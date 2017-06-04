Prudential Outshines Aflac And Travelers

My go-to place for initial research into a stock is the Dividend Champion spreadsheet maintained by David Fish. It is incredibly helpful for beginner and seasoned investors alike. I find much of the data very useful when comparing companies. I wanted to use information from this database to compare Aflac (NYSE:AFL), Travelers (NYSE:TRV), and Prudential (NYSE:PRU). I chose these three companies because they are all part of the insurance industry and should provide simple apple to apple comparisons. Also, they are easily recognized names, especially among anyone who watches their TV with commercials.

Each of these stocks has its strengths and weaknesses, but by assigning points across a variety of categories, I aim to arrive at a winner of sorts. For each metric, the best company will get 3 points, followed by 2 for second, and a single point for the worst number. Each category will be equally weighted, but could be manipulated based on your goals. For example, if dividend history is of utmost importance, each score in that category could be multiplied by 1.5 to award 4.5 points for first, 3 for second, and 1.5 for third. By the same token, if you find the Graham number less critical, each value could by multiplied by 0.7 to reduce its effect on the final total.

The first grouping I will score is related to the dividend. I prefer companies with dividend histories that display a commitment to an ever increasing payment. AFL gets the win with a 34 year streak, followed by TRV at 13 years, with PRU at a respectable 9 years.

In order to incorporate both the current yield and the dividend growth rate (DGR), I will use an estimated 5-year payback. PRU takes this metric at 15.5%, with AFL at 13.7%, and TRV bringing up the rear at 11.4%.

The final dividend related ranking will be the 5/10 year DGR. This will show me how the DGR has changed from its 10 year average to its 5 year average. PRU wins again with a ratio of 1.23, meaning the dividend has actually seen its growth accelerate over the last 5 years. TRV is in second, also showing acceleration with a 1.05. AFL is off the pace with a ratio of 0.53, displaying a significant slowdown in DGR.

As shown, PRU takes an early lead.

The next batch of scores uses fundamental data. The Graham number is a method of arriving at a "fair value" for any given stock. To score this metric, I use the distance from the Graham number as measured by percentage. PRU is the most undervalued with a share price 29.5% below its Graham number. Next is TRV at 13.1% below the Graham number. Lastly, AFL is trading 12.1% lower than its fair value.

The debt to equity ratio can serve as an indicator of a company's financial health. TRV gets 3 points for the lowest D/E of 0, followed by AFL with a ratio of 0.26, and finally PRU with a D/E of 0.46.

The 5-year growth estimate is only an estimate, but it's something I think is worth looking at. PRU has the best estimate at 9.3%, trailed by AFL at 6.7% and TRV at 1.6%.

The price to earnings ratio calculates the share price in relation to the company's earnings. In a very tight race, PRU gets the win with a TTM P/E of 11.06, with AFL next at 11.66, and TRV at 11.80.

The final fundamental metric I score incorporates the last two by dividing the P/E by the estimated 5 year growth, where the lowest number wins. Not surprisingly, PRU takes the win with a 1.19 PEG, followed by AFL at 1.74. TRV sees quite the fall off due to the low earnings to finish last with a PEG of 7.22.

In this round, once again, PRU takes the category and extends its lead.

The last set of data combines a few miscellaneous values that I find helpful in performing my due diligence. The first is the beta of a stock to ascertain its volatility. A beta of 1.00 is equal to the volatility of the S&P 500, so the best beta of the group, AFL's 1.06, implies more volatility than the market as a whole. TRV has a beta of 1.13 and PRU climbs a bit for last place with 1.68.

I wouldn't say I attempt to time the market, but I'll make a note as a stock nears its 52 week low and becomes more attractive. AFL is nearest this low sitting 13.5% higher. TRV is next at 18.9% off its low. PRU is currently substantially higher with a share price 64.7% higher than the 52 week low.

The final metric I'll use is the Chowder number, coined by Seeking Alpha contributor Chowder, which combines the current yield and the 5 year dividend growth rate. Therefore, the higher the number is, the better opportunity it represents. PRU takes this metric with a 16.9, followed by TRV at 12.9 and lastly, AFL at 8.5.

The final round goes to AFL, as PRU falls to last.

As you can see in the table below, PRU came out as the overall winner. AFL had a fairly good showing and with the longest dividend streak and lowest beta would be the more stable investment. While having what appears to be great financial health, TRV was hampered by the anemic estimated growth of the next 5 years. This could present an opportunity if the company can grow at even half the pace of AFL going forward. I would expect the choice for many investors to be between the potentially high growth PRU and the more stable AFL. Because PRU finished on top, I'm going to analyze its dividend prospects a bit further.

PRU has a shorter streak of increasing dividends than I'd normally like to see, but 9 years still covers some fairly trying financial times. With an EPS payout ratio of only 30.5%, it certainly has room to continue rewarding shareholders with increasing dividends. The DGRs seem to confirm the likelihood of that as each raise during the streak has been a double digit increase besides the 8.1% in 2013. By considering the DGRs and low payout ratio with the aforementioned low D/E, I've estimated the dividend payments for next 5 years with an average raise of 12%. Granted, this outpaces earnings growth estimates, but I anticipate that the company will allow the payout ratio to climb. Based on my calculations, the dividend payment per share would be $20.18 in dividend payments through June 2022. That comes out to a 5 year payback ratio of 19.2%, which is a solid return by my standards.

While lacking the pedigree and stability of AFL and TRV, PRU looks to have the brightest future. Due to the long term horizon I'm working with, I can tolerate some of volatility in return for the higher growth prospects. Thanks for reading.

(Sources: DRiP Investing Resource Center)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.