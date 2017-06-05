Alibaba: Topping Up For Project $1M

The current price is good, not great value, but I want more of the business, so I’ve decided to top up again.

I was far too conservative with respect to allocation and didn’t buy nearly enough.

I felt Alibaba was compelling value when I made the call to add it to Project $1M at $67 a share.

I first made the call to invest in Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) during February 2016 for Project $1M. While it was a call that I made with some hesitation at the time, it turned out to be a relatively profitable one for Project $1M. I made the decision to buy when Alibaba was in the high $60 range. Since that time, the stock is up well over 75%.

At the time, some of my hesitation with my initiation of the Alibaba purchase was motivated around some political and regulatory concerns. Doing business in China naturally implies having a watchful eye on the government and regulatory authorities. The government's swift action on Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in respect of some spurious healthcare advertisements and dubious cancer cure claims was swift and vigorous and evidence of just how much power the central government can potentially wield on an otherwise high-growth internet business.

Similarly, some of governance practices of Alibaba have historically been questionable, the least of which was the transfer of Alipay out of Alibaba to a related entity owned by Jack Ma. More recently, there have been allegations of investigations by the SEC into Alibaba's accounting practices between related entities.

Given all of these concerns, I was focused on only investing in Alibaba with a wide margin of safety. I found that margin of safety in February 2016 when I made my investment. In spite of the rising price, I find myself of the view that Alibaba's business is now better than ever.

Alibaba has built a dominant business with natural barriers to entry that help ensure long-term profitability. It has all the characteristics of a wide moat business. The company benefits from strong network effects, courtesy of being the dominant e-commerce play in China.

BABA has more than 500M active buyers across its marketplaces. In particular, BABA's TaoBao business enjoys strong brand loyalty among younger Chinese consumers. Brand recognition is so strong that, in fact, over 70% of Chinese consumers consider going to BABA portals to transact first over any other online Chinese marketplace.

Of course, as additional users come to Alibaba's platform, the company's network effects will continue to expand, further cementing the company's position as the go-to e-commerce destination in China.

The other reason that I feel BABA's business is even better now than before is the steady expansion of Alibaba's take rate (or the amount of revenue it keeps from each transaction on its platform).

Alibaba's take rate has been steadily trending to upwards of 3% in recent years, largely driven by BABA's steadily growing influence as China's dominant e-commerce platform. This has been largely driven by a solid performance in mobile, where take rates have increased from 1.5% during the IPO to just shy of 3% today. There is no reason that this positive trend won't continue.

The momentum in the core business is also undeniable. Alibaba is experiencing a flywheel effect from its network effects. Alibaba recently reported revenue growth of over 60%, the highest rate of growth since its IPO.

Other irons in the fire

Alibaba's cloud business, AliCloud could represent a significant growth opportunity for the business, in the same way that AWS has been for Amazon. With the emergence of enterprises moving to the cloud in Asia, Alibaba's cloud storage will likely become a go-to portal for Chinese businesses looking for low cost storage. Given Amazon's success here, the potential for this business to be a substantial one in its own right is certainly apparent.

While there is no shortage of room for domestic expansion, Alibaba has also been proactive with international expansion as well. A recent major investment in Lazada, the dominant e-commerce portal in South East Asia, will give it dominant access to more than 200 M e-commerce users in the region.

This is an interesting investment, because aside from the fact that it propels BABA to a dominant position in South East Asia, it potentially extends the value proposition to domestic Chinese merchants by offering them an international distribution platform and logistics support for a growth market overseas, something that's likely to make Chinese merchants even stickier to the Alibaba platforms.

Takeaways

Alibaba's core business is making good, sustainable traction. Furthermore, its growing network effects auger well for long term traction and progress. I've grown comfortable enough with the core business momentum to set aside some of my concerns on the governance and potential regulatory issues. I recently topped up my BABA holding at $116 a share.

My holdings in Project $1M are all about high quality businesses with sustainable competitive advantages that can be of help for many years, growing and compounding reinvested earnings in the business all the while. In my opinion, Alibaba clearly fits the mold as one of these high quality businesses.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, BIDU, AMZN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.