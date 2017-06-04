Avoid Intraday Noise. Trend For Silver Is Up.

Gold could pause next week as it moves up against long-term resistance trend lines. SLV may continue to rise next week independent of the price movement in gold.

Summary View

Last week, we suggested that iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) would likely experience volatility as it continued its upward move through $16.50. In addition, we expected that SLV would push through the $16.50 level and close below its 200 day moving average, and that is exactly what happened. We encouraged readers to "fasten your seat belts and hang on for the ride." Investors in SLV were treated to a large price drop on Thursday, June 1st, but finished the week on a positive note, up 1.2%. In our weekly updates, we encourage readers to not get wrapped up in the intra-day volatility and focus on the overall trend. We still believe we are in an overall uptrend in both gold and silver.

With the price of gold pushing up against long-term resistance, and with sentiment pushing into overly optimistic, we expect a pause in gold prices, which may or may not carry over to SLV. On the other hand, if gold pushes decisively above and through downtrend resistance, then SLV could push significantly higher.

Technical Picture

In our weekly technical look, we study many different chart patterns, trend lines, Fibonacci resistance points, moving averages, etc. to highlight for the reader the important technical levels that we see for the upcoming week. For this week, we show a daily chart.

SLV continues to end each week above the 6 day EMA, which confirms to us that we remain in an uptrend. Each of the last two weeks, SLV sold off dramatically in intra-day trading as it approached key resistance areas, washing out weak hands.

The important level of support (which can easily be lost on an intra-day basis without losing the trend) remains the 6 day EMA. We would like to see SLV rise more above the $16.50 level and 50 day MA before we can confidently call this a support zone.

To the upside, SLV should find resistance at the 200 day MA. Above that, SLV will need to fight through $17/share and downtrend line. We will be very happy to see SLV close above the 200 day MA.

RSI is nearing overbought levels, and sentiment for SLV suggests "excessive optimism," which could mean that SLV is due for at least a correction. Readers might note, however, that SLV was "excessively pessimistic" in late April, before it fell from $16.50 to $15.25. Sentiment indicators, like any other indicator, are not bulletproof.

Source: Sentiment Trader

Precious Metal COT Report

Many analysts and authors comment on the weekly Commitment of Traders report ("COT") from COMEX data. We are developing tools to make the COT reports more user-friendly. We study not only the "futures only" data, but also the "futures plus options" to provide the reader with what we believe are the most important data from the report. If there are any meaningful changes during the three trading days after the COT data was obtained, we will report on that as well.

The first table shows that the commercial banks added significantly to their short position and the hedge funds added significantly to their net long position. In general, growth in one or both positions can weaken the bullish case for both gold and silver.

Focusing on the short position of the commercial banks is a "game theory" view that has been highly predictive in the past. To quickly summarize, the commercial banks create new "paper" precious metals to satisfy demand. When these paper short contracts reach peak interest, that has very regularly preceded sharp sell-offs in the price of gold and silver. We wrote one background article on this entitled: Alchemists (Finally) Create Gold, and we have written at least one weekly update that used this theory to predict a sell-off.

The current net short position of the commercial banks for silver remains less than 60% of the recent maximum position, and also only 77% of the 50 week COT average. Therefore, we view this COT report as favorable to silver bulls.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed several proprietary indicators that measure the relative value of SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) and SLV versus safe haven assets (like TIPs and the Japanese Yen). These indicators have been built with the assumption that GLD and SLV are correlated over time to safe haven investments, and any divergence between SLV and safe havens will mean-revert over time. Our current indicator for both GLD and SLV is neutral.

We are going to introduce this indicator in a follow-up article, and will provide more regular updates on it through our Seeking Alpha premium service. Thanks for any feedback below. If you liked this article, please hit the follow button above!

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SLV, PSLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.