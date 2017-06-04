Transports Week In Review - Transports Keep Momentum As Markets Set New Highs

The trucking industry still requires patience, as calling the bottom is not yet clear.

The XTN transports index is now down at -0.7 percent, whereas the SPY is up 9.2 percent.

As we closed the week on June 2nd, transports had their second consecutive week of stronger performance versus broader indices. The trucking market has shown some signs of improvement, but it is still too early to call a bottom in the first quarter. All other transport modes continue to witness increasing and/or sustained robust traffic and volume performance.

I manage the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). To date, performance stood at 9.7 percent, as highlighted in green. As transport indices remain mostly weaker, the anomaly remains the NASDAQ (^TRAN), up 13.2 percent. Both the NASDAQ (^IXIC) and Fidelity Contrafund (MUTF:FCNTX) remain atop all peers, up 17.1 and 18.1 percent.

The Dow Jones (DJT), SPDR S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), Vanguard 500 Index (MUTF:VFINX) and Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) were all up from 7.3 to 9.4 percent. Double-digit performance remains a possibility by year-end, especially if transports gain momentum in the back-half of 2017.

YTD 2017

For the twenty-first week of 2017, the spread between the SPY and the S&P Transportation ETF (NYSEARCA:XTN) declined with the SPY up by 9.9 percentage points. The SPY increased by 110-basis points (bps) to 9.2 percent, while the S&P Transportation ETF increased by 180-bps to -0.7 percent for 2017.

Transports performance continues to be more volatile than broader indices. The disconnect remains, as transports rallied strongly based upon the expectations set once President Trump was slated to take office. Declines have been broad, and resulted from the myriad of challenges that the Trump administration has faced. However, consumption trends remain positive, allowing for potentially better results over the next six months.

Rail Operators

Rail operator performance was mostly positive for the week, but Canadian Pacific (NYSE:CP), Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) were all modestly lower. Aside from CSX (NYSE:CSX), Canadian National (NYSE:CNI) remains atop all other peers.

Week twenty-one of 2017 witnessed sustained positive results for Class Is based on total traffic carried. All Class I railroads remained positive for the year, which continued to be led by Canadian National's now 11.1 percent improvement. I continue to see sustained investment value in this group remaining, throughout the year, despite double-digit returns for most.

Railcar Manufacturers & Lessors

Railcar manufacturers and lessors mirrored rail operator peers with mixed results for the week. Positive performance was led by The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) and Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB), while Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), American Railcar Industries (NASDAQ:ARII) and FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) were all lower.

As the demand for certain commodities increases over the next few years, and as railroad operators increase capex programs, railcar manufacturers are set up to see improving trends. Greenbrier remains my top pick within this peer group, as the company has increased internationally and witnessed strong interest for North America railcar production.

Truckload Carriers

Truckload carriers got a much-needed boost this past week. Despite the positive performance, Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was the lone negative performer. Daseke, has struggled after the companies first earnings conference call and investor presentation. Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) is up over 10 percent for the year, the next closest peer is Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) up 5 percent.

While performance for the week was strong, certain companies including JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Ryder System (NYSE:R) witnessed very marginal improvement. Both companies have been weaker due to headwinds for both intermodal and the used truck market.

Less-Than-Truckload Carriers

Less-than-truckload (NYSEARCA:LTL) carriers followed truckload peers with positive performance for the week. Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) and Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) are the leaders up 12.1 and 10.6 percent for the year. Despite being down substantially, both ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) and YRC Worldwide (NASDAQ:YRCW) have rebounded some from their lows.

I remain positive for the LTL industry, with a continued bias towards non-union operators including Forward Air, Old Dominion Freight Lines (NASDAQ:ODFL) and Saia. Similar to truckload peers, expectations remain optimistic for the second half of the year.

Air Freight, Package & Delivery

Air freight, package and delivery companies were mostly positive for the week, with the exception being Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG). Air Transport doesn't really need much more growth as the company will likely end up being a top transport performer for the year.

Both Deutsche Post DHL Group (OTCPK:DPSGY) and FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) have displayed strength of late. United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) has been range-bound for most of the year in negative territory. As the latter half of 2017 offers improvement potential, UPS and Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) may benefit.

Contract Logistics, Forwarding & Brokerage

Contract logistics companies were all positive for the week. Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) witnessed a strong one-day 7 percent spike with no news. The Estenson deal is a winner, and I still believe that Hub Group may itself be acquired in the near-term. XPO Logistics (NYSEMKT:XPO) is quietly having another strong year, as Radiant Logistics (NYSEMKT:RLGT) has stolen its thunder.

Technology continues to remain at the forefront as newer companies look to create greater efficiencies within freight industries. Right now companies are playing nice, but it remains to be seen how the competitive landscape with change.

Container Shipping Lines, Charter Owners & Container Lessors

For the container shipping industry, weekly performance was weak. The sole bright spot was CAI International (NYSE:CAI), which continues to spike anytime the markets turn positive. Investors have determined that this is going to be the winner within this group. Matson (NYSE:MATX) continues to struggle and mirror charter owners and managers poor performance.

My take on where we are today for these companies, is that container lessors have gotten ahead themselves, while charter owners and managers continue to face uncertainty, while their financial positions either require high leverage or share dilution. For these reasons, I continue to view Matson as the best opportunity for the near-term.

Airlines

Airline stock performance for the week was mostly positive with exceptions being JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) and Controladora Vuela (NYSE:VLRS). The past couple of weeks have been better for most airlines as a more reserved oil price outlook and continued positive air traffic have led to increasing stock prices.

