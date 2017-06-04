'ASCO' Boost For These 2 Small Oncology Plays?

So what other small oncology plays might see upside out of this conference? We take a look at two other oncology concerns presenting at the conference below.

On Thursday morning, we highlighted two small oncology stocks that might get a boost from the huge ASCO conference underway in Chicago.

Two small biotech stocks might get a boost from presenting at the big 53rd Annual American Society of Clinical Oncology conference that is going on in Chicago right now and runs through Tuesday.

The first stock was TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) which ran up 17% in trading Friday largely due to the conference commonly know as ASCO. Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was the second stock in that piece. It was up over four percent on the week's closing session and was trading up another 20% in after hours Friday after posting some very encouraging results against advanced melanoma using its oncology compound SD-101 combined with Merck's (NYSE:MRK) blockbuster drug Keytruda. This data came out after the market closed on Friday.

So what other small oncology plays might see upside out of this conference? We take a look at two other oncology concerns presenting at the conference below.

Let's start with a name that would qualify as a "Busted IPO".

Company Overview:

With a market capitalization of around $190 million, shares of Immune Design (NASDAQ:IMDZ) have fallen 40% in the past year, although in the past three months shares have started to show strength as they have popped back above the $7 level. Shares are also around 40% lower than the original IPO price of $12 back in 2014.

This Washington-based biotech firm was founded in 2008 with the hope of commercializing next-generation immunotherapy treatments designed to allow the body's immune system to fight disease. The company is focusing primarily on the oncology arena, with lead candidates chosen for their ability to address shortcomings of existing therapies while showing utility in both single agent and combination settings. Management believes their approach has significant potential in infectious and allergic diseases as well, having signed a partnership with Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) to pursue their vaccine candidate G103 to treat herpes simplex virus, a license agreement with MedImmune to develop a vaccine for respiratory syncytial virus, and another licensing agreement with Sanofi to develop therapeutics to treat allergies to peanuts.

Pipeline:

The company's product candidates are based on one of two approaches. The first discovery platform, ZVex, utilizes select antigens also present in the patient's tumor so the immune system can be educated to recognize the tumor antigen and kill tumor cells that express it. Specifically, it uses a first-in-class vector to generate candidates designed to create tumor-specific cytotoxic cells (CTLs) in vivo, as they are crucial in this "search and destroy" process. The delivery system is based on a hybrid, re-engineered virus designed to carry genetic information of a tumor antigen or antigens to dendritic cells in the skin, which initiate the specific immune response in turn creating CTLs to kill the tumor.

The second discovery platform is known as GLAAS (GLA Adjuvant Systems) and does not require pre-identification of a selected antigen in the tumor, instead generating a broad immune response after chemotherapy or local radiation has been used to lyse tumors and release endogenous antigens. When Glucopyranosyl Lipid A {GLA} is combined with a tumor antigen and injected into the patient, both are taken up by dendritic cells and lead to the production and expansion of CD4 helper T cells. CD4s typically cannot kill antigen-bearing tumor cells like CTLs, but they can improve anti-tumor immune response by increasing the number and improving the function of existing CTLs and by providing aid to other immune cells that also play a role in anti-tumor response. Both approaches have the ability to convert cold tumors (those without tumor-specific cytotoxic T cells or CTLs) to hot tumors (those with CTLs specific for antigens expressed by the tumor).

The company's main focus is on two lead programs, its NY-ESO-1 targeted immunotherapy candidate CMB305 and synthetic intratumorally-injected TLR4 agonist known as G100.

CMB305 is the company's first ZVex product, delivering NY-ESO-1 RNA to patient skin dendritic cells (DCs). It is utilized with LV305, which primes the immune system while G305 from its GLAAS platform boosts the immune system through activation of CD4 cells.

CMB305 is currently being evaluated in soft tissue sarcoma {STS} patients as a monotherapy and in combination with an anti-PD-L1 antibody. Results presented at last year's ASCO conference and in June 2016 for the CMB305 trial revealed a 71% disease control rate and progression free survival of 5.5 months, with 50% of patients exhibiting NY-ESO-1 T cell responses and overall survival not being reached.

