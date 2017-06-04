Gilead: The Art Of The Deal

By Parke Shall

We have owned Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) in the past and may add some more over the next couple of weeks, especially if we see the price come down just a little bit further. For now, we generally think shares have bottomed and we wanted to write an article today giving the company a little bit of credit for the number one thing that most of the market hates it for: its lack of M&A.

For those not familiar with GILD, the company generates a majority of its revenue and cash from Harvoni and Solvaldi, two drugs that are used to help cure hepatitis C. The drugs have been blockbusters for GILD over the last few years, pushing the stock significantly higher and putting GILD on the map. However, of late, the stock has begun to fall off. It has fallen off because sales of the company's blockbuster drugs have also fallen off. The reason? Simply, too many people are being cured and the amount of people with hepatitis C is in decline. No good deed goes unpunished for GILD.

The company's main problem over the last couple of years is that its cash flow stream from these cures is starting to taper off. The stock has followed suit.

GILD data by YCharts

This is just natural when you have the cure for a disease. At some point, you start seeing attrition in the amount of patients that you can cover. From a human standpoint, this is great news as you are literally doing God's work in curing the sick of what ails them. From a financial perspective, Wall Street is less amused and has raised a litany of questions about how the company is going to provide return for its investors on a go forward basis now that parts of its main cash flow stream will continue to taper off.

With the legacy and core business in decline, it has been a two-year push to try and get GILD executives to perform some acquisitions that would add a pipeline to the company. The one nice benefit that the company has going for it is that it has a great balance sheet and plenty of cash. As its legacy drugs are in run off mode and still spouting off cash, the company's cash pile continues to increase.

GILD data by YCharts

Like a rich uncle, analysts and investors have been begging the company to dig into its pocket and make some smaller biotech acquisitions. The thought process behind these acquisitions is mixed depending on who you talk to. Some analysts and investors want the company to go out and buy a consistent cash flow stream in drugs that have already been approved. Other analysts and investors want to company to purchase smaller stage biotechnology companies that are still in clinical trials, in hopes of a big pay day on a small investment. But in general, analysts and investors simply want the company to make a move.

For the last two years, the company has been pretty nonchalant when discussing mergers and acquisitions. Management has stated several times over that they continue to review the M&A landscape and that there aren't a lot of options off the table. The one thing that they have not shown is a desperate rush to get a deal done in a fast manner and we actually think this could be the key to the company getting itself a great deal.

We wrote about Pandora (NYSE:P) a while back and we talked about why we didn't think the company would be able to sell itself for any type of reasonable premium. Mostly, we just thought it was desperate the way that the company continued to come out every couple of weeks and say that it was looking to sell itself. In any type of deal, there is a party with more leverage than the other. Usually this party is going to get the better of the deal. We wrote an entire article saying that Pandora needed to read "The Art of the Deal" because it was starting to look pathetic. We think the case with GILD is just the opposite.

If GILD were out rushing through due diligence and considering an inordinate amount of deals in a short amount of time, companies would know that they would probably be able to get top dollar and maybe even "get one over" on GILD management. The fact that the company has taken its time and has been very careful with its cash sends a message to potential sellers. It tells potential sellers that GILD is going to be meticulous with its cash and is a serious buyer who will likely expect to have the upper hand in any type of deal that they undertake.

This type of leverage is a big asset. To continue to avoid the constantly beating drumbeat of Wall Street telling you that you must get a deal done for two years is no simple task. You need to be extremely focused and have a lot of confidence that the path you are taking the company on is the right one. GILD management has shown us that they can do that. Just from having that constitution and that confidence, we are able to easily say that when GILD does perform an acquisition, it is going to be the right one, at the right time, at the right price.

As we have watched the stock over the last couple of months, it is becoming clear to us that it may have found somewhat of a bottom for the time being. We are confident in the company's management team and believe that unlocking the path to GILD's new future isn't that far away anymore. If we get a couple of red days on the market next week or the price dips, we may consider putting on a long position in the company with a multiple year longer-term outlook.

But for now, let's give GILD management the credit that they deserve for not caving at the rushed and thoughtless demands of Wall Street. This group of investors believes that management is going about it the right way.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in GILD over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.