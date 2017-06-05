Herbalife: Approaching Record Highs, But Should It Be?

The recent Chinese executive departure, a reported enormous amount of insider selling, and the FTC's instructions for HLF to reform its business are creating uncertainty concerning Herbalife stock.

HLF's earnings are down 50% since 2014, yet the stock, with a 25 P/E, trading at 25 times book, and with a short interest of 40%, is approaching new highs.

Herbalife Ltd.'a (NYSE:HLF) stock has been on fire as of late, as it skyrocketed May 5th when the company crushed earnings estimates. Despite new controversies concerning the company, the stock has continued to drift higher and is now approaching levels not seen since 2014.

However, it appears that there are an increasing amount of questions regarding HLF's future role in China and in the rest of the world. Furthermore, it is still unclear exactly how the company will reform its business model to fit FTC standards.

Ultimately, we believe that the stock is grossly overvalued at these levels due to several fundamental and technical indicators, and we do not believe the future is as optimistic as some investors and company executives advertise. The uncertainty regarding HLF's China business and its ability to reform its business to a non-predatory pyramid scheme structure are concerning.

Herbalife Q1 Results

Herbalife reported its Q1 earnings after the close on Thursday, May 4th, 2017. The company stated it earned $1.24 EPS on revenues of $1.1 billion. The consensus estimates called for $.89 EPS on revenues of $1.05 billion. This news sent Herbalife's stock skyrocketing Friday, May 5th, and it closed nearly 12% higher at $69.40. Despite new questions and inquiries into HLF's China business and the unusual number of shares top level executives have been unloading as of late, the stock is trading at roughly $74 as of June 1st 2017.

Taking a Closer Look Behind the Numbers

EPS: $1.24, down from $1.36 yoy

Revenues: $1.1 billion, down from $1.12 yoy

North America Revenues: $229.8 million, down from $246 million yoy

Mexico Revenues: $122.4 million, down from $127 million yoy

Asia Pacific Revenues: $219.7 million, down from $221.1 million yoy

China Revenues: $215.6 million, down from $217.4 million yoy

Last Year's First Quarter's Earning Report and What Followed

Q1 2016 results for HLF were extremely similar, as the company beat expectations by 24.8% when it reported EPS of $1.36. Coincidentally, the stock surged almost the same amount, being up as much as 14% the next trading day following the company's earnings report. However, two months later the stock was down 20% from the highs reached immediately following Q1 2016 earnings.

HLF's Technical Picture

The one year chart illustrates that HLF is extremely overbought on a short-term basis. This is confirmed by the RSI being near 70 and having been at around 90, 10 trading days ago. The full stochastic has turned negative and appears to be indicating a possible shift towards downward momentum.



(Stockcharts.com)

The five-year chart shows that HLF is at the upper end of its 5-year range; however, in 2013 - 2014 HLF's net income was 100% higher. This also means that its P/E was twice as low. Right now, HLF trades at an unusually high 25 P/E.

Financial Highlights

HLF has been in a state of stagnant/declining revenue growth for quite a few years now, although oddly enough you wouldn't notice it from looking at its stock price, as it is approaching the upper level of its 5-year trading range, which has seen the stock trade between approximately $80 and $20.

HLF's Alarmingly High Price to Book Ratio and Its Extreme Short Ratio

Herbalife has an astonishingly high price to book (P/B) ratio of 25. The price to book ratio is often used to gauge a company's valuation relative to its assets. Traditionally, a number under 1 indicates high value potential for a company, a figure under 3 represents some potential of value in a business. However, when a company is trading at 25 times book value, a whole lot of alarm bells should be going off in investors' ears, because this is a rare occurrence in a viable publicly traded company.

Herbalife's short % of float is also incredibly high; approximately 40% of all shares available for trade are currently allocated towards short positions. This implies that "smart money" investors are currently betting approximately $2 billion that this stock will fall in value significantly. The $2 billion pertains solely to stock and does not include any options which may be in use to actively bet against the stock.

