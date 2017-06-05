Texas Instruments: Automotive Investment Play

Texas Instruments' new product portfolio will allow the corporation to become a major player in self-driving technology.

Texas Instruments (NYSE:TXN) has been a well-performing stock over the last year, with a 34% growth over the year. In Q1 2017, the company reported 13% revenue increase year over year, and one of the main drivers was strong demand in the automotive industry. As new products for the automotive market continue to be developed by Texas Instruments, it can be expected the corporation will be a significant player in this field in the coming years. This article shows how TI will continue to profit from the auto industry.

Texas Instruments and the automotive market

It is claimed by Zacks that automotive is one of the "fastest-growing emerging markets for semiconductor devices," since the "consumption of components for safety, infotainment, navigation and fuel efficiency continues to increase."

Moreover, certain notes are made on TI as a corporation in the market:

Primary areas of strength were hybrid electric vehicles, telematics and connectivity, and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), where the estimated 5-year CAGRs for chip demand are 20%, 19% and 18%, respectively. Infineon, STMicroelectronics, Renesas, Freescale, Texas Instruments and Spansion (owned by Cypress (NASDAQ:CY) are major players.

The two groups of products that address the auto market are High Volume Analog and Logic (HVAL) and Embedded Processing.

The first group of analog devices is aimed to "connect physical signals with the digital world," transforming information about sound, pressure, distance, and other into a stream of data so that a computer would understand that. In turn, embedded processing products are used to develop complex solutions with computing power. For instance, TI claims complex devices made by the corporation address such automotive applications as infotainment and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

The portfolio of products developed by Texas is very broad; the corporation notes, "we've got more than half of our 60 to 70 product lines that ship products into the automotive business. So we're very diverse from a product standpoint." Hence, the corporate website returns more than 100 results in automotive applications, ranging from battery controllers to radars and cameras.

Autonomous driving

Although the company reports infotainment business was the largest in Q1 2017, I expect another application to become a major profit driver in the near future. By this I imply self-driving solutions.

I already wrote about autonomous driving in more detail in one of my previous articles, where I claimed self-driving is the next big step for the auto industry. Providing a list of tech companies involved in the field, I did not include Texas Instruments, as the efforts of the company regarding this technology were not very clear.

However, on May 16, 2017, TI unveiled a portfolio of AWR sensors, which brought some attention to the corporation as a possible player in self-driving technology. The company claims the new product is "the world's most precise single-chip millimeter wave sensor portfolio available today." Moreover:

Designers can not only enhance advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving safety features- including ISO 26262 which enables Automotive safety integrity level (ASIL)-B- but also deliver new features such as automated parking assistance, pedestrian detection, and occupancy and driver monitoring.

The "advanced vision" provided by TI with its new product may become a valuable addition to the autonomous driving systems available today, thus promising a significant growth opportunity for the corporation. I believe many automakers and tech corporations that develop self-driving, like Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), are likely to consider TI as a supplier for their next radar systems. The case for Tesla looks compelling, as the company relies on radars and cameras as the primary sensors for autonomous driving.

Revenues from the auto industry

Regarding TI's revenues and projections related to the auto industry, it is important to note that 18% of sales were derived from the car business in 2016. This resulted in a hefty $2.4 billion of revenue.

Moreover, the company seems to believe the future of its semiconductors operations lies in the automotive field:

And that's what we're focused on industrial and automotive. Those are the best opportunities that we have ahead of us because of the constant growth of semiconductors in those spaces.

And:

That's where we have been biasing our investments for a number of years, and that's why we're getting strong results in both of those end markets. Now over half of our revenue is coming from industrial and automotive, so those investments are paying off.

It is interesting to note, David Pahl from TI projects electronics will represent 2% of a car's price in the future, which provides the corporation a decent opportunity to scale its operations.

Buying TXN stock

As the corporation looks attractive regarding business opportunities, it is important to evaluate its current stock price to determine a moment for making an investment.

To strengthen my analysis, I use a DCF model to value the stock. The analysis is based on certain assumptions:

1. Under the base scenario, the average annual revenue growth rate over the horizon period of 5 years is estimated to be around 9%, with an 8% increase in 2017. This can be achieved by the growth in the automotive business. Importantly, in Q1 2017, the corporation reported a 13% revenue increase year over year.

2. The average EBITDA margin will level off around the level of 44%. Notably, the margin has increased from 39.85% in 2014 to more than 44% in 2016. In turn, the EBIT margin is estimated to decrease to 36% in 2019.

3. The after-tax cost of debt is 1.6%, which is taken from the Q1 earnings call. The cost of equity capital (17.9%) is computed using CAPM, with 1.228 beta, a 2.3% risk-free rate, and 15% market return. The WACC is, therefore, 17.35%. The number can seem very high to some investors. However, I believe this will provide a conservative pricing assumption for risk-averse people.

Under the base scenario, which assumes 12.8x EBITDA terminal value and 8% growth in 2017, the fair share price is $78.8, with a suitable price range of $76.5-81.2. However, the sensitivity analysis shows a range of possible outcomes that will be driven by the actual results of the corporation in 2017. Thus, the analysis shows the current stock price implies 12% growth in 2017, which complies with Q1 results. Therefore, the decision regarding the moment to warrant an investment can vary according to one's willingness to take risks.

From my point of view, the level of $75 would provide a sound margin of safety. Moreover, a major technical level can be observed near this target.

Conclusion

The automotive segment enables many semiconductor corporations to profit from the industry. As more cars are expected to become connected, such corporations as Texas Instruments are likely to profit from the trend. Thus, a new portfolio of precise ADAS sensors and established ties with the auto industry tend to allow TI grow significantly, as evident from a 13% revenue increase in Q1 2017.

However, the current price level of TXN stock is only justified by the 12% revenue growth in 2017. More cautious investors can consider investing in TI in the range of $75-78.

