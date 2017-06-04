Goldcorp: A Buying Opportunity Could Present Itself

The last few weeks have been tough for gold miners in general and Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) in particular. And it could get tougher still for the Vancouver, Canada-based company in the coming days as the Federal Reserve gears up to increase interest rates. But I believe investors should treat the pullback as a buying opportunity.

This hasn't been a great year for gold. At the start of the year, it seemed like the yellow metal would cruise to $1,300 per ounce from $1,150 in early January. The commodity even climbed to $1,290s in mid-April, but since then, it has struggled to find a foothold. The metal dropped to around $1,200 in May, only to recover to $1,280 at the time of this writing on Friday. This has hurt gold mining stocks. The VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX), the benchmark fund for gold mining majors, has dropped 7.3% since mid-April. But Goldcorp has been hit particularly hard, with shares dropping 13% in the corresponding period.

The underperformance was likely driven by Goldcorp's quarterly results, which disappointed investors, as the gold production came in lower than market's expectations, and the formation of a joint venture to develop the newly acquired assets in Chile, which received a lukewarm response from shareholders.

GG data by YCharts

Moving forward, I believe gold prices could drop again in the coming weeks, and that may drag Goldcorp's stock which often closely follows gold's route. The decline will come as the market braces for an interest rate hike when the Federal Reserve meets on June 13-14. Traders believe that there is a 95% chance of a rate hike in June, as per CME Group's FedWatch tool. An increase in interest rates could lower investor demand for the non-interest-bearing yellow metal. That could push gold down to $1,260s, which could take Goldcorp's stock down from the current level of $13.46 to the key support zone of $11.91 (which is also the stock's 52-week low) to $12.42.

But I believe gold prices will likely rebound after the Federal Reserve's meeting in which the US central bank will likely adopt a dovish tone following the release of the disappointing jobs report for the month of May in which the economy added 47,000 fewer jobs than expected and wage growth also came in weak. The Fed may dim expectations for further rate hikes in the future, which will push gold and gold mining stocks higher.

The uptake in geopolitical concerns, including the Syrian crisis, North Korea's missile program, and Donald Trump-related concerns, will also help fuel gold's recovery. Perhaps the biggest uncertainty is associated with the first signs of what could turn out to be a major shift in US foreign policy, which could pivot towards Russia while moving away from Europe and NATO. Meanwhile, the threat of ISIS-related terrorism remains high. As per Global Peace Index, the global terrorism remains at an all-time high, with the violence laying a heavy burden on the global economy. In this backdrop, the demand for gold as a safe-haven asset will remain strong. I believe the average spot price of gold for this year will likely end up being higher than $1,251 in 2016. That should have a positive impact on Goldcorp's earnings.

It is worth remembering here that Goldcorp is not the lowest-cost operators. In the first quarter of 2017, for instance, the company's all-in sustaining costs clocked in at $800 per ounce. This is significantly higher than some of the other operators such as Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) or Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) whose AISCs were $772 and $741, respectively, in the same period.

But that's not a major red flag because firstly; the company has been regularly generating strong levels of cash flows, enough to fully fund its capital expenditure and dividends. In 1Q17, Goldcorp generated $227 million as cash flows from operations, which funded capital expenditure of $180 million and dividends of $15 million. Secondly, the AISC has already fallen significantly from $885 in 1Q15 to $836 in 1Q16 to $800 this year. Furthermore, Goldcorp has set an ambitious target of reducing the AISC to $700 per ounce (+/-5%) by 2021. That could make Goldcorp one of the lowest-cost gold miners in the world.

Meanwhile, Goldcorp's production will likely begin to improve in the coming quarters. Remember, although the company's gold production in the latest quarter was lower than expected, it has stuck with its annual target of producing 2.5 million ounces (+/- 5%) of gold in 2017. The production will still be down roughly 13% from 2016, but if the company improves its execution and delivers better-than-expected volumes in the coming quarters, then the market will gain confidence in Goldcorp's ability to post a turnaround.

This brings us to what I like most about Goldcorp. The company, like most of the other major gold miners, has been struggling with shrinking reserve base and declining production. But it has an ambitious plan of growing its reserve base and production by 20% each by 2021, driven by the ramp-up of Éléonore and Cerro Negro and the start-up of Pyrite Leach, Materials Handling project at Musselwhite, Borden development at Porcupine, and first production from the Coffee gold project in early 2021.

I believe Goldcorp's actual production could come in higher and the company could end up beating its production growth target if it successfully taps into the newly acquired Chilean properties as well as Dome Century and NuevaUnión projects.

In fact, Goldcorp has one of the strongest reserve and production growth profiles in the industry, and it will likely play a vital rule in fueling the stock's outperformance. I believe Goldcorp's outlook is looking positive. Its shares might come under pressure in the coming weeks, but the weakness could be an opportunity to buy this gold miner on the cheap.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.