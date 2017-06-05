Monetary Policy And Declining Mobility

By Adam Ozimek

The U.S. economy has but one central bank, one currency, and one monetary policy. But within the U.S., there is a wide divergence in economic outcomes, both structural and also cyclical. As Danny Yagan has shown, the Great Recession had significant variation in impact across the U.S., and many places are on a very slow path to recovering. The decline of U.S. geographic mobility is an important problem in this context.

The amount of cyclical slack clearly varies within the U.S. Some places appear to be largely recovered, while other places have a long way to go. In theory, and historically, the high geographic mobility of the U.S. economy has helped to limit the degree of these differences. When one place in the U.S. has quickly recovered from a cyclical shock and other is recovering slowly, workers tend to relocate from the weaker economy to the stronger. Differences in the extent of the recession and recovery were of less consideration for the Fed in the past as a result.

However, geographic mobility in the U.S. has declined. Many of the healthiest economies within the U.S. have become very expensive due to high land costs and restrictive zoning. This is one reason why people adjusting to the Great Recession were more likely to drop out of the labor force than they were in the past, and less likely to move than they were in the past. Migration as the adjustment mechanism to geographic variation in cyclical shock strength has declined.

In addition, the efficacy of this adjustment mechanism has likely declined. Population growth has slowed in the U.S. overall, and many places are shrinking or not growing at all. Given the durability of the housing stock and infrastructure, and the nature of local government finance, shrinking is a lot harder than still growing but at a slower pace. As such, out-migration is more costly for more places today than it was in the past when more places were growing. As a result, the adjustment mechanism from the variation in cyclical shock strength is now a more costly adjustment.

So overall, we see less mobility out of struggling places, and even if we could incentivize more mobility out of struggling places, it is likely that this adjustment measure's efficacy has fallen, as declining populations create a different negative economic shock that would counteract the positive effects of a tighter labor market. What is the implication for monetary policy? If the Fed were setting interest rates for the worst-performing 20% of the U.S., it would keep interest rates lower for longer. This would result in overheating in some parts of the country that are farther along in their recoveries. However, the costs of above-trend inflation in the cyclically recovered parts of the country are lower than the costs of remaining cyclical slack in the struggling parts. Letting inflation run ahead of target will help the places that are behind catch-up, while those places that are ahead will merely experience some low-cost excess inflation.

Targeted fiscal policy that disproportionately affects struggling places is obviously one alternative. And it is important to recognize that if declining mobility means more and longer lasting variation in cyclical recoveries, it strengthens the case for place-based policies. However, this does not seem to be in the cards, given the gridlock in Washington. For that reason, the Fed should consider letting the economy run hot so that it actually reaches the whole country.