"Why should I care, why should I care?"

--5:15, Quadrophenia, The Who, 1973

Why should investors care about broad portfolio diversification? For many good reasons. Investing is not simply about the stock market. Instead, capital markets have many personalities, as stocks are only one of a vast array of different ways for investors to consider in allocating their money. And given that asset allocation is the primary determinant of portfolio returns, stretching beyond the typical bounds by incorporating asset classes across the capital market universe can provide investors with the ability to harmonize their portfolio strategy implementation and meaningfully enhance long-term risk-adjusted returns. Put more simply, all major asset classes play an important role in making capital market music, and broad portfolio diversification if implemented properly can provide investors with attractive if not superior returns with considerably less risk, enabling investors to better relax and enjoy the show.

Helpless Dancer: Stocks

"And in the battle on the streets

You fight computers and receipts

And when a man is trying to change

It only causes further pain

You realize that all along

Something in us going wrong

You stop dancing"

--Helpless Dancer, Quadrophenia, The Who, 1973

The stock market (NYSEARCA:SPY) is the Helpless Dancer of capital markets. They are the front man with the big voice that gets much of the attention on the capital markets stage among retail investors and the financial media. And the stock market (NYSEARCA:DIA), unlike virtually all other classes, is driven heavily by emotion and sentiment. After all, stock investors are well known to "buy high and sell low" and seemingly take personal offense to merely suggesting the notion that prices may go down any point in the future.

Along with its big voice and the tough swagger of its bullish investors, stock markets (NYSEARCA:IVV) also generate attention grabbing returns over time that help warrant the attention that they receive. But over the past few decades, the challenges associated with investing in the stock market (NASDAQ:QQQ) have become more complex. The priority of sound fundamental decision making has been gradually beaten down by distorting influences such as excessively easy monetary policy and high frequency algorithmic trading. And following the wild swings of two major bubbles followed by two equally epic bear markets for generations of investors, some are left wondering what will lie ahead for the stock market once the dancing stops for stocks after so many years of what is already the second longest bull market in history.

Doctor Jimmy: Commodities

"Can you see the real me? Can you?"

--The Real Me, Quadrophenia, The Who, 1973

While the lead singer often gets much of the attention with the casual masses, every member of a band plays a critically important role in making great music. And many music experts regard the bass player as the most important member of the band. Why is this the case? Because what enables listeners to enjoy the melody of the music is the real and consistent rhythm established by the bass.

Commodities (NYSEARCA:DJP) are the Doctor Jimmy of capital markets. After all, the red metal (NYSEARCA:JJC) is known as Doctor Copper for good reason, for it is a real asset that has widespread application across the global economy, thus enabling it to be a traditionally useful indicator of true global economic health, particularly when capital markets are free of outside influences.

The same can be said for gold (NYSEARCA:GLD) and silver (NYSEARCA:SLV), which are also real assets that are well known for their role as global alternative reserve currencies in a world today where the 46-year old fiat currency regime has become badly debauched by relentless and reckless money printing throughout the post crisis period.

Have these real assets been heavily impacted in their own right by distorting influences and other questionable market influences in recent years, particularly during the post crisis period? Indeed they have, which helps to explain the rise of Bitcoin (Pending:COIN) and other cryptocurrencies in recent years. For when the dancing finally stops, some investors are interested in owning something real to protect the vital rhythms of their investment portfolio.

Bell Boy: Alternatives

"I'm out on the street again

And I'm leaping along

I'm dressed right for a beach fight

But I just can't explain

Why that uncertain feeling is still

Here in my brain"

--Cut My Hair, Quadrophenia, The Who, 1973

Alternative investments are the drumming Bell Boy of financial markets. What goes on in this area of the market is beyond the comprehension of many retail investors. In fact, to some investors, this area of the market seems downright crazy. And while the category is prone to its legendary blow ups, it is also filled with brilliant performances and periods of remarkable stand out returns. And when implemented and managed properly within the framework of a broadly diversified portfolio allocation, alternative investments can actually make portfolio returns even more stable despite the penchant of some alternative strategies for extreme risk on a stand alone basis. This is particularly true during periods when that uncertain feeling lingering in the brain of many investors manifests itself.

Love, Reign O'Er Me: Bonds

"I can't sleep and I lay and I think

The night is hot and black as ink

Oh God, I need a drink of cool, cool rain"

--Love, Reign O'Er Me; Quadrophenia; The Who, 1973

Bonds (NYSEARCA:BND) are the true heart of capital markets. While the soaring vocals of the stock market dominate investor attention, it is the bond market (NYSEARCA:AGG) that writes the powerful songs for the stock market to sing. For it is the interest rates that come from the bond market including the risk-free rate (NYSEARCA:BIL) that form the basis of stock valuation models. And for those that are so quick to scorn the prospects for bonds at the same time they are cheering stocks, it is always important to remember how important bond market (NYSEARCA:IEF) interest rate songwriting is in determining stock market vocal success.

