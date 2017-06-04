3 Department Stores For Dividend Investors With A Contrarian Streak

Dividends are an important component to long term success in the stock market, yet the search for yield can lead investors to some dark and unstable places. Most investors know that high yields can mean trouble ahead for a publicly traded company, sometimes even the dreaded dividend cut. How do you separate the good deals from the train wrecks waiting to happen? If you find an answer that works 100% of the time, message me. One way to search for dividend value is to look at a beaten down group of stocks and try to pick the long-term winners from the ones that deserve the beatdown.

Traditional department stores have had a tough time of it lately. Most everyone who isn't an investor in Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is tired of hearing about the death of retail. We hear that mall traffic is down, that young people are spending on experiences rather than things, that they buy everything online anyway, and of course that retailers are bankrupt left and right. It's a played-out story, if you ask me.

With the decline in many retail stocks comes the rise in yield. Of course, not all high yielding retailers are a good deal. Below are three department stores that I believe dividend investors with an adventurous streak should take a look at.

Macy's (NYSE: M)

Yield: 6.23%

Based on an annualized dividend of $1.51, Macy's payout ratio is about 51%.

While retail has been tough lately, mall-based retail has been hit particularly hard. The traditional American mall is no longer the destination it used to be. Discounters like The TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX) and Ross Stores (NASDAQ: ROST) are picking up a lot of that business. Macy's revenue and earnings have been hit hard by these trends, and so has the stock.

Real estate has been a big issue for Macy's lately. Activist hedge fund Starboard Value LP recently exited their position in Macy's, taking a loss of about 60% over a period of almost 2 years. Starboard pushed Macy's to spin off their vast real estate holdings into a REIT that would then rent back the space to Macy's. I personally didn't like this idea. It would provide a large amount of cash upfront to the struggling retailer, but saddle it with rent obligations going forward. Starboard was interested because they believed that Macy's real estate holdings were basically valued at nothing via the company's stock price. Starboard didn't get their way, but here at much lower levels their thesis seems to be truer than ever. Hudson's Bay (OTC:HBAYF), the Canadian based owner of Saks Fifth Avenue and other retailers, also realized the value of Macy's real estate, but was unable to put a deal together to buy the company.

Macy's is taking another route to unlock value from its real estate. The company plans to close 100 stores nationwide, about 15% of its total. 68 of the stores have been identified. Macy's is selling some of these locations to pay down debt. On the last earning call, Macy's stated that they repurchased $146 million in debt during the quarter. I applaud this commitment to cleaning up the balance sheet. Macy's is also expanding its store-within-a-store concept with LensCrafters and its own Backstage discount space and Blue Mercury Spa beauty chain.

Another thing dividend investors should consider is Macy's new CEO, Jeff Gennette. Gennette has been with the company for decades, but a new CEO often means a new direction. I believe Macy's dividend is safe, but there is certainly the possibility that changes in top management could mean changes in priorities. Some wonder if Macy's will focus less on rewarding investors with cash and more on updating its stores and business model. By lowering costs and selling off unnecessary real estate, I believe they can do both. Macy's is in my portfolio, and I'm looking to buy more.

Kohl's Corporation (NYSE: KSS)

Yield: 5.58%

Based on an annualized dividend of $2.20, Kohl's payout ratio is about 58%.

This chart screams of a lack of investor confidence, though management was confident enough to increase the dividend by 10% near the beginning of the year. Kohl's is facing the same problems plaguing many other department stores: declining same store sales, declining revenue, and declining earnings. But what is the company doing about it?

Whereas Macy's is rightly closing stores to increase profitability, Kohl's is largely focused on maintaining a large fleet of stores to support its online efforts. Management sees the stores as complimenting omnichannel sales via in store pickup, returns, etc. The convenience of nearby stores should help get some online shoppers through the door more often. With over 1100 locations, more than 90% of which are not in traditional malls, this seems very feasible. Management is also focused on catching new customers and additional sales due to competitors closing stores across the country.

Another area Kohl's is exploring involves including more national brands that people want, while focusing less on store brands. The recent rollout of Under Armour (NYSE: UA) products is a great example of this, and early results are good. Kohl's is also rightsizing lower volume stores. Rightsizing basically means cutting back on floor space, improving inventory control, and reducing labor costs. Kohl's is tightening its belt somewhat, but plans on providing customers what they want in a convenient manor. I think this company will do well in the future, and dividend investors will once again want to own it. I'm personally looking to start a position on any weakness going forward.

For a much more detailed look at my thoughts on Kohl's, check out my recent article on the subject.

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN)

Yield: 3.45%

Based on an annualized dividend of $1.48, Nordstrom's payout ratio is about 47%.

Nordstrom is an interesting case in the department store segment. While revenues are contracting for most of its competitors, Nordstrom has been able to grow revenues for the past several years. This is largely because the company has heavily invested in the off-price concept. While Macy's is in the very early stage of their off-price business, Nordstrom Rack has benefited from laser focus and heavy investment for the better part of a decade. For the year ending January 28, 2017, off-price represented just over 30% of sales, and is successfully drawing a younger crowd through the door. Online sales represented nearly 22% of revenue as well. The company grew online revenue, in both full price and off-price segments, at 9.5% and 31.7% respectively. Nordstrom is successfully diversifying their business model away from traditional department stores.

Which is good, since comparable store sales at their full line stores fell 6.4% in the same period. Nordstrom is far from immune to the issues facing traditional retailers. This revenue growth comes at a cost. Earnings have been slowly declining since 2014, partly due to the investments that have fueled their revenue growth. At what point will those investments add to the bottom line?

The real question is: Can Nordstrom return its traditional stores to growth? If so, then investing in JWN is practically a no-brainer. Nordstrom is perceived as a higher end retailer than Macy's or Kohl's, with their full-line stores mainly associated with so-called "A" malls. If they can maintain that image and continue to successfully engage their customers through off-price and online, hopefully they can draw new customers into traditional stores. This is by no means assured, but I believe the company is on the right track.

Conclusion

Department stores have a tough road ahead, but those that are taking the right steps now are worth a look. While there is certainly risk associated with these three companies, the steep decline in price has caught my attention. For dividend investors who believe the "retail apocalypse" is overstated, I believe these are fine companies to use as a starting point. I would not necessarily suggest starting any large positions here and now. I also would not invest with the idea that any of these companies will be growing the dividend anytime soon.

I have started a small position in Macy's, and plan on buying more on any significant pullback from here. Kohl's and Nordstrom are on my watchlist. I watch these companies decline, seemingly on a daily basis, while not buying into the death of retail narrative. I'm starting to nibble, and I believe longer term dividend investors with a contrarian mindset should consider doing the same.