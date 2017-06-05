D-Day Approaches For The WDC-Toshiba Memory Tussle

Developments so far

In my previous article covering bidding developments, I noted that Toshiba's attempt to circumvent Western Digital's (NYSE:WDC) consent rights (following the empty threats to block WDC staff access to JV infrastructure) would violate the terms of their JV agreement. To recap, here's what Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSBF) (TOSBY) attempted:

Here's how Toshiba attempted to circumvent the agreement - 1) it would spin off its JV interests to the newly formed affiliate, and 2) it would sell an interest in that affiliate to a third party. Effecting a purported change of control of that affiliate is really Toshiba's last ditch effort to get a better hand, but make no mistake, Toshiba has breached the agreement."

As it turns out, another week, another bluff called by WDC.

On June 2nd, Toshiba reversed its prior move, reverting its NAND JV assets back to the parent company from the subsidiary Toshiba Memory Corporation ("TMC") that it is trying to monetize. According to Bloomberg, Toshiba sent a letter to Western Digital's Chief Legal Officer, notifying the company that it is moving the assets from the joint venture (Flash Ventures) back to the parent company (Toshiba). Toshiba's view is that a transfer of the assets back to the parent company would make Western Digital's claims a moot point (that the split violated WDC's consent rights i.e. consent rights that were required given that this did not reflect a change of control).

Note that the TMC spinoff from Toshiba ParentCo was made on April 1, following which, Toshiba threatened arbitration. The fact that Toshiba's latest move was done at this point in time was not coincidental. Toshiba's management likely had an eye on the June 5th deadline (which would mark a 60-day violation and trigger an 'Event of Default' by the breaching party), following which WDC could, in theory, ask arbitration courts to have Toshiba turn over the JV interests to WDC at a pre-determined amount.

Toshiba's response has a few key implications for the ongoing bidding process:

It validates WDC's claim that Toshiba is bound by the JV operating agreement giving WDC consent rights. Looking through the posturing and tactical manoeuvrings, this is a big sign that Toshiba is aware that its hands are bound by the terms of the JV. WDC holds the upper hand and negotiations will be done on WDC's terms. It validates the key role the Innovation Network Corporation of Japan ("INCJ") is set to play in the bidding process. On 30 May, INCJ was reported to have confirmed interest in a potential investment in Toshiba Memory, but had deferred a decision amidst uncertainty thrown up by the tussle between Toshiba and WDC. Toshiba's latest move will help alleviate INCJ concerns. The timeliness of Toshiba's move indicates higher legal uncertainty for other bidders that may be engaged in round 2 bids. Even if the other bidders pay a significant premium to WDC's bid, they may not be able to overturn the legal hold WDC has on Toshiba.

For those of us hoping for quick resolution, we now have more visibility as Toshiba has provided a timeline for the sale. The reversion of the NAND JV assets back to its parentco was effective on 3rd June. Following which, Toshiba plans to narrow the bidding pool to one final bidder by mid-June and sign a deal by its shareholders' meeting on June 28. The transaction close is set for Toshiba's FY2017 close (year ending March 31, 2018), when delisting risk will be front and centre.

More significant developments are expected this week as CEO Steve Milligan is set to travel to Tokyo to meet with Toshiba's president Satoshi Tsunakawa.

Toshiba on the Ropes

With Toshiba already weighed down by a long list of severe issues, the legal dispute with WDC is not something it needs right now. Here's where things stand - WDC management continues to echo its belief that any transfer of Toshiba's stake in the JV to TMC without legacy SanDisk/WDC's agreement is a breach of contractual terms. Toshiba, on the other hand, interprets the JV agreement differently (although its recent reversal suggests otherwise). The official Toshiba stance is that by buying back the JV stake held by TMC and reverting the status of direct investment in the JV to Toshiba Corporation, this removes all grounds for WDC's complaint.

