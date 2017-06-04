S&P 500 Weekly Forecast 6/5

Last weekend, we had this to say:

The market has gained a healthy 2.9% since we recommended buying stock outright (a month ago, here), and while we don't want to rush you, we think now's the time to start considering reduced exposure to the underlying. Maybe wait another week for confirmation, but definitely keep it in mind.

Well, it's been another week, and here's your confirmation. If you bought stock back in late April, congratulations. With another 0.88% gain on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) this week, you've done well.

^SPX data by YCharts

In fact, if you held the whole time, you earned an admirable 4.08%.

Our message for this week? That 4.08% is all you're getting.

DIX: Staying low

One of the most useful things you can do to predict where the market is going is to find out if real people are actually buying stock, or if the market is just full of hot air.

The Dark Index (DIX) shows us exactly this. When the number is high, clever investors are silently buying stock in dark pools, away from public exchanges.

When it's low, on the other hand, they're silently selling into lofty prices.

Now for a rhetorical question: If they're selling, do you want to be buying?

Right. So let's not belabor the point. This data is always freely available here, so check it out yourself.

GEX: Staying high

When Gamma Exposure [GEX] is high, prices are more stable. When GEX is low, however, prices are more volatile. It works like this because of the way market-makers hedge their option portfolios, which has a pretty huge effect on market prices. (Read more about it here.)

Right now, GEX is high, which means prices can't do anything too crazy. Indeed, for this past week, the forecasted probability distribution looked like this, which is not too terribly exciting.

The red arrow is where we actually ended up.

For this coming week, the distribution looks like this.

It's really quite similar, with a mean return of -0.04%, a median return of 0.06%, and a standard deviation of 1.16%.

Boring, right? Well, usually the 5-day timeframe is all we talk about in our missive, but this week, we want to give you a bit more to chew on.

Take a look. The chart below is the 30-day return distribution from back when we first recommended buying stock (exactly 30 market days ago).

See how much potential there was? It was totally reasonable to think that you could achieve a 5% gain (or a 10% loss). Which was part of the reason we recommended being long (there was also dark pool buying at the time, supporting prices).

Now look at the current 30-day GEX-derived forecast, on the same scale.

Does a 5% gain seem likely this time? Not really. Where the mean gain on the first chart was >1%, the mean gain on the second is 0.15%. That's quite a difference.

Now, for our second rhetorical question: Do you really want to risk the aforementioned consequences of a low DIX number for a mean 30-day gain potential of 0.15%?

Exactly. Neither do we.

What to do?

Well, if you've been with us this far, you probably already know what to do.

If you can sell your S&P 500 exposure, sell it. If you can't, then hedge it. Lucky for us, SPY volatility is extremely cheap right now, so at-the-money puts are an appealing prospect to hedgers and speculators alike.

Having sold our own long exposure, we're firmly in the speculators' boat, so we're going to start buying puts where we can. With a 2-3 month timeframe in mind, we can be more sure that we'll be exposed to any sudden shocks along the way.

That said, it's important to understand that as long as investors think that this high-GEX, low volatility environment is normal, prices could still climb (albeit slowly). It could be weeks before things change.

So, while we wait, keep an eye on the DIX & GEX yourself (we can't write every day, after all) and keep abreast of the data. Good luck, and see you next weekend!

SqueezeMetrics thinks that, with a few good tools, you can reduce uncertainty and make better investing and trading decisions. So we developed those tools. Follow us for more updates like this, and, if you're brave enough, leave a comment!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.