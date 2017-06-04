My Favorite Of The Defense Funds

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Want growth?

It's probably too late in my estimation, but if you were holding SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) over the last several years, you're in good shape. The aerospace and defense ETFs have shown a tremendous amount of growth over the last decade. Looking through XAR, I'll keep an eye on it and see if it drops to a reasonable valuation. Here's a great XAR fund description from the ETF website:

"XAR addresses the industry's high concentration by equally weighting a portfolio of aerospace & defense stocks. While the fund and our benchmark list many of the same names, our benchmark-unconstrained by diversification requirements-holds more than 50% in the top three holdings. By equal-weighting its holdings, XAR significantly reduces idiosyncratic risk. On the other hand, equal weighting leads to a small-cap tilt, which can add greater overall risk to the fund relative to the industry. XAR has thus far done a great job tracking its underlying index, but, unfortunately, trading it can be challenging due to mediocre volume and relatively wide spreads."

XAR has been the most attractive ETF I have looked at for a defense ETF. I didn't like the higher expense ratio and top heavy holdings of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:ITA). The other fund I took a look at was PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA). PPA had the most expensive expense ratio at .64% and was also top heavy in its allocation of funds.

Expenses

The expense ratio right now is at. 35%. At a glance this seems mediocre, but compared to other defense funds it's not bad. What I found interesting is this fund has had more volatility than other similar funds, but it's also had just as good of returns over the last 5 years. The increase is due to XAR's strategy, but even though it's had more volatility in the last several years, I prefer the more balanced allocation.

Yield

The current yield is 1.01%. This seems to be around the average for defense funds from what I've seen recently. This has been a great growth fund, but I wouldn't consider the yield to be material.

Oh, the risk

Let's take a look at just how volatile this fund is.

Since the inception of the fund on September 29, 2011 there has been total returns of 200% compared to SPY's returns of 131.4%. This is impressive for returns, but let's look at the volatility:

XAR:

Annualized volatility: 16.5%

Max drawdown -22.1%

SPDR S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY):

Annualized volatility: 13.5%

Max drawdown: -13%

It's only been over a 5 year period and XAR has had an insane amount of returns compared to SPY. As you can tell from the numbers though, it also comes with a lot more volatility. XAR had significantly more returns with a 9% difference in max drawdown.

Comparison over the last two years:

XAR:

Returns: 20.8%

Annualized volatility: 16.3%

Max drawdown: -21.2%

SPY:

Returns: 17.6%

Annualized volatility: 13.7%

Max drawdown: -13%

Even over the last two years it's the same story with the comparison. The returns have been impressive, but to me the volatility looks worse as the sector becomes overpriced.

Holdings

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:TGI) Triumph Group Inc. 4.75% 0.48% (NYSE:TDG) TransDigm Group Incorporated 4.31% 0.00% (NYSE:COL) Rockwell Collins Inc. 4.11% 1.23% (NYSE:UTX) United Technologies Corporation 4.07% 2.17% (NASDAQ:KLXI) KLX Inc. 4.00% 0.00% (NYSE:RTN) Raytheon Company 3.94% 1.95% (NYSE:GD) General Dynamics Corporation 3.93% 1.66% (NYSE:BWXT) BWX Technologies Inc. 3.93% 0.78% (NYSE:NOC) Northrop Grumman Corporation 3.93% 1.40% (NYSE:LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 3.92% 2.57% (NYSE:BA) Boeing Company 3.91% 3.04% (NYSE:OA) Orbital ATK Inc. 3.83% 1.26% (NYSE:ARNC) Arconic Inc. 3.79% 0.88% (NYSE:TXT) Textron Inc. 3.78% 0.17% (NYSE:LLL) L3 Technologies Inc. 3.68% 1.79% (NYSE:HXL) Hexcel Corporation 3.56% 0.87% (NYSE:CW) Curtiss-Wright Corporation 3.48% 0.58% (NYSE:HII) Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. 3.48% 1.22% (NYSE:SPR) Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. Class A 3.42% 0.73% (NASDAQ:AAXN) Axon Enterprise Inc 3.41% 0.00% (NYSE:TDY) Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 3.18% 0.00% (NASDAQ:MRCY) Mercury Systems Inc. 2.71% 0.00% (NYSE:HEI) HEICO Corporation 2.22% 0.19% (NYSE:ESL) Esterline Technologies Corporation 2.12% 0.00% (NASDAQ:KTOS) Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc. 2.08% 0.00% (NYSE:DGI) DigitalGlobe Inc. 1.45% 0.00% (NYSE:MOG.A) Moog Inc. Class A 1.29% 0.00% (NYSE:CUB) Cubic Corporation 1.21% 0.58% (NYSE:AIR) AAR CORP. 1.16% 0.87% (NYSE:AJRD) Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc. 1.10% 0.00%

Let's talk more about some of the specific holdings. Knowing that the fund has delivered excellent returns, I want to look at how those top holdings are doing.

It is worth pointing out that this is less relevant for XAR than for the other ETFs because of XAR's strategy of using equal weights with occasional rebalancing to maintain that weighting structure. Given the volatility within the sector, I think this approach is pretty reasonable.

I pulled the P/E ratio for 4 of the top holdings over the last few years. Initially I was going to use more than four companies, but I wanted to be able to chart a tighter range. Occasionally defense companies have exceptionally bad earnings results for a single quarter and that can cause their P/E ratios to appear insanely high.

Using these four companies we can see that the major increase here is a shift in their P/E ratio. The defense sector has done very well, but it is the increase in P/E ratios that is driving the sector so much higher. We have seen a shift in investor sentiment ahead of a shift in policy. We aren't seeing the growth in revenue and earnings come through yet, but investors are banking on more growth in the future by awarding a higher multiple today.

The next chart provides the diluted EPS for the companies, so we can break away from using the P/E ratios directly and look at how earnings growth is coming through.

I was able to add a few more funds to the comparison here since they wouldn't distort the chart in the same way. We can see that in most cases the earnings are growing at a very moderate pace. It is only TransDigm group that saw their earnings explode higher over the last few years. Meanwhile we also saw Triumph Group recover from exceptionally low earnings.

Most defense funds would put a heavier weight on a few of the largest companies such as Boeing. However, the equal weight strategy here seems like an intelligent way to get better diversification into the portfolio. If an investor wants to overweight on 1 or 2 companies in the sector, they could very reasonably take individual positions in those companies and then use a small position in XAR to round out the diversification for their sector exposure.

Conclusion

Among other comparable funds, XAR has a pretty good expense ratio. It hasn't even been around for 6 years, so it's difficult to tell just how well the strategy of the fund will do over time. The sector is currently flooded with money, along with the market, and isn't something I'd currently invest in. Since I do like the strategy of this fund, it's a possible choice and it is going on my watch list if it fall to a valuation I'm comfortable with.

Among the different defense ETFs, I think XAR comes in as my favorite. It boasts the lowest expense ratio and the best diversification. Due to the diversification, it can more easily be combined with allocations to individual companies. The emphasis on smaller companies from their strategy can drive volatility a little higher since smaller companies tend to be more volatile, but I believe the consistency of their approach makes it easier to fit it into a diversified portfolio.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, WMT, TGT, PM, FSIVX, FSITX, BMNM, WPG, ANH-C, GBLIL, CYS-B, CMO-E, ARI-A.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. CWMF actively trades in preferred shares and may buy or sell anything in the sector without prior notice. Tipranks: No ratings in this article.