Avgo's Amazing Quarter Tells Us This

Broadcom limited (NASDAQ:AVGO) is smoothly integrating and cutting cost. The company is doing this at a faster pace than was expected which should result in a multiple expansion. In my last article about Broadcom Limited, I predicted that the company would beat earnings estimates and that the shares would move upwards. Those who read and acted on my article have benefited handsomely. Wall Street estimates were $3.50 EPS and revenue of $4,122 versus my own estimate of $3.62 and revenue of $4,175. What's even more interesting, is what these numbers reveal. AVGO has done even better than I expected and I feel that this should be reflected in a stock that continues to trend upwards.

Reflecting on previous analysis

As most of you know, I predict earnings using my valuation and accounting skill set. This allows for a much more accurate prediction than simply looking at past earnings performances. Investors care about sales one day but next year a company's debt position might be of more importance.

It is important to understand what, specifically, investors are looking at. Usually, earnings and guidance are enough. In AVGO's case, it was important for the company to deliver on their free cash flow margin as I stated previously:

"In other words, the reported EPS and revenue must exceed 2Q16's reported EPS by at least 7%. They do. However, this is contingent on the free cash flow margin being 35% on a long term basis. This means that the company must demonstrate some meaningful improvement in their free cash flow margin."

I went on to calculate what the minimal level of adjusted free cash flow the company had to report, which was 30.68%. I also stated that based on analyst remarks, Wall Street wasn't giving the company much time to deliver:

"There isn't much of a runway in terms of the timeline (Wall Street is expecting FCF margin improvements fast)."

Obviously, the point of my article was to explain whether the company was likely to beat analyst expectations on the important fronts. I deduced that this was possible because:

"The company has a serious scale advantage in terms of purchasing materials. They also plan on consigning testers to contract manufacturers instead of leasing test time. Together with their scale, the company should be able to get good deals from these manufacturers. Add the fact that the company is also pushing to bring a large part of their testing in-house, and I see at least a 50 basis points gross margin. The added savings drops almost directly to operating - and thus free cash flow. We only have to adjust for the added tax expense."

My own free cash flow margin estimate came in at "at least 31%". The company ended up reporting a free cash flow margin of 31%.

Adjusting previous analysis

Of course, there's no point in simply quoting results without additional context. As readers, you're fully capable of that yourselves. The numbers tell me that AVGO is well one its way to meeting its financial targets. Usually, synergies don't always pan out that well, but AVGO has been doing a good job. This is evident when looking at the free cash flow margin expansion from 30.68% to 32%. Right now, it's too early to tell what the margin is going to be in the following quarter. But, I definitely expect sequential improvement.

This also has implications on the valuation. The recent move upwards is as a result of higher confidence in managements ability to produce free cash flow. While I was first skeptical of AVGO's ability to grow at 7%, I now think that this is looking more and more likely. If you remember, this is what I had to say about that in my previous article:

"To find out how big the beat needs to be, we need to calculate the implied growth rate. In other words, I'll be taking the share price and reverse calculating the growth rate."

and…

"My model indicates that Wall Street is expecting two things here: a CAGR of 7% and a free cash flow margin of 35%. The CAGR of 7% doesn't seem too likely as it is higher than AVGO has guided for. AVGO's long-term CAGR was 5%, and while 7% and 5% might not seem too far apart, we're still talking about a 40% acceleration."

AVGO's adjusted full year EPS needs to come in at $14.68 in order to satisfy market assumptions. At its current growth rate, the company will surely be able to deliver that number. That's especially if we consider that 3Q17 will contain a seasonality boost. The market is seeing this and rewarding the stock with a multiple expansion. This is evident in the roughly 9% intraday pop.

Conclusion

In my previous article I suggested that the market was being a tad bit too optimistic regarding AVGO's longer term growth abilities. I did contend that AVGO would easily beat short term expectations on all the important fronts which I identified as: EPS, revenue, growth assumptions and free cash flow margin. The 2Q17 results indicate to me that AVGO can in fact surpass the longer term growth assumptions. The company is smoothly integrating and taking advantage of its scale which benefits the company's free cash flow.

