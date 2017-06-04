A Healthy Pause, Or Ready For Takeoff?

A modest pullback might be helpful for GLD to continue its uptrend, but if it breaks significantly above downtrend resistance, it could be the beginning of an epic move.

Summary View

Last week, wrote that the next stop for GLD was 122. Based upon the continuation of its upward trend, and the still relatively low commercial short interest in gold futures market, we believed that GLD would continue its rise to meet its long-term downtrend line. Despite naysayers' calls for large corrective downward moves, we held fast with our view.

It is undeniable at this point that the SPDR Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:GLD) is in at least a short-term uptrend. We also believe it is in a long-term uptrend that began in 2008 and was confirmed in late 2015. Gold is at an incredible crossroads; it is currently bumping against long-term resistance on the daily, weekly, and monthly charts. If gold pushes through this downtrend resistance substantially, it could be the beginning of an epic move.

With such a confluence of resistance, however, it might be better for gold bulls for gold to take a water break. The upward momentum 6 day EMA closed the week at 120.51, so GLD can see sideways and even downward price pressure and still remain in a momentum uptrend. It also sits comfortably above its 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages.

Technical Picture

In our weekly technical look, we study many different chart patterns, trend lines, Fibonacci resistance points, moving averages, etc. to highlight for the reader the important technical levels that we see for the upcoming week. On the daily chart, we can see GLD meeting downtrend resistance, with solid support at the 120 level and the 50 day MA. The 6-day EMA is at 120.51, so there is plenty of "give" for GLD to remain in an upward trend. We expect GLD to compress along the downtrend line and the 120 level before moving higher. Above the downtrend line, we should expect resistance at 123 (the most recent higher high), with possibly more substantial resistance above 124.

The monthly chart below shows key support and resistance lines from 2008, 2011 and 2015. Please note the hammers on the monthly candlesticks from March and May. Hammers suggest a lot of buying strength into the end of a month and are considered bullish.

Daily RSI is nearing overbought levels, and sentiment for GLD suggests "excessive optimism," which could mean that GLD is due for a correction.

Source: Sentiment Trader

Precious Metal COT Report

Many analysts and authors comment on the weekly Commitment of Traders report ("COT") from COMEX data. We are developing tools to make the COT reports more relevant and accessible to our readers. We study not only the "futures only" data, but also the "futures plus options" to provide the reader with what we believe are the most important data from the report. If there are any meaningful changes during the three trading days after the COT data was obtained, we will report on that as well.

Our first table shows that the commercial banks added significantly to their short position and the hedge funds added significantly to their net long position. In general, growth in one or both positions can weaken the bullish case for both gold and silver.

We focus on the net short position of the commercial banks in a "game theory" analysis that has been highly predictive in the past. To quickly summarize, the commercial banks create new "paper" precious metals to satisfy demand. When the net commercial short interest peaks, it has very regularly preceded sharp sell-offs in the price of gold and silver. We wrote one background article on this entitled: Alchemists (Finally) Create Gold, and we have written weekly updates that used this game theory to predict a sell-off.

The current net short position of the commercial banks for gold remains less than 50% of the maximum position, and also remains below the 50 week COT average. We view this COT report as favorable to gold bulls.

Safe Havens and Alternatives

We have developed several proprietary indicators that measure the relative value of GLD and iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) versus safe haven assets (like TIPs and the Japanese Yen). These indicators have been built with the assumption that GLD and SLV are correlated over time to safe haven investments, and any divergence between SLV and safe havens will mean-revert over time. Our current indicator for both GLD and SLV is neutral.

We are going to introduce these indicators in follow-up articles, and will provide more regular updates on it through our Seeking Alpha premium service. Thanks for any feedback below. If you liked this article, please hit the follow button above!

Note all charts were created on the TradingView website, and the tables were created by Viking Analytics if not otherwise credited.

Additional disclosure: We own several precious miner stocks and ETFs