Declining Revenues in Major Markets are Stunting Revenue Growth

HLF has drained much of its sales growth potential in many of its key markets, including the U.S., Europe, Mexico, South and Central America as well as the Asia Pacific region. Including foreign exchange FX rates, 2015-2016 year-over-year sales growth were negative just about everywhere:

Asia Pacific regions: down 3%

Mexico: down 7%

South and Central America: down 13%

China: up 3%

The Strong Dollar and Potential Trade Policies

The Fed is on a path to normalize rates, which could strengthen the dollar further and in turn will provide a negative headwind for HLF's future earnings, as the lion's share of HLF's earnings come from countries with currencies that are declining and could continue to decline in relation to the U.S. dollar.

Furthermore, President Trump's potential protectionist trade policies, as well as tense relations with certain nations in which Herbalife actively operates in, such as Mexico, China and others, could continue to put significant pressure on HLF's future revenues and earnings potential.

SEC's Investigation and The Chinese Connection

China possibly represent the most promising revenue-expanding opportunity for Herbalife, where FX-adjusted revenues grew by 3% yoy 2015-2016. Unfortunately for Herbalife China has a reputation for scrutinizing, investigating, and shutting down MLMs suspected of suspicious activity. On January 20, 2017, the SEC launched a probe into possible corruption links concerning Herbalife and the bribery of Chinese officials. If there is one thing the Chinese government dislikes more than MLMs, it's public scandals involving government officials.

Now there are reports of Herbalife's long-serving China chief abruptly resigning. Also mentioned in this statement is the fact that numerous high-level Herbalife executives have been unloading significant portions or entire stakes in the company in recent months.

Herbalife Spin-doctors and The FTC Investigation

The FTC openly indicated that Herbalife operates a business model analogous to a predatory pyramid scheme. The FTC's and Justice Department's investigations concluded that Herbalife's extremely deceptive marketing tactics deliberately misled and victimized hundreds of thousands of innocent people.

In addition, The FTC and the Justice Department awarded the 350,000 victims of this scheme $200 million. Furthermore, government agencies provided Herbalife with clear instructions to reform its business to a non-pyramid scheme model. This is a vital component of the settlement that Herbalife agreed to comply with. Nevertheless, publicly the company referred to the conclusions of the investigations as a great success.

Is it Possible to Reform a Pyramid Shame?

The major difficulty that Herbalife faces concerning its current business model is that millions of its distributors end up being the end users of Herbalife's products, instead of distributing them. They have no real demand for nor the need to use the thousands of dollars worth of Herbalife's products they are coerced into purchasing. For those who may not be familiar with how a pyramid scheme works, I encourage you to watch the following video.

Ultimately, Herbalife creates substantial financial damage for most individuals unfortunate enough to cross its path. This is verified by the losses sustained by numerous sufferers of this scheme.

Statistically, approximately one person out of 5,000 ends up making an income above $100,000, while the 99% of the company's members/distributors make less than half of minimum wage, nothing at all, and in many cases, get pressed into buying an enormous amount of useless, dead end inventory which ends up costing them thousands of dollars without ever creating any benefit.

Will Herbalife's "Reformed" Business Model Make Money?

The great obstacle when it comes to reforming a pyramid style business model in which most of the products end up being consumed or stored by the company's own distributors is that it may be very difficult to transform without losing revenues and incurring major losses. Basically, this would require an overhaul of Herbalife's current marketing, sales, and distribution network, which will likely put a huge dent into future revenues.

The Takeaway

Despite what the HLF executives would like investors to believe, the company is in a complicated situation. If it drastically reforms its business, the company faces steep losses, if it does not, the company could see further investigations into its "questionable" business practices.

Furthermore, the company's fundamentals appear poor, revenue growth has been in decline. A P/E of 25, for a company in such an uncertain situation, is extraordinarily high, the 25 price to book ratio is ridiculous and should raise the question in regards to what tangible assets the company actually has, and what the value of these presumed assets really is. The 40% short interest in the company is extremely alarming, especially as the stock is trading towards the top of its 5-year range.

Provided all the underlying evidence we believe that HLF is a prime target for a temporary short position as well as a possible long term short position. The stock could experience a significant technical pullback in the short term as it is extremely overbought right now, 10%-20% within 1-2 months. Furthermore, the company's stock could fall meaningfully further in the future due to the numerous negative underlying factors surrounding the firm. Our 1-2 month price target is $60-$65 for HLF shares. Our 2-3 year price target is $0-$20 for Herbalife stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short HLF VIA PUT OPTIONS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.