Palo Alto: Blowout Quarter, But Not Out Of The Doghouse Yet

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) reported a blowout quarter this past week. Revenues of $431.8 million beat expectations by a sizable $20 million, while $0.61 in non-GAAP EPS came in six cents above consensus. But as I stated earlier in the week, what mattered most in the earnings release was "what the results from fiscal 3Q17 and guidance for the upcoming quarter might mean to the company's ability to address its internal sales challenges quickly".

In that sense, the company signaled that progress has been made. But, in my view, Palo Alto Networks is far from being out of the dog house, as it is still too early to count on the 30%-plus top-line growth levels of the "good ol' days".

During the earnings call, CEO Mark McLaughlin stated that the company has been making "solid progress in [the sales force reorganization] efforts and is on track with project plans", with "early feedback from customers, partners and sales team [being] good". The revenue beat and healthy level of net customer adds (allegedly the second highest increase in the company's history) might give credence to the claim.

I would also add that the company's deferred revenue remains healthy and has reached all-time highs, at $1.6 billion. This is an important metric to keep track of, since it helps to quantify the company's recurring sales pipeline. See graph below.

But I would also note that revenue growth has slowed down substantially in the quarter, to 24.9% at levels not seen since I started tracking the metric (see graph below, on the left). Even lower were the company's billings, up only 11.9% YOY and dragging the YTD improvement down to 21.7% vs. last year's 56.3% and fiscal 2015's 58.0%.

The reason why billings and, particularly, top-line growth is so important for Palo Alto Networks is two-fold. First, the company incurs substantial operating costs, primarily on the sales and marketing side (which, to be fair, has dropped this quarter as a percentage of revenues to levels not seen since fiscal 2013; see blue bars above, on the right). For an investment in PANW to make sense in the long run, in my view, revenues need to expand at a near-30% pace for at least another 2-3 years, so that the company can finally start to produce positive GAAP op profits in the foreseeable future.

Second, I believe the company's very rich valuation can only be properly supported if robust growth persist for a while longer. After PANW's forward P/E de-risked in the early part of calendar 2017 to reach 40x levels (see below), the multiple has been back on the rise. At 53.3x, the stock is once again more richly valued than any of its closest peers.

Takeaways

After slapping its investors across the face in February with a brutal outlook, Palo Alto Networks finally provided them with some much-needed relief. Maybe the company's sales infrastructure is indeed on track to seeing its problems being resolved, and maybe revenue growth will pick up the pace once again soon.

But I think that PANW continues to be a risky move. Valuation has reacted swiftly to early signs of improvement, all but closing a window of opportunity that I believed might have existed for GARP (growth at a reasonable price) investors before the earnings release.

Being a value investor at heart, I will continue to sit this one out, and watch Palo Alto's potential recovery as a spectator.

