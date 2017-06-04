J.M. Smucker - Wesson Oil Looks Like A Very Nice Bolt-On Addition

While shares look reasonably priced at this moment, I am waiting for an entry point in the $110-$120 range.

J.M. Smucker is buying Wesson oil from Conagra, in what looks to be a very compelling bolt-on deal.

J.M. Smucker (SJM) has hit my radar, as it has announced a very nice bolt-on acquisition. The company is acquiring oil brand ¨Wesson¨ from its peer Conagra Brands (CAG) in what really is a bolt-on deal, prompting me to revisit my thesis on the company.

The bolt-on deal will add little over 3% to total revenues, but the multiples of the deal look really compelling, certainly if (tax) synergies are taken into account. While Smucker is still facing organic growth challenges, comparisons might become easier, leverage is coming down gradually, and adjusted earnings metrics are not that demanding. Given these observations and a solid long term track record, the stock is on my radar.

If shares dip below the $120 mark, I am eager to pick up a few shares.

A Look At the Wesson Purchase, Looks Great

Smucker announced that it bought oil brand Wesson from Conagra in a $285 million deal, and the effective deal price will be reduced by $45 million if we take into account the present value of expected tax benefits. Conagra (NYSE:CAG) acquired Wesson back in 1990 when it bought a lot of brands that belonged to Beatrice in a single transaction.

The addition of the edible oil business, which has been around for more than 100 years, will add some $230 million in sales, for an effective sales multiple of 1 times. In the first year, Conagra will be responsible for the continuation of production, after which production of Wesson will be consolidated into Smucker´s own oil manufacturing facility.

The stand-alone business adds $30 million in EBITDA and will boost earnings by $0.10 per share in the first year after the deal has been closed, excluding synergies and one-time related deal costs. Cost synergies are seen at a very compelling $20 million, with production of Wesson to be consolidated with that of Smucker´s Crisco. These synergies are anticipated to be fully realized some two years after the deal's closing.

As a result, the effective purchase price falls to just $240 million following tax synergies. Costs synergies result in incremental EBITDA of $50 million, for an effective multiple at a little less than 5 times.

Smucker´s Core

J.M. Smucker focuses heavily on four key categories in the supermarket. These are coffee, fruit & spreads, nut & butters and dog treats, and Smucker proudly claims that at least one of its products can be found in 93% of all US households. The company is actually reporting its results under a different standard. This includes US retail coffee, US retail consumer foods, US retail pet foods and the smaller international and foodservice segment.

Amidst a rapidly changing food landscape, Smucker is focusing heavily on changes in consumers' taste, health consciousness and e-commerce. The issue is that while these intentions are very good, the positioning and results of strategic repositioning are not great yet.

Smucker holds 55% of the roast & ground coffee category, but the relative share of this category within the entire at-home coffee category has fallen from 46% to 27% over the past five years. US consumers are simply opting for one-cup solutions instead. The company aims to halt the trend with its natural flavors and Dunkin Donuts (NASDAQ:DNKN) products, but this is offset by continued struggles at Folgers.

The fruit and spreads business is doing a bit better, in part thanks to its frozen sandwiches and Jif. Sahale snacks, meanwhile, is a driver for the nut and butter business. Nonetheless, the US retail consumer segment has not been a growth engine either.

The pet food business is facing struggles as well, mostly related to competition. The only bright spot is the international and foodservice business, which unfortunately is the smallest of the four reporting segments.

The issue is that Smucker has been facing challenges like those seen at many other food producers that are not ¨culturally¨ driven by organic and health products and have to make the transition to fully operating by such standards. Amidst deflation and challenged volume trends, Smucker sees sales dropping by 5% in 2017, although sales are seen down 3% if we adjust for the divestiture of the US canned milk business. Adjusted earnings are still seen at $7.60-$7.70 per share, driven by continued realization of synergies and strict cost discipline.

Another Small Chapter To A Decent Growth Story?