Airline stocks have been very volatile, similar to the trucking industry, but the tables appear to have turned more positively over the past two weeks. I continue to find Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) to be a compelling discount from the performance of its peers.

Demand Trends

Key demand-based indicators that are monitored include Class I rail traffic, trucking industry tonnage, shipments, and loads, air cargo tonnage, container shipping line twenty-foot equivalent units, TEUs, North America seaport TEUs, shipping lane port calls, North America cross-border trade, and freight rates for most of these indicators.

U.S. & Canada Class I Rail Traffic - Carloads & Intermodal Units Carried

Through the twenty-first week of 2017, total traffic was up 5.1 percent with carload traffic up 6.9 percent, a 10-bps improvement; and intermodal traffic up 3.2 percent, a 30-bps improvement. Week twenty-one performance remained solid.

These numbers continue to not be far off from the total traffic originated results of 5.3 percent for the first twenty-one weeks of 2017 for North America rail traffic, published by the Association of American Railroads (NYSE:AAR) data. Investors should remember that total traffic carried includes both originated and received carloads and intermodal units. Additionally, U.S. traffic was up 4.2 percent and Canadian traffic was up 10.9 percent, closely tracking the carried rail traffic when combined. Mexico traffic was down at -2.1 percent.

Container traffic was up 3.2 percent, a 20-bps improvement. Domestic intermodal pricing for both eastbound and westbound averages have remained positive and/or improved as of late-May. The improvement has translated to stronger rail operator operating revenues, but not necessarily volumes.

Week twenty witnessed weekly coal carload traffic at 105,000 carloads carried. This reflected a 21.5 percent increase versus last year. Coal continues to remain much stronger than in 2016. Grain performance was up 29.2 percent versus last year.

Motor vehicles and equipment carload traffic performance was up 1.9 percent versus last year. Chemicals were up 3.1 percent, petroleum products were down at -5.8 percent and crushed stone, gravel and sand remained on a roll, up 31.7 percent.

Trucking Industry

Source: Cass Information Systems, Cass Freight Index

Trucking industry spot market average rates have had a good seven-week run with pricing up from 5 to 7 percent versus last year. As of late-May, this has dropped to approximately 2 percent. From this point forward, the baseline comparable will begin to get tougher from last year. Pricing has remained positive from late-March due to seasonality, but down from year-end 2016.

Measuring the trucking industry has become more complicated due to shifts in e-commerce. The Cass Freight Index continues to assert that focusing more on truck loads rather than tonnage is a better measure because of these shifts. Both tonnage and loads have been weak through the first quarter, in-line with what most companies reported. As pricing suggests, April through May possibly will offer stronger results.

Air Cargo

Similar to the strong results from Asia last week, global air cargo traffic increased greater than 8 percent in April versus last year. Europe and the Asia-Pacific region accounted for the substantial majority of the increase. Key commodities driving growth have been pharmaceuticals and e-commerce.

This bodes well for air cargo carriers and lessors including FedEx, UPS, DHL Group and Air Transport and Atlas Air. Based on total revenue tons, air cargo lessors have led the way for U.S. performance.

Container Shipping Lines

Source: Alphaliner - Top 100 Operated Fleets as Per June 3, 2017

Pricing for spot market container rates increased in the final week of May, offsetting a four-week decline for the Shanghai Containerized Freight Index (SCFI), in the Trans-Pacific trade lane. In some instances, the Asia-Europe and Trans-Atlantic trade lanes have witnessed worsening pricing performance in late-May versus last year.

Last year, estimates were that the container shipping industry as a whole lost close to $10 billion. This year, estimates are out that the industry will generate somewhere around $1.5 billion in earnings. The stronger container demand has been welcomed through the first five months of the year, but container shipping lines need to remain disciplined if they are to have continued success over the near-term.

North America Seaports

Top North America seaport performance was up nearly 8 percent for the month of April versus last year. Performance has remained robust across all major regions. Despite new vessel sharing arrangements and the new Panama Canal locks, consumer demand has kept a level playing field for the most part across coasts.

While critics continue to opine about the U.S.'s weak GDP growth, any return to substantial accelerated growth above 3 percent would pressure existing congestion issues at seaports. Some seaports have witnessed challenges from larger ships calling terminals. As this is only expected to worsen, having a stronger infrastructure component in the federal budget is greatly important.

North America Cross-Border Trade

The iShares MSCI Mexico Capped (NYSEARCA:EWW) was down by 240-bps, but continued to greatly outperform the iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC). The Mexico index is now up 18.3 percent for the year versus the 0.7 percent result for the Canadian index - a decline of 20-bps.

The North America Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) and pending renegotiations are not the only concern for certain transport industries. Sometime in July or August, the Mexican Economic Competition Commission will issue a report regarding competition in the market for interconnection services, trackage and switching rights in Mexico. Kansas City Southern filed its arguments and evidence challenging the preliminary report, seeking an amendment to the final report.

Summary

With record low employment and improving GDP, the economy is poised for further growth through the next few quarters. Underlying demand indicators remain mixed, but mostly positive for transport modes.

With greater volatility, and despite stronger improvement this past week, transports remain highly discounted when compared with broader market indices. I expect this gap to narrow further as a result of increasing demand to drive greater operating revenues and profits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALK, CNI, DPSGY, DSKE, FDX, GBX, HUBG, JBHT, KSU, MATX, ODFL, SNDR, XPO.

