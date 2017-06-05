Qualcomm: Facing Attacks From All Directions, Wait To Buy

Qualcomm, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares have traded closer to 52-week lows for quite some time for numerous reasons, some of which we will note below. While some of our readers say now is the time to purchase the company's shares, others (including us) are waiting for any additional "shoes to drop." Although we do not advocate market timing for long-term investors, there are times when we see "handwriting on the wall" that more negative news may come for a company. With this in mind, let us first consider that QCOM's earnings estimates for 2017-18 have fallen dramatically. Falling earnings estimates are the most tangible evidence that the company is navigating through difficult times. Our readers will remember that the following adversities have set the stage for the fall in the company's shares: 1) slowing smartphone demand; and 2) litigation instituted by U.S. FTC and Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) against the company attacking its licensing model over alleged "anticompetitive" tactics to maintain its monopoly over chips used in smartphones. Such litigations are no minor matter as QCOM admitted earlier in 2017, that if it was required to change its licensing practices due to legal proceedings its results could be adversely impacted. Given that QCOM's recent quarterly results indicated that its licensing business recorded more than 80 percent of its pre-tax profit, an attack on its licensing model is a direct attack on its overall profitability.

An attack on QCOM's licensing model and the overall profitability of the company would appear to be enough to shake investors' nerves, but the negative news stream involving the company continues to flow. Such ongoing adverse news, in our opinion, is likely to give us and other investors an opportunity to buy QCOM's shares at least 10 percent lower than their price today. With this in mind, let us discuss two QCOM news items from recent weeks that are likely to add to the pressure on the company's shares. As most readers know, QCOM is moving forward with its attempt to close its acquisition of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI). Such acquisition of NXPI is a strategically positive move as it allows the company to drive revenue/earnings growth, but it also diversifies its product offerings and mitigates its dependence on its current royalty-based business model. Although litigation involving QCOM's patent licensing practices continue to pressure its shares, the company's acquisition of NXPI is far more significant to its long-term success if it closes. Upon acquiring NXPI, QCOM will enhance its global leadership in integrated semiconductor solutions, expand its footprint across key growth market opportunities such as automotive, Internet of Things ("IoT"), security and networking.

QCOM's acquisition of NXPI will be significantly accretive to its non-GAAP earnings immediately upon its closing. The acquisition will allow the company to expand into new industries and decrease its smartphone market dependence. Such acquisition will also allow QCOM to participate in the growing auto electronics market. The NXPI acquisition is also part of QCOM's effort to offset slowing growth in smartphone demand, which provides most of its revenue. As pressures grow on QCOM's licensing based profit center, we believe that major NXPI shareholders have come to realize just how important NXPI is to QCOM's long-term success. In particular, investors including Elliott Management Corporation ("Elliott") are seeking to pressure NXPI to renegotiate an increased acquisition price above the earlier $110-a-share purchase offer (that such investors believe undervalues NXPI). The equity value of the NXPI acquisition as announced is $38.5 billion. Including debt, the enterprise value is $47 billion. Such acquisition will add $11 billion of debt to QCOM's balance sheet, which it indicates it would be able to rapidly pay down with overseas cash. While no one can predict whether Elliott and other investors will be successful in extracting a higher price for NXPI, we are certain that a higher price would be damaging to QCOM given the pressures on its licensing business and the potential antitrust regulatory payouts relating to its licensing business practices.

To us, it is clear that litigation against QCOM by AAPL and government regulatory agencies around the world is a function of phone manufacturers being fed up with paying the high cost of wireless modem licensing fees to QCOM for every cell phone they sell. As the cell phone market becomes more commoditized, cell phone manufacturers will look for ways to cut costs. A logical way to drive cell phone costs down is to attack QCOM's long-held patent licensing program to cell phone/electronic device manufacturers. Now, of course, initiating a lawsuit is one way to attack QCOM's licensing model. Another way to undermine QCOM's stronghold over cell phone makers is to lure away its top employees. Recently, AAPL did just that when it hired one of QCOM's top communications chip engineers. In particular, AAPL hired Esin Terzioglu, who oversaw the engineering organization of QCOM's core communications chip business. Although AAPL has not indicated how it intends to use Mr. Terzioglu, it is likely that his role will be to assist AAPL in its goal of overcoming QCOM's patent licensing stronghold that allows it to charge in AAPL's words "excessive royalties." While some commentators speculate that AAPL will use Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) wireless modems, INTC's current wireless modems lack the capabilities and speed of QCOM leading products. Other commentators believe that AAPL wants to integrate wireless modem capabilities more deeply into its own custom-designed system on a chip.

Our View

Although QCOM has experienced and overcome previous challenges to its patent-based wireless modem technology licensing business, analysts are split on how the current litigation will affect its most significant profit stream. Some believe its highly profitable royalty business model will survive as is, but with a decreased revenue/earnings stream. More cautious analysts are taking a "wait and see" approach. We see the attacks on QCOM's wireless modem licensing business as reaching an inflection point, meaning such business will never be as good as it once was. In a sense, QCOM's announced NXPI acquisition is its acknowledgement that its business-licensing stream is under attack and will never be as robust as it once was. With this in mind, we see QCOM as being under attack from all directions at this moment. As such, we also see QCOM's shares being pressured near term until the company resolves its licensing disputes along with its attempts to close its NXPI acquisition.

Ultimately, we believe that the NXPI acquisition will prove critical since its closure will allow QCOM to navigate past slowing growth in the mobile market where products are being commoditized and volume growth is moderating. The NXPI acquisition also allows QCOM: 1) to become a more diverse company that has the potential to participate in new markets and drive revenue/earnings growth; and 2) to target the IoT market, i.e. the addition of connections and computing power to products such as home appliances, vehicles and industrial equipment. Automotive and industrial IoT applications are a more profitable market for semiconductors and allow QCOM to transform towards such higher growth areas of automotive, IoT, security and networking. QCOM also expects, within two years after the close of the NXPI acquisition, $500 million of annual cost savings (an amount that is likely conservative).

QCOM's forward price-to-earnings ratio is about 13.85 based on fiscal 2017 earnings estimates of $4.23, and about 14.40 based on fiscal 2018 earnings estimates of $4.07. Estimates for each year have fallen dramatically in recent months. Near term, as QCOM's regulatory/litigation disputes drag on, investors are likely to get another chance to purchase QCOM's shares at a lower price due to additional ongoing pressures such as those identified above. Over the long term, however, investors will benefit from modest share price appreciation, dividend increases, share buybacks and the transformative benefits from the company's NXPI acquisition (if it closes). Despite near-term adversities and uncertainties arising from pending litigation and the NXPI acquisition, we believe that such adversities/uncertainties will fade into the background over the long term as the company benefits from its transformational NXPI acquisition towards growth market opportunities such as automotive, IoT, security and networking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long INTC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.