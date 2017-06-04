Gilead: A Strong Bet For Income

It's not strange to see sentiment in Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) stock down near its annual lows at present. Although the company got a quick respite before its first quarter earnings when the stock surpassed $68 a share, unfortunately for Gilead bulls the trending downward move seems to have gotten underway once again which means $60 a share now seems a foregone conclusion. Personally, though, I feel the pain inevitably has to stop and that this stock is in fact not a value trap which many analysts continue to believe. I acknowledge that many investors have either exited the stock long ago or are way underwater on their positions at this present moment in time.

I adhere to the investing rule which states that one should always sell their weakest position to strengthen up the portfolio but I still find it difficult to fathom how this stock can continue to keep going south indefinitely. Therefore I would probably keep holding it if it were in my portfolio at present. In my opinion Gilead has now turned into a long-term income play for many investors (dividend yield has spiked) who are heavily under water on their positions. If capital allows, I would not be selling long positions here as Gilead remains one of the cheapest large-cap companies in this space which I feel will continue growing.

First of all let's get this value trap nonsense out of the way. How I extrapolate value traps is by means of the company's valuation, the company's balance sheet, whether the company is generating positive earnings, and also the state of the dividend (if the company does indeed pay one out). First of all, the balance sheet presently reports the company's long term debt which usually is the one big outlier for potential value traps. Gilead's debt to equity ratio in its recent first quarter actually dropped to 1.29 from 1.39 in the preceding quarter. Personally for pure value plays, I look for this figure to be under 1 if at all possible so 1.29 definitely doesn't illustrate to me that the company is a value trap because of its debt load. In terms of valuation Gilead's earnings (6.8), book (4.1), sales (3.0) and cash flow multiples (5.6) are all obviously a small fraction of what they were over the past few years.

Personally for strict value plays I look for earnings multiples under 15-17 (which we have at present), book and sales multiples under 1 and cash flow multiples under 10 (which we very much do have). With regard to the present price to book ratio of 4.1 and price to sales ratio of 3, you just are not going to find a cheaper stock in this sector with a market cap of almost $85 billion. Dirt cheap stocks almost invariably are companies with no obvious competitive advantages in the sectors they are operating in. I still maintain Gilead through its dominant position in the hepatitis C market and its patent protection drugs in the HIV area has distinct competitive advantages that should last for quite a while yet.

In terms of earnings, the company brought in $2.7 billion in net income in the first quarter of this year and $13.5 billion last year so there is no issue of negative earnings here. The decline in the share price has spiked the dividend yield to 3.22% which is well ahead of the industry's average's 0.9% number and the S&P's (NYSEARCA:SPY) 2.1%. The payout ratio is a mere 20.4% due to almost $16 billion having been spun off in free cash flow last year. Therefore I fail to see considering the company's competitive advantages, valuation and balance sheet why this company is being considered a value trap.

Furthermore from a sector (NASDAQ:IBB) perspective, I continue to remain bullish in the biotech sector as long as the government remains out of the way. The sector continues to make higher highs and continues to trade around 22% off its 2015 highs. From a technical standpoint, the sector has been doing everything asked of it since its bear market bottom back at the start of 2016. It has been making higher highs and higher lows and the index seems to be moving down presently into a normal fresh intermediate low. As the chart illustrates below, the weekly slow stochastics do not have much more to go before arriving at oversold levels and sentiment in other large companies in this space such as Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ:CELG), Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) and Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) are at ultra pessimistic levels illustrating that an up move in this sector could be at hand any day now. This is why dividend investors may not get a better chance to buy Gilead as the stock has to over time benefit from the apparent tailwind of the biotech sector.

Investing in Gilead at this time is all about backing the company's past successes and seeing if the experience the company has undoubtedly learned over the past few years can be redirected into other therapeutic areas. There is no doubt that the company's falling HCV sales have been the principal reason for the meaningful fall in the stock price over the past 18 months. This division brought in only around $2.5 billion in the first quarter which was a 40% drop over the same quarter of 12 months prior.

Negative sentiment was compounded even more by the weak performance of Epclusa where sales declines to $892 million in the first quarter. However with the strength we are seeing in HIV, I believe that Wall Street soon enough will stop valuing this stock off its HCV sales. In fact, in Q1 HIV and HBV sales top line take was $3.3 billion - a cool $800 million above the take for HCV. Genvoya, Odefsey & Descovy led the HIV segment with $1.2 billion being the number reported for TAF (tenofovir alafenamide fumarate) sales in Q1. Truvada's numbers are also expected to keep growing this year which is why I was not surprised to see 2017 guidance reiterated. Gilead stock has been punished by the street for not growing and/or not spending. In fact, earnings are not expected to grow until 2019. However I would back the company here considering its current cash pile and experience in discovering and developing drugs. It has the credentials. Now it has to start delivering.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.