Favorable comparison to currently approved second-line treatments

Data from two phase 1 monotherapy trials, one consisting of 25 CMB305 treated patients and the other involving 23 patients treated with CMB305's vector only component, was presented Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology. As for a randomized, 80-patient, phase 2 trial testing the candidate in conjunction with atezolizumab (Tecentriq) versus atezolizumab alone, enrollment was completed at the end of the first quarter and early data will be presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology Congress in September.

Moving on to G100, the drug candidate is the subject of a phase 1 dose escalation trial as well as a phase 2 trial in patients with low grade follicular non-Hodgkin lymphoma, for which it was granted Orphan Drug Designation. Results from a phase 1 pilot study in Merkel Cell Carcinoma resulted in a 50% objective response rate with responses ongoing after 17 months, while no treatment-related serious adverse events were observed.

Data from the phase 1 dose escalation portion utilizing the agent in conjunction with low dose radiation {XRT} will be presented at ASCO, while the phase 2 study evaluating G100 and XRT versus G100 and XRT plus Keytruda (pembrolizumab) will be presented at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting in December

Analyst Commentary & Balance Sheet:

As of March 31st the company had $90 million of cash on hand, which management projects to last until the second half of 2018. Net loss for the first quarter amounted to $12.6 million, with $5.5 million of revenue primarily due to their collaboration with Sanofi involving HSV2 therapeutic vaccine G103. Research and development expenses grew by $3.4 million to $14.0 million as a result of increased clinical activity as the pipeline progresses.

Analyst activity appears relatively upbeat. Jefferies raised its price target to $18 from the $16 on the 18th of May after the coming ASCO abstracts showed historical overall survival rates are being surpassed in STS. Additionally, they believe the addition of a checkpoint inhibitor will result in an enhanced immune response. Cowen recently reiterated their buy rating as well a day before. Leerink Swann reissued a Buy rating and whopping $40 price target back in March of last year. These are the only ratings I can find on this name at this time.

Outlook:

This is an interesting and evolving name to keep an eye on. It has intriguing technology, multiple 'shots on goal' and some strategic partnerships with larger players. However, over the next year the company is probably going to have to do a significant funding raise. Once that is accomplished and the company pushes at least one drug candidate into Phase 3 development I think Immune Design will be worth revisiting. Until then, I just have it on an unofficial "watch list" pending further developments. The stock, nonetheless, could very well get at least a temporary boost from the ASCO conference.

Up next is Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). I first positively profiled this small oncology name when it was selling at ~$3 a share to open 2017. Less than a month later the stock had doubled to just over $6 a share on big new collaboration deal with Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY). I then posted another article highlighting why this deal could ignite further gains. As one can see from the chart above, it was one of my better calls of the year so far.

Although I have long since culled profits in 50% of my position using the Jensen Rules, the other half is still riding on the "house's money" as this name could still deliver additional gains if its pipeline keeps advancing.

Calithera's program in metabolic immune-oncology is directed at developing inhibitors of the enzyme arginase and has resulted in an early stage compound labeled CB-1158. This drug may provide a first-in-class therapeutic agent for this novel target. According to the company's website:

"Arginase exerts its immunosuppressive effect by depleting the amino acid arginine in the tumor microenvironment and preventing the immune system's cytotoxic T-cells and natural killer cells from proliferating and killing the tumor. Inhibition of arginase activity reverses this immunosuppressive block and restores T-cell function."

The company believes CB-1158 has the potential for anti-tumor activity in renal cell cancer, breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and other tumor types where arginase-secreting MDSCs are known to play an immunosuppressive role. This compound may also have the ability to combine with other immuno-oncology therapies that target T-cell activation. The company picked up a $12 million milestone payment from Incyte late in March for achieving pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic goals for CB-1158.

CB-1158 is in early stage development first for advanced solid tumors. The company will be doing a presentation and providing an abstract around the early trial efforts of CB-1158 Monday in Chicago.

After a big run the stock has spent most of the last two weeks in the ~$15 to $16.50 a share range. There has been no analyst commentary on the stock in some two months. That may change next week if analysts like the progress the company is making with CB-1158 and that may provide shares a boost in trading.

