is the enterprise version of Shopify which captures large monthly MRRs and GMVs.

According the CEO, this is not Shopify's core business (2,500 of the 400,000 subs), only an extension for its more successful merchants. CEO Lutke talks about Shopify Plus sparingly, yet, his executive managers have spent a whole lot of attention on it.

Shopify's push for larger customers with Plus will provide the growth in MRR and GMV that management is pointing to. Its campaign in Q4 is to capture Magento clients who are weighing the option to upgrade to Magento's new offering, Magento 2. I expect these conversions to be much more expensive because it will require larger amounts of resources and incentives to attract the Magento defector.

While management would like the investor to ignore merchant additions now, we know that merchant additions are the key component of its platform success.

Below I copy and pasted significant quotes from CFO Russ Jones from the past conference calls.

Russ Jones communicating the importance of the company's net additions to growth in his opening statement:

Source: Q4-2016 Conference Call

Russ Jones - CFO "Take rate as you know measures the degree to which we sharing our merchant's success. And finally a record number of merchants joined Shopify in Q4 and we surpassed 375,000 merchants of which approximately 2,500 are Plus merchants. The drivers of new merchant adds in Q4 was consistent with prior quarters with organic, digital, marketing and partners all contributing to the growth."

Only a quarter later, this important metric is missing from his opening remarks. Thankfully, a diligent analyst is helping us out…

Source: Q1-2017

Analyst, Gus Papageorgiou

"And then the final question just on customer additions. So you didn't give a number but you said you had a record quarter. So is it fair to assume that Q1 of this year you added more customers than Q4 of last year?" CFO, Russ Jones "That is correct."

Later on in the call… an analyst wants to confirm what Russ Jones just said…

Todd Coupland - Analyst "I just wanted to clarify the answer on the merchant count, and then I had a question. So you said you added more than you had in the last quarter in Q1, so that would actually put the number well above 400,000. Am I interpreting that statement clearly?" Russ Jones - CFO

"What we've done and we will provide an annual update of that merchant count, so it's not that we're abandoning it completely. What we really believe and how we sort of manage the company is, when you have pricing plans that start at $29 and now go up all the way to $40,000 that the MRR is a much better metric to really monitor the business. And so what we're really done is stop talking about quarterly milestones which in some respects were causing confusion versus adding value to the people trying to understand Shopify."

Wait, did you just say net additions were more than Q4!?!? That is incredibly significant since you added 50k new merchants in Q4! Especially since you disclose below the Q1 is slower on merchant adds.

Q1-2016 Conference Call

Unidentified Analyst "Great, that's helpful. Thanks for the color. And I guess Russ, clearly a really strong quarter in terms of net merchant additions. In your view is there anything standout that drove this strong merchant adds perhaps retention, the digital marketing experiments, partner outperformance? And then also based on what you've seen thus far this year, do you see any risk that you could add fewer net merchants this year than you did in 2015?" Russ Jones "No, to answer the second part of that, no. I think we'll see continued good merchant growth throughout the year. In terms of Q1, it's really some of the merchants that are coming to the platform for some of our social media capabilities, we started to experiment with a little bit more paid marketing on those platforms and it quickly turned into a lot of new merchants. And so we think that was a good thing for the quarter because typically Q1 is one of our slower quarters for merchant growth, so the fact that it was a record for us, I think puts us in a very good position for the year."

So let's review this. Shopify apparently doubled the quarterly net additions YoY in Q1 and surpassed the net additions from Q4'2016. Yet it abandoned the metric and did not guide whether it was expecting strong merchant growth. To date, Shopify has not clarified or updated its merchant count.

The CFO's botched answer on Q1 2017 additions leaves me scratching my head. I believe the correct answer is the company added more merchants to its cumulative base; my estimate is approximately 400k, not 430k.

Dressing Up Results for the Quarters Ahead

Let's go back to the most recent Q1 2017 conference call. Apparently, CFO Russ Jones hasn't figured out how to recognize sales from Shopify Plus just yet. I promise you it will make results look as good as possible especially if Subscription Solution sales growth is waning.

Source Q1 2017 Conference Call

Ross MacMillan "Two questions if I could. Thank you for the disclosure on the Plus merchant MRR. Ross as you go forward, when we think about the new pricing model for Plus, how are you going to present that in the P&L. So where will the GMB based pricing fall and where will the transaction the 15 basis point transaction fee fall?" Russ Jones - CFO "In terms of the fee for merchants that are not using Shopify Payment, that will be roll up to merchants solutions. In terms of the price to use the platform itself, so the 25 basis points with the minimum of 2000 and the maximum of 40,000 they've been completely decided on that yet. As a minimum the 2000 will hit subscription solutions, the variable piece on top of that up to 40 may also be in subscription solutions or may hit merchant solutions, we haven't completely determined that yet."

Summary & Conclusion

Management suspending key quarterly merchant metrics could signal that merchant growth is slowing significantly. Shopify's current valuation and case for future gains are based on the expectations that it will continue to grow its SMB merchant base rapidly.

In the quarters ahead, I will be watching closely on its results. A change in sentiment because of missed expectations could significantly reduce Shopify's stock price.

Please stay tuned to my next article, Shortify Shopify - Part 3, where I plan to share my thoughts on future growth, SMB e-commerce market share, and testing SHOP's core-market TAM.

Disclosure: I am/we are short SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.