Smucker has long been a true family business. The company has been run by just a few CEOs who, on average, have had very long tenures.

The company was just a $2 billion business in 2007 in terms of revenues, but this changed following the $3.3 billion purchase of coffee brand Folgers in 2008. This deal was followed by the $5.8 billion purchase of pet brand company Big Heart in 2015. These two large deals were not the most successful for the company; Smucker had greater success with smaller and medium-sized deals.

As a result of all these deals, sales have increased by a factor of 4 times to $7.8 billion last year, partially offset by the fact that the outstanding share base has doubled over this period of time. Nonetheless, revenues per share have doubled, and operating margins have trended higher to the 15% mark as well. On the back of this increased earnings power, shares have more than doubled over the past decade to $130 per share, although shares are trading well off the 52-week high of $157 per share.

A Rough Year

Shares of Smucker have been flat over the past year. I looked at the prospects for the business in August of 2016 when they traded at $140 per share, and I was cautious. I noted that sales momentum was very weak, as the acquisition of Big Heart was perhaps ill-timed. That business posted underwhelming results, in part driven by competition from the likes of Blue Buffalo Products (BUFF). The topline challenges were offset by input deflation and strict cost control, which allowed margins and earnings to rise.

With shares trading at 18 times adjusted earnings, and 22-23 times GAAP earnings, I called the valuation full given the lack of topline growth and 3.3 times leverage ratio, even though the long-term track record of the business was very good. I had set an entry target at $115 per share, but the dip in January and May only took the shares down to levels of around $125.

The good news is that difficult comparisons are becoming a thing of the past. With that in mind, Smucker is set to release its fourth quarter earnings this week. Third-quarter results, which were released in February, revealed that adjusted sales were still down 3%. Due to the continued acceleration of realization of synergies, Smucker was able to maintain its earnings guidance, even amid soft sales.

Continued share buybacks have limited the pace at which the business is reducing leverage. Net debt stood at $4.95 billion at the end of the third quarter. With adjusted EBITDA coming in at $1.65 billion, leverage ratios have fallen slightly by now, to 3 times.

The 116 million outstanding shares value Smucker´s equity at $15.0 billion at $130 per share. Including debt, that value increases to $20.0 billion, for a 2.7 times sales multiple with revenues seen at $7.5 billion. Based on $1.65 billion in EBITDA, the business trades at 12 times EBITDA. Based on these multiples, Smucker has made a great deal with the purchase of Wesson, at an adjusted sales multiple of 1 times, even if the deal does little to boost the overall growth profile.

With the anticipated EBITDA and synergies contribution of $50 million, the purchase comes at just 5 times EBITDA. This means that, if Wesson really warranted a 10 times multiple, Smucker has created $250 million in value on the back of tax benefits and synergies, equivalent to $2 per share. The $0.10 per share earnings accretion could double following the realization of costs synergies, creating a nice boost to future earnings power.

The company guided for adjusted earnings of $7.60-$7.70 this year, which implies that shares trade around 17 times adjusted earnings, but we will learn more this week. GAAP earnings amounted to 70% of adjusted earnings in the first three quarters of this year, but the good news is that the majority of the 30% remaining discrepancy results from amortization charges, which are non-cash and do no impair the cash flow.

Final Thoughts

Smucker has seen a year of standstill, and that has been reflected in the share price. The operating performance of the business has not really improved over the past year, but continued realization of synergies has allowed earnings per share to stay flat amid modest share repurchases.

Aside from a reasonable 17 times adjusted earnings multiple, easier comparisons, and a nice bolt-on deal, there are a few reasons to be upbeat from an operational point of view. One potential trigger is a continuation of consolidation rumors and action in which Smucker could play an active role, or act as a potential target.

In light of the nice recent addition, strong cash flow conversion and potential upside with regard to M&A, I am buying on dips despite challenged topline sales growth. If shares test levels in the $110-$120 range, I will start accumulating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.