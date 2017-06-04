General Electric's Dividend Is Under No Threat

Please follow this link to read my previous articles about General Electric.

Concerns about General Electric's (NYSE:GE) dividend are misplaced and the analysts are ignoring some key facts. I still believe that it is a good long-term investment and this recent fall in price is a good opportunity to add more. There is potential for sustained growth in fundamentals as energy and aviation segments will continue to shine. Deutsche Bank's analyst, John Inch is ignoring a number of qualitative factors that make GE's dividend safe. He has based his opinion on the quantitative factors alone (stress on cash flows), which many analysts do. However, without taking into account the qualitative factors, we cannot give a definitive opinion on GE's dividend stability. This is what John Inch had to say about the GE dividend cut, which he expects to happen in the near future:

Per GE's cash guidance of $27bn (CFOA) in 2017-2018 (total $25-29bn), this implies $13bn CFOA (midpoint target this year) and $14bn next year. After subtracting capex of ~$3.5bn and required pension of ~$1.8bn/yr for 2 years, FCF of $7.7bn in 2017 would fall short of the required ~$8bn of common dividend funding and just above next year. Note, too, that $7.7bn would equate to roughly 85 cents of free cash flow this year and roughly $1.00 in 2018. However, GE pays out 96 cents in annual dividend, or significantly more than the 85 cents of 2017E Industrial FCF and roughly in-line with the $1.00 in 2018E. Considering that proceeds from Capital dismantlement and asset sales eventually go away, this high dividend payout would not appear sustainable.

According to the analyst's estimates, GE will be 11 cents short in free cash flows per share at the end of 2017 for its dividend payments. If his calculations are accurate, then GE will have a deficit of around $950 million in 2017, based on the number of outstanding shares. For 2018, his estimates show that GE will have $1/share in free cash flows from industrial segment. This should be enough to cover its dividend obligations. If his calculations are accurate, then it does not make sense for General Electric to cut dividends for such a small shortfall in cash flows. $950 million is a small amount for a business like General Electric.

GE's credit rating is A1, an investment grade rating, meaning GE can easily raise cash at a low cost if there is a need to bridge a small gap in its cash flows. At the start of the last month, GE issued new notes, and the interest in these notes shows how highly they are prized by the investors. Moody's gave this issue an A1 rating and cited the global operations and the scale of business as a key factor behind the rating. It will not be a wise move to cut dividend and put the stock price under further pressure when they can easily raise funds. Keep in mind that GE's industrial backlog is getting stronger and industrial revenues and cash flows are expected to grow considerably. In addition to this, the company has a strong cash position (over $41 billion in cash and cash equivalents) and over $10 billion have been earmarked for share buybacks. GE can easily divert some of the cash from share buyback program towards dividend payments. There are many sources of funds for GE to meet the shortfall if there is one. There is no need to cut the dividends and cause havoc. There are many weaker and smaller businesses that have borrowed to fund their dividends. GE can easily raise funds without worrying about its survival.

The industrial backlog is growing at a healthy pace due to the new trade deals with a number of countries. President Trump's policy to bring down US trade deficit is working in favor of the US businesses and GE will be a key beneficiary of this approach. The company has recently signed $5.8 billion worth of deals with Vietnam. These deals will support GE's energy and aircraft engine segments. Both of these segments are high-margin areas for the company. This means that cash flow generation from these deals will be healthy. In addition to the $15 billion worth of deals in Saudi Arabia, these deals with Vietnam have further enhanced the order backlog. I believe the current administration's efforts to have a better trade deficit balance with most of the trade partners will be a key growth driver for the US industrials.

The Baker Hughes (NYSE:BHI) merger has gained approval from the European Commission without any conditions. The decision was expected as GE and BHI's combination of services and products does not give it a monopolistic position in the sector. This combination in fact increases the competition in the industry. On standalone basis, both these businesses were weaker and could not compete with Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) and Halliburton (NYSE:HAL). Combining the services gives them a better chance to compete. As the drilling activity increases, there is potential for increase in prices for these services and products. GE will benefit from this segment as well. Oil prices are likely to go up in the next few months, which should support the increased drilling activity.

Most of the company's segments are positioned to grow in the next 3-5 years. It does not make sense for the company to cut dividends, and I believe there is no immediate threat in the short-term. The stock price has come under pressure due to these concerns. However, this should be a short-term issue and the stock price should recover. There is a lot of room for growth in key areas, and fundamentals will improve over the next few years.

