Philip Morris: Can The Rally Continue?

As the chart below shows, cigarette giant Philip Morris (NYSE:PM) has been a great stock to own so far this year. Investors certainly love the attractive dividend well above fixed-income yields, and a weaker dollar has bolstered the company's results in recent periods. With the stock at all-time highs currently, however, investors may be wondering if now is the time to pump the brakes.

As investors who have followed the stock know, a stronger US dollar has significantly hurt the company's results in recent years. Revenues have been pressured quite a bit - $1.3 billion last year, for example - by currency movements. That has flowed to the bottom line and ultimately cash flow, which has caused dividend growth rates to slow and the buyback to be suspended.

In recent months, however, the dollar has turned, and Philip Morris actually increased its EPS forecast by a nickel at the Q1 report, thanks to a lower currency impact. Some of the company's key currencies have continued to strengthen against the dollar in the last two months, and we'll get an official update next month with the Q2 report. That should help EPS by a few more cents, which might also lead to a slight improvement in cash flow.

With US economic data also being so-so recently, Treasury yields have pulled back, with the 30-year being under 2.90% again. Even with the major rally in shares, Philip Morris still yields 3.42% on an annual basis currently, an above-average yield that certainly excites investors. However, dividend growth this year will likely remain modest, because the company is currently targeted for about $6.9 billion in free cash flow with dividend payments of approximately $6.5 billion. With a huge net debt position, there isn't much more room for dividend growth until cash flows improve. Obviously, if rates rise, Philip Morris's dividend yield will look less impressive.

If interest rates start to turn higher, Philip Morris will be forced to refinance some debts more expensively. The company has three issues totaling about $1.75 billion coming due in August and November of this year. These are 2-5 year notes, all with yearly interest rates of 1.25% or lower. Given that the 2-year Treasury note is above that, and Philip Morris's financial condition, the company will have to pay more, meaning less net income and cash flow in the near term. The more rates rise, the worse the situation gets, as the company basically has a billion or more of debt coming due each year for the next decade.

At this point, I would rate Philip Morris a Hold for its income potential, but if the dollar and US rates start to reverse their recent trend, I could see shares falling back to the 50-day moving average (currently at $114). The upcoming Fed meeting provides a risk for investors with the market expecting a rate hike, hurting Philip Morris's debt situation as well as potentially strengthening the dollar. The stock has had a good run, but I believe investors need to be a bit cautious at these levels.