Of course, the bond market is not only critical for its interest rate songwriting, but also its own lead guitar fretwork and periodic vocals in its own right. After all, just as the stock market, commodities, precious metals and alternatives are all capable of generating outsize returns on the capital markets stage, so too are bonds. In fact, it is bonds (NYSEARCA:TLT) that are often stepping in and taking the powerful vocal returns performance lead when stocks draw back from the microphone. In addition, both stocks and bonds have shown the propensity to harmonize well with simultaneously strong returns for extended periods of time as well.

Lastly, it is always important to remember one thing about certain segments of the multifaceted bond market. It is not just a safe haven destination, but can also be given to high risk in parts. And when it comes to major global economic and capital market meltdowns, they don't originate with the helpless dancer stock market. Instead, they find their start in on the riskier side of the bond market that has been known thanks to reckless lending activity at times to smash a few credit market guitars on the capital markets stage in epic fashion before the show comes to an end.

The Cool, Cool Rain Of True Portfolio Diversification

All four major capital market categories are distinctly different. But they are all much stronger together than they are standing alone. And each serves a critically important role in working together making brilliant investment portfolio music over time.

With this in mind, it is worthwhile to explore the merits of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy in more detail. To highlight these principles, we will proceed with this more simplified framework of assuming just four major categories as outlined above. Of course, in actual implementation, the candidate asset classes, categories and sub-categories from which to draw is significantly vaster.

Consider the chart below, which shows the cumulative returns of stocks as represented by the S&P 500 Index, bonds as represented by long-term U.S. Treasuries, and gold (NYSEARCA:PHYS) over the past 20+ years from January 1997 to the present.

We see the following: All three categories have performed well from a returns standpoint over this more-than-two-decade time horizon. And all three have enjoyed their time of commanding leadership over the other. But all have also struggled for extended stretches from a downside risk perspective along the way, some in particularly notorious fashion.

The following are the annualized returns, standard deviations (risk - higher the number, the greater the volatility) and Sharpe Ratios (higher the number, the better) for each of these three categories.

Stocks

7.84% return

14.94% standard deviation

0.26 Sharpe Ratio

Bonds

7.06% return

8.37% standard deviation

0.38 Sharpe Ratio

Gold

6.25% return

13.26% standard deviation

0.18 Sharpe Ratio

Good results all, but we wish to do better from a risk-adjusted returns standpoint.

With this emphasis in mind, let's now consider an equal weighted portfolio allocated one-third to each to stocks, bonds, and gold. This has been overlaid on the original chart and is shown by the black line.

Even with this simplified blend, we see the following results over this more than two-decade time period.

Portfolio - Stocks/Bonds/Gold - Equal Weighted

7.09% return

6.84% standard deviation

0.47 Sharpe Ratio

Portfolio returns are solidly comparable, but the risk endured by investors over this time period is measurably less, thus resulting in superior risk-adjusted returns as implied by the higher Sharpe Ratio at 0.47 versus what was seen with the three asset classes on an individual basis.

But let's not stop here. Can we do better still even within this simplified framework? The answer is yes.

To do this, let's incorporate alternative investments. In fact, for the sake of discussion, let's go way out to the aggressive side of the risk spectrum by incorporating a volatility trading strategy that for many would be absolutely unthinkable for nearly all investors on its own that has generated a negative cumulative return over this time period with a standard deviation in excess of 80%.

Let's throw this added alternative investments spice into the portfolio mix. And instead of equal weighting the strategy, let's assume instead that the portfolio weightings have been optimized based on their expected return, risk, correlation and covariance characteristics.

What is the outcome? The following are the results below.

Optimal - Stocks/Bonds/Gold/Alternative - Optimally Weighted

7.27% return

6.10% standard deviation

0.55 Sharpe Ratio

Even though the alternative category added to the mix had a negative cumulative return with an extraordinarily high risk characteristics on its own, when blended strategically with the other three categories with optimal weightings in a broadly diversified asset allocation framework, it actually served to marginally increase returns, lower risk and increase risk-adjusted returns over time even further by increasing the Sharpe Ratio measurable from 0.47 to 0.55.

The Bottom Line

This is just a basic example of the framework that is meant when emphasizing the importance of a broadly diversified asset allocation strategy when writing articles on Seeking Alpha. Capital markets have many differentiated investment personalities across its wide spectrum. And it is recognized that by investing solely in the high profile lead singer in stocks, the opportunity to make vastly superior portfolio music from a risk-adjusted returns perspective is being forgone by ignoring the critically important songwriting and harmonizing contributions made by the rest of the capital markets band.

Disclosure: This article is for information purposes only. There are risks involved with investing including loss of principal. Gerring Capital Partners makes no explicit or implicit guarantee with respect to performance or the outcome of any investment or projections made. There is no guarantee that the goals of the strategies discussed by Gerring Capital Partners will be met.