Toshiba's posturing thus far has been an attempt to boost valuations but if this process were to run for 16-24 months (per comparable arbitration timelines), this would push Toshiba further to the brink. If anything, Toshiba's troubles have increased the necessity for a quick sale. Some key reasons why: 1) Toshiba urgently needs the proceeds from the sale of Toshiba Memory to raise funds to cover the mounting Westinghouse-related liabilities; 2) if Toshiba does not eliminate its negative equity problem by end-FY3/18, it could face delisting (note that Toshiba has already recorded two consecutive years of a negative equity position); 3) force Toshiba to seek more funds from the banks. Credit will be hard to come by considering Toshiba has used Toshiba Memory as collateral to secure its debt; and 4) increase bankruptcy risk as Toshiba will need to survive that much longer through more expensive financing.

The WDC-INCJ Consortium

According to Bloomberg, the current INCJ consortium bid (thus far excluding WDC, which had been offered a ~20% stake), stands around ¥1.8 trillion. WDC's last reported offer stood at ~¥1.5 trillion yen (through preferred shares, while ¥500bn will come from INCJ and DBJ in the form of common shares through an SPV). By comparison, Broadcom reportedly offered ¥2.2 trillion ($20 billion), illustrating the premium required to wrest Toshiba memory from WDC.

While Broadcom would face easier antitrust regulatory hurdles (WDC's acquisition would create a clear #2 player), WDC's legal hold over Toshiba memory, coupled with a potential partnership with INCJ and DBJ (state-backed entities), puts a WDC consortium in pole position.

WDC Can Get It Done Cheap(-er)

We've come a long way since first round bidding which drew bids of¥2-3 trillion ($18.3 billion to $27.5 billion). Since then, the bidding process has narrowed as WDC's legal hold over Toshiba Memory became clearer (e.g. Toshiba's reversal from its prior stance to block WDC staff access from its facilities and spin off its JV to a new subsidiary). To recap, WDC has bid ~¥1.5tn through preferred shares, with INCJ and DBJ making up the remainder through common shares while Broadcom's offer stands at ~¥2.2 trillion. Outside of WDC's legal actions, other external constraints may prevent Toshiba from securing maximum value (~¥2-3 trillion) from Toshiba Memory.

For one, METI's concerns over national interests (e.g. blocking a China sale) limits the pool of bidders. As it stands, ¥2 trillion is the minimum Toshiba will accept for a modest surplus to cover other costs (e.g. restructuring) beyond the Westinghouse-related liabilities and part of the outstanding debt. Prior to WDC's recent actions, a higher valuation might have been more feasible but the increased uncertainty has depressed prices and made the inclusion of WDC as important as DBJ and INCJ's participation.

Secondly, INCJ's participation in a consortium increases its negotiating leverage and would likely cap potential valuations at ~¥2 trillion. State backing aside, the INCJ may not have more than ~¥1.3tr for investment even after the sale of Renesas shares. Yet, METI pressure may force INCJ into pushing for a stake of at least 50%. A lower deal value would be less favorable to current shareholders of Toshiba but ¥2 trillion would be enough to swing Toshiba back into a positive equity position.

WDC Prepared to Accept a Minority Stake

Recent press reports following speculation regarding a INCJ-WDC bid have suggested that WDC may opt to take a minority stake instead of a majority stake in TMC. This seems increasingly likely given METI pressure and Toshiba's strong reaction (reverting NAND assets back to JV) in response to INCJ concerns surrounding the WDC dispute. A WDC partnership with financial buyers, especially Japanese parties such as INCJ and DBJ, would imply no change to the industry structure (reducing antitrust hurdles) and less cash/debt infusion by WDC in exchange for higher equity earnings.

On the plus side, this seems like a less cyclical and capital intensive way for WDC to protect its interests although there is a flip side - a minority stake would preclude WDC from significant accretion potential.

The bigger the consortium (e.g. WDC, KKR, INCJ and DBJ vs. WDC and INCJ), the more likely WDC will accept a minority stake. With more financial backing in an expanded consortium, WDC's overall bid value also has a higher ceiling. On paper, it looks like a nice balance for both parties - less capital infusion for WDC in exchange for earnings while Toshiba gets a higher price for its asset. Naturally, getting all parties aligned will be tricky but a transaction along these lines would be completed in a more positive manner.

To note, WDC + financial buyer has been my favoured option from the start and I view latest updates on this front as reinforcing this view. Stay long WDC - the Toshiba clouds are set to clear soon.

