The Political Risk In Europe: The U.K. Election Coming This Week

What has surfaced in UK internal discussions up to this point and to the behavior of Ms. May is the realization that leadership of the effort may be lacking.

Regardless of the outcome, don't expect the European Union leaders to be anything but "tough" on England and make things as hard as possible for them.

This coming Thursday, the UK will vote to elect a new government and Prime Minister May and her party are expected to win, but with smaller majority than originally projected.

Political risk is all over the place these days. The latest area to move to the forefront on this issue is the United Kingdom and the election coming up this Thursday. The race has apparently gotten a lot closer.

Prime minister Theresa May thought she had an opportunity to gain a greater majority in Parliament this spring and so she called an election. What appeared to be "smart" at the time of the call, now doesn't look quite so smart.

Although no one expects Ms. May and the Conservatives to lose the election, what once seemed as a no-brainer has seemingly turned into a vote that will indicate a loss of confidence in the Conservative party leader and not a mandate of control to take to Brussels for the discussions that will begin in the near future.

I just cannot see any good coming out of these "Brexit" negotiations… for the UK - and, for Europe.

The leaders of the European Union cannot be "easy" on the "leavers." They have Greece in the wings and possibly Italy a little further down the road... let alone other members of the EU residing in the east.

To me, as I have written many times, the reality of the world is that further globalization is coming, maybe a little more slowly now than over the past sixty years, but it is coming and is inevitable. Information grows and spreads as never before and the consequence of this growth and spread is that the world will become more inter-connected. This is the historical pattern.

But, people are hurt by this expansion there is no doubt about it. The word is that significant parts of the modern world, significant parts of nations, feel "neglect." That is, the world has seemingly moved on and left individuals behind and these individuals - expanded into families, communities, locales, regions - are feeling ignored and excluded from the societies that they live in.

And, as we are seeing, democracies allow an avenue for these feelings of exclusion and neglect to be expressed with real political consequences.

The theoretical resolution of these discontents to many is that nations must be allowed to act on their own when it comes to economics and currencies and unemployment and under-employment and work to resolve their issues by national monetary and fiscal policies.

One of the crucial theoretical assumptions, set out by John Maynard Keynes in his foundational work almost 100 years ago, is that a nation must prohibit the international flow of capital between countries. A nation must be independent in its ability to create the aggregate demand policies needed to achieve full employment.

If the past sixty years have shown anything, it is that modern countries cannot contain the international flow of capital.

The "nationalism" idea is currently broader than this in today's world and includes concerns about immigration, technology, and making rules and regulations. But, the groundwork for the arguments about national sovereignty has evolved out of the earlier arguments.

But, here in the early years of the twenty-first century, nationalism in the old sense just cannot be achieved. Given the advances in technology and the speed at which technologies are changing, and given the worldwide supply chains that now exist and given the presence of fully integrated international financial markets, nations just cannot easily build a fence around their countries and "box" their problems out.

To try and do so only damages all parties concerned, with the major harm being done to the nation that is attempting to isolate themselves in some way.

Analysts have been surprised by the fact that the UK vote to "leave" the European Union has not had a greater economic effect on the UK than it has had.

The answer here is that the full impact of the Brexit will not be felt until the longer run. That is, the decision to "leave" is based upon a myopic view of the world. This is why the decisions are made… because people concentrate on the short run and fail to see the longer-run implications of their decisions.

So, in the short run there are benefits, many of them psychological.

But then the longer run eventually comes. I know, Keynes also said that 'in the long run we are all dead' but, the longer run does happen. And, it is here that the full consequences of the decision will be observed.

Joining the move to globalization does have real benefits to countries, to all connected in the globalization. However, the other side of this fact is also true. Moving away from economies fully interacting with one another has negative consequences - serious negative consequences.

These negative factors will become more and more real as the UK moves into full negotiations with the EU. My belief is that the realization of pain will grow as discussions begin and continue.

The added concern, which I believe is being shown in how the current election is going, is that Ms. May and her leadership team may not be up to conducting such important negotiations.

Tim Harford writes in the Financial Times that:

Theresa May, prime minister, and the Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn share some characteristics: both distrust the modern world, make policy surrounded by a small clique of advisers, and have no interest in the pragmatic do-what-works approach to government."

Furthermore, "Mrs. May's defining trait is a tendency to flinch under pressure and change her mind on freshly announced policies at the first hint of opposition."

These descriptions are not assuring at all.

And, the leaders of the EU have no reason to be kind to the UK. It is the UK's choice to "pull out." Therefore, the UK must pay.

This will have consequences and consequences that all of us will have to bear. Furthermore, further "leavings" from the world scene will also have consequences.

This is going to be a part of the world scene in the near future. Political risk has becomes more important to business and investment life than any time I can remember since the Second World War. It is an integral part of all the other transitions now taking place in the world.

So, watch for the results of the upcoming UK election and the implications that they have for the other things that are evolving.

