Weekly Oil Markets Recap - Despair Enters The Mind Of Energy Investors

If history is any guide, energy bulls should look at how the market had it so wrong in 2014 and why the narrative doesn't drive future performances. Fundamentals do.

Narrative over fundamentals, and that's what we are seeing play out with the market today.

Energy stocks are the worst-performing sector in the S&P 500 down 13.1% for the year.

WTI finished the week lower by 4.30%.

Oil found itself in a conundrum this week. EIA's crude storage report was very positive with another 6.428 million bbl draw, but oil prices failed to stay above $49 as traders and investors fretted over the potential oversupply from President Trump's action to take the US out of the Paris Accord.

As we wrote in an OMD this week titled, "Oil Bulls Can't Catch A Break - The Ever-Changing Narrative." The market narrative has now shifted from the "lack of visible crude storage draws" to the "potential oversupply in 2018 caused by US shale".

As onshore storages across the globe are showing sizable w-o-w declines, traders and energy investors are focusing on the potential oversupply situation brought forward in 2018 from:

1) Lack of OPEC exit-strategy (post production cut) and

2) Uncertainty over how fast US shale will grow.

These two main concerns are the factors driving energy investors to dump energy stocks en masse as the narrative continues to shift for the oil bears. Despite clear evidence of global demand outpacing global supply, it's not the current fundamentals any longer. Rather, it's the "future" now.

Similarities to 2014

"History doesn't repeat itself but it often rhymes." ~ Mark Twain

There's a certain irony in the market that almost always repeats itself time and time again. Leading up to 2014, EIA, IEA, and OPEC all stated that the global oil markets were likely to go into oversupply as US shale ramped up production at 1 million b/d y-o-y. Crude storage in the beginning of 2014 was low however as production declines from Libya and healthy demand growth balance saw global crude storage fall below the five-year average to start the year.

As the year progressed, energy investors and the consensus ignored the clear evidence that oversupply was developing and bid energy stocks to post GFC highs.

And what did WTI do? It traded above $100.

The argument at the time was that oil prices would need to remain around this level to incentivize enough supply for 2020+. Oil markets would fight off the near-term oversupply, and prices needed to remain healthy. There were concerns of a potential sell-off, but no one expected it to be severe. To say it in another way, "a correction was needed."

It's funny how the power of narrative trumps the power of fundamentals. What happened post 2014?

And energy stocks?

So, what's similar between 2014 and 2017?

The exact opposite of the narrative power is taking hold. The global fundamentals are pointing to an undersupplied situation with global oil stockpile dropping faster than the five-year average. And IEA is warning the market that if capex in conventional projects don't rebound, we could be facing a potential supply shortage in the near-future.

All the meanwhile, energy investors are dumping energy stocks at a record pace, and pushing energy (XLE) to be the worst performing sector in the S&P 500 this year.

This is another classic narrative over fundamentals.

Market forces in the short-term are driven by emotional fund managers that trade in and out of these prevailing market narratives. Since everyone shifted their attention from the large w-o-w crude draws to oversupply in 2018, the fundamental changes in the near-term will be ignored like how the narrative ignored the oversupply coming in 2014.

But if history is any indication, fundamentals ultimately dictate price